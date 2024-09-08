Key Takeaways Tim Duncan holds the record for the most career double-doubles in the NBA with 841.

Karl Malone ranks second in career double-doubles with 814, having averaged 25.0 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Hakeem Olajuwon recorded 775 double-doubles in his career, averaging 21.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Double-doubles became an official NBA stat in 1976-77 after the NBA merged with the ABA. Since then, the double-double has become one of the most recognized statistics.

A double-double is whenever a player records 10 or more in two of the five statistical categories. These categories include points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Most double-doubles include points and rebounds, which is why most of the players on this list are some of the best centers and power forwards the game has ever seen.

While double-doubles are easier to achieve than triple-doubles, recording the most in NBA history requires players to play the game at a high level for a long period of time.

One player who is not included on this list is Wilt Chamberlain because double-doubles were not officially a stat until after his playing career. Chamberlain is believed to have recorded 968 double-doubles over his career, which would be the most in NBA history. He also holds the longest double-double streak with 227 consecutive games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Domantas Sabonis holds the NBA record for most double-doubles in a single season, with 73 in 2023-24

Here are the 10 players with the most double-doubles in NBA history.

1 Tim Duncan

Career double-doubles - 841

Over his 19-year career, all with the San Antonio Spurs , Tim Duncan racked up 841 double-doubles, the most in NBA history.

Duncan averaged 19.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game over his 19 years in the NBA, leading the Spurs to five championships. In 2001-02, Duncan recorded a career-high 67 double-doubles en route to the first of two consecutive MVP awards.

Tim Duncan's Top 5 Double-Double Seasons 2001-02 67 2000-01 66 1999-00 60 2002-03 58 1997-98 57

Duncan recorded 20 or more double-doubles in all but one season over his career. The only season he failed to do so was in 2015-16, where he still posted 11 in the last year of his career. Over his historic career, he averaged 44.3 double-doubles per season, leading him to stand alone at the top of this list.

2 Karl Malone

Career double-doubles - 814

Karl Malone spent 19 seasons in the NBA, 18 with the Utah Jazz and the other with the L.A. Lakers . Over that span, the Hall of Fame power forward recorded 814 double-doubles, the second most of all-time.

In those 19 seasons, Malone averaged 25.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He was a two-time MVP and was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2010.

Karl Malone's Top 5 Double-Double Seasons 1987-88 62 1993-94 60 1991-92 59 1990-91 59 1992-93 56

In 1987-88, he recorded 62 double-doubles, the most in any season of his career. By the time his career ended in 2003-04, he had posted 20 or more double-doubles in every season except for his last one, where he still had 15. Malone averaged 42.8 double-doubles per season, which led to him having the second most in NBA history.

3 Hakeem Olajuwon

Career double-doubles - 775

During his 18 seasons in the NBA, Hakeem Olajuwon dominated the paint on both ends of the floor for the Houston Rockets , and one season with the Toronto Raptors . Over that span, he recorded 775 double-doubles and is one of only four players in NBA history to record a quadruple-double.

Over his career, Olajuwon averaged 21.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He was the 1993-94 MVP and led the Rockets to two championships, in 1993-94 and 1994-95, being named Finals MVP both times. He was also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner and is the NBA's record holder for career blocks.

Hakeem Olajuwon's Top 5 Double-Double Seasons 1992-93 72 1989-90 68 1988-89 68 1993-94 63 1987-88 59

In 1992-93, he recorded an impressive 72 double-doubles, the most of his career. Olajuwon recorded 20 or more double-doubles in all of his first 15 seasons in the NBA. By the time he retired in 2002, he averaged 43.1 double-doubles per season.

4 Dwight Howard

Career double-doubles - 748

Dwight Howard spent 18 seasons in the NBA with seven different franchises. He was most known for his time with the Orlando Magic , Rockets, and Lakers. Over those 18 seasons, he recorded 748 double-doubles.

Howard averaged 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game during his career. In 2019-20, he won his only championship with the Lakers.

Dwight Howard's Top 5 Double-Double Seasons 2007-08 69 2010-11 66 2009-10 64 2008-09 63 2006-07 60 2005-06 60

In 2007-08, Howard recorded 69 double-doubles, the most of his career. His top six seasons with the most double-doubles of his career all came with the Magic, where he dominated in the paint and was named Defensive Player of the Year three times. Over his future Hall of Fame career, Howard averaged 41.6 double-doubles per season.

5 Kevin Garnett

Career double-doubles - 742

Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves , Boston Celtics , and Brooklyn Nets . Over that span, he racked up 742 double-doubles.

Garnett averaged 17.8 points and 10.0 rebounds over his Hall of Fame career. In 2003-04, he recorded a career-high 71 double-doubles en route to his only MVP award. In 2007-08, he helped lead the Celtics to their first championship in over 20 seasons while also winning his only Defensive Player of the Year award.

