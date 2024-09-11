Key Takeaways Luka Dončić must prove he can win a championship by overcoming defensive flaws and potential roster changes in Dallas.

LeBron James, nearing retirement, can solidify his GOAT status with one last championship push alongside Anthony Davis in 2024.

Kevin Durant, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, are under pressure to secure another title for Arizona and Milwaukee.

Every NBA season, there are some players and teams who are under extra pressure to deliver a championship to their city. It could be because they are on a stacked team, they are older and running out of time, or because they are on track to be an all-time great.

Whatever the reason is, the best players always rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest, and watching guys try to meet the moment is one of the most fun parts of being an NBA fan.

The 2024-25 campaign has no shortage of franchises who feel like they must hoist the trophy, and it is hard to narrow the list down to just five players/teams.

Some guys who would have qualified for the ranking based on urgency didn't crack the list because their squad is sadly too far away from contention ( Stephen Curry , etc.), and others on championship-level rosters didn't make it because they're young or don't need to win it this exact year ( Jayson Tatum , Nikola Jokic , Anthony Edwards , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ).

5 Luka Dončić - Dallas Mavericks

Although he is just 25, time is ticking for Dončić in Dallas

It may seem weird to have a 25-year-old superstar who just made the NBA Finals on this list, but Luka Doncic slots in at number five for two reasons: his atrocious defensive limitations were exposed in jarring fashion in the Finals, and this Dončić/Irving nucleus may not be around as long as people think.

Defensively, Dončić may have played the worst series by a superstar ever seen in NBA history in those Finals vs. the Boston Celtics , and his woes on that end were one of the key reasons Dallas was so outmatched.

It was an extremely tough draw for Dončić and his Dallas Mavericks , as facing the versatile, five-out offense of Boston where every player was an offensive threat was less than ideal for a team with two defensive weaknesses at all times.

However, Dončić wasn't just the main entry point into the paint for Boston's ball-handlers, he also seemed exhausted and out of shape often late in games, giving extremely poor effort in transition defensively.

The Slovenian superstar was called out across NBA media, social media, and everywhere else for his lackluster performance, and it is now down to him to prove wrong the narrative that a team can't win a championship with such a poor defender on the floor.

Highest Blow-By %: Last Ten Years (min. 10 drives) Player Percentage Round Opponent Dončić 67.7% 2024 NBA Finals Celtics Dončić 65.2% 2024 1st Round Clippers Dončić 59.0% 2024 West Semis Thunder

Secondly, Dončić's contract with the Mavericks becomes a player option just two summers from now, Kyrie Irving is 32 years old, and Dallas has struggled to put the requisite talent around their point guard in the past. This era of Mavericks' basketball could be coming to an end sooner than later, and Dončić could be on his way out of Dallas within two or three years, especially if the Klay Thompson experiment doesn't work out.

With that said, Dallas has a contending roster once again in 2024, and Dončić is under massive pressure to deliver a championship.

4 LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers

James' legacy is set, but he has one more chance to help his GOAT case

There are many reasons why LeBron James shouldn't be anywhere near this list in the year 2024: he is almost 40 years old, his legacy is solidified as a top-two player ever, and the L.A. Lakers ' front office has failed him repeatedly in putting together a competent contending roster.

However, despite all of that, he is still LeBron James, and he is still playing at an extremely high level into year 22. Setting health aside, there's an argument to be made that James is still one of the five players you would want for a playoff series, even at age 40.

Because of that fact, a guy as legendary as James is will always have the pressure to deliver titles to his franchise, and he can make a massive statement in the greatest of all-time debate against Michael Jordan .

James is still more than great enough on the floor to compete at the highest level of playoff basketball, and he has another top-10 teammate next to him in Anthony Davis . If the Lakers can make a smart trade or two (which seems laughable to even say), James will once again be in position to play deep into the spring.

Still Elite (James 2023-24 Stats) PPG APG RPG TS% 3P% 25.7 8.3 7.3 63.0% 41.0%

King James might only have one more chance to crown himself as he enters his mind-boggling 22nd year. The time to do it is now.

3 Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns

Like James, Durant is aging quickly and is desperate for a title

Kevin Durant is on the list for similar reasons to James, although also for some different reasons. He is turning 36 before the start of the season, but hasn't shown signs of slowing down even a little bit, which places massive pressure on his shoulders to win a title before he retires as an all-time legend.