Kevin Garnett's Top 5 Double-Double Seasons 2003-04 71 2004-05 69 2002-03 68 2006-07 66 2005-06 62

He recorded 20 or more double-doubles in 14 of his 21 seasons in the NBA and ended his career averaging 35.3 double-doubles per season.

6 Shaquille O'Neal

Career double-doubles - 727

Over his 19-year career, Shaquille O'Neal became one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. He also recorded 727 double-doubles over that span.

Shaq averaged 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game over his career with six different franchises, most notably the Magic, Lakers, and Miami Heat .

Over his career, he was a four-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, and the 1999-00 NBA MVP. In 2016, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Shaquille O'Neal's Top 5 Double-Double Seasons 1992-93 68 1993-94 65 1999-00 63 2000-01 60 1994-95 55

After being selected first overall by the Magic in 1992, O'Neal went on to win Rookie of the Year and also recorded the most double-doubles of his career with 68. He would finish his career by posting 20 or more double-doubles in all but three seasons and averaging 38.3 per season.

7 John Stockton

Career double-doubles - 714

John Stockton is the only guard on this list, recording 714 double-doubles over his 19 seasons in the NBA, all with the Jazz. He also joins his teammate, Malone, on this list. Unlike everyone else listed, the majority of Stockton's double-doubles came from points and assists, not points and rebounds.

Stockton is one of the best point guards of all time and also one of the best players to never win a championship. In his 19 seasons in Utah, he averaged 13.1 points and 10.5 assists per game.

Despite never winning a title, Stockton still racked up a Hall of Fame career. He was a 10-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection. He also holds both the NBA career assists and steals records.

John Stockton's Top 5 Double-Double Seasons 1991-92 69 1990-91 68 1988-89 67 1989-90 64 1994-95 59

Stockton recorded 69 double-doubles in 1991-92, the most of any season of his career. He recorded at least 10 double-doubles in every season of his career except for 1998-99 and 1984-85. By the time he retired in 2003, he averaged 37.6 double-doubles per season.

8 Charles Barkley

Career double-doubles - 710

In his 16 years in the NBA, Charles Barkley racked up 710 double-doubles for three different franchises; the Philadelphia 76ers , Phoenix Suns , and Rockets.

Barkley averaged 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds over his Hall of Fame career. He, like Stockton, is also regarded as one of the best players in NBA history to never win a title. Despite that, he was the 1992-93 MVP and was one of the best power forwards in NBA history.

Charles Barkley's Top 5 Double-Double Seasons 1988-89 61 1986-87 61 1985-86 58 1992-93 55 1987-88 55

Barkley recorded his career high in double-doubles in a season in both 1988-89 and 1986-87. Over his 16 seasons in the NBA, he recorded at least 29 double-doubles every season except for his final season in 1999-00, where he had only 11. By the time he retired, he averaged 44.4 double-doubles per season.

9 Patrick Ewing

Career double-doubles - 580

Patrick Ewing dominated in the paint during the 1980s and 1990s for the New York Knicks , becoming one of the greatest players in Knicks history. Over his 17 years in the NBA, he recorded 580 double-doubles.

Ewing averaged 21.0 points and 9.8 rebounds over his Hall of Fame career. Despite never winning a championship, he carved out a historic career, which began with him winning the Rookie of the Year award in 1985-86. He also brought the Knicks back to being one of the best teams in the NBA during his 15 seasons with the franchise.

Patrick Ewing's Top 5 Double-Double Seasons 1991-92 59 1992-93 58 1990-91 55 1993-94 49 1989-90 49

In 1991-92, Ewing recorded 59 double-doubles, the most of his career. He posted 20 or more double-doubles in 12 of his 17 seasons in the NBA and finished his career averaging 34.1 per season.

10 LeBron James

Career double-doubles - 573

Like many other lists, LeBron James takes his place in the top ten on this one as well. He is the only active player on this list with 573 career double-doubles.

LeBron has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists over his 21 years in the NBA thus far with three different franchises; the Cleveland Cavaliers , Heat, and Lakers. He is a four-time champion, four-time Finals MVP, and four-time NBA MVP.

LeBron James' Top 5 Double-Double Seasons 2017-18 52 2019-20 46 2016-17 42 2012-13 36 2018-19 32

In 2017-18, LeBron recorded 52 double-doubles, the most of his career. Over his 21 seasons in the NBA, he has recorded at least 12 double-doubles in every season, averaging 21.3 per season.

As LeBron continues to defy father time, he looks to continue to add to his numbers and move up this list, as he sits just seven behind Ewing for ninth all-time.