Durant, however, is five years younger than James, has a better roster surrounding him (at least on paper), and has a lot more to prove in terms of legacy. Durant claims to not care about these narratives, but many NBA fans will never truly give him credit for the two rings he won as a Golden State Warriors , for obvious reasons.

He went to the Brooklyn Nets to prove he could win as the leader of his own team, but injuries and off-court drama derailed that project, landing Durant with the Phoenix Suns to close out the twilight years of his prime. He is already considered one of the greatest players to ever lace them up, but the Texas product could elevate his status into a whole new tier if he can capture just one more championship.

Durant Post-Warriors (2020-2024) PPG TS% Playoff Series Wins Playoff Record 28.2 64.6% 2 13-18

As unfortunate as it is, one day a season will start that doesn't feature Durant, James, and Curry. All three of them are racing against the clock to add to their impressive resumes.

2 Giannis Antetokounmpo/Damian Lillard - Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks duo is under huge pressure to deliver, for different reasons

Year one of Giannis Antetokounmpo 's partnership with Damian Lillard was a big disappointment for the Milwaukee Bucks , as they struggled all regular season to find consistency and flamed out in the first round after Antetokounmpo's calf injury kept him out of the series.

Their collective talent alone places a huge burden on the duo to bring the Larry O'Brien trophy back to Milwaukee after a three-year hiatus since hoisting it in 2021.

Milwaukee had a nice, but quiet off-season, signing three quality veterans to smart deals to support their four aging core players in Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Khris Middleton , and Brook Lopez . Lopez could be on the move at some point to change things up for the Bucks, but for now, they have a team good enough to compete for a title, but their superstar pairing must be special to do so.

Each player is feeling the heat, but for completely different reasons. For Lillard, he just turned 34 years old and is clearly on the decline athletically, meaning that time is running out on his career to capture his first championship. He is yet another player who has had an iconic run of great play in the league, but could be forgotten to NBA history if he never wins the big one, a sad fate for a guy who deserves better.

While Antetokounmpo is a champion and a made man already, he is knocking on the door of all-time greatness, which Lillard cannot say. After winning Finals MVP with a legendary playoff run in 2021, his Bucks have only won one playoff series in three seasons, and Giannis has been injured in the past two postseason runs.

Bucks' Woes Since 2021 Championship Season Record Playoff Result Giannis Injured? 2021-22 51-31 Lost East Semis, 4-3 No 2022-23 58-24 Lost 1st Round, 4-1 Yes 2023-24 49-33 Lost 1st Round, 4-2 Yes

Just like Dončić, he has very few chances left with this core of aging players, and could be on his way out of Milwaukee sooner than it appears if things don't go well. The Bucks are under a ton of pressure to get it done.

1 Joel Embiid/Paul George - Philadelphia 76ers

Two of the most maligned stars of the generation team up to save each other

Number one on this ranking was an easy choice. Joel Embiid and Paul George are two of the greatest players of this era of basketball, and two of the most special talents this league has ever seen. Unfortunately, while playing incredibly on the floor, their careers have deteriorated into disrespectful territory because of injuries, poor postseason performances, and unlucky circumstances.

George suffered a gruesome broken leg in 2014 when he looked like he was about to take over the league, and has missed several contending chances because of teammate Kawhi Leonard 's health issues with the Los Angeles Clippers . Embiid has been injured nearly every year of his career, has struggled in the playoffs, and dealt with a meltdown and exit from his star running mate, Ben Simmons .

All of this has combined to produce very little winning for this duo, but now they are together and trying to close out their careers on a high note. Both guys have only a few seasons left in their primes to make a run at an NBA title, and with each year that goes by, their chances get smaller and smaller.

Little Playoff Success Player All-Star App. Playoff Series Wins Conf. Finals NBA Finals Embiid 7 6 0 0 George 9 8 3 0 Total 16 14 3 0

The Philadelphia 76ers have the talent to get the job done after Daryl Morey completely restructured the roster with excellent role players like Caleb Martin , Eric Gordon , and Andre Drummond . If health permits, Embiid and George have no excuse not to bring Philly their first championship in 42 years.