Highlights Winning is paramount in the NBA, with players and coaches judged by championships and career wins.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record for most career wins with 1,228, majority from regular season.

Other top winners include Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Robert Parish, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Tony Parker, Derek Fisher, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kobe Bryant.

Winning in the NBA is the hardest thing to do. This is due to the number of talented players and great coaches that are seen throughout the NBA today. From the brutal 82-year regular season to the playoffs, the NBA season tests the consistency and durability of players and teams.

For all franchises, coaches and players, winning is the only thing that matters. Winning is what separates franchises, players and coaches from others, such as the Boston Celtics ' 18 championships, Bill Russell's eleven championships and Gregg Popovich 's 1,388 career coaching wins.

While some players have had more success than others, there have been many great winners throughout the history of the NBA. Not only have these players been able to win in the regular season, but also the playoffs. In order to be on this list, players must take care of their bodies in order to have a long and durable career.

Here are the ten players who have the most wins in NBA history.

1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Wins: 1,228

Over his 20-year career, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the winningest player in NBA history. He has a total of 1,228 wins. Of those wins, 1,074 came in the regular season, which is the most of any player in NBA history. He added another 154 wins in the playoffs, which he reached in 18 of his 20 seasons.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Wins Regular Season 1,074 Playoffs 154 Total 1,228

Kareem began his historic career in 1969 after being selected first overall by the Milwaukee Bucks . He played his first six seasons in Milwaukee, bringing the franchise their first championship in 1970-71. In 1975, he was traded by the Bucks to the L.A. Lakers , where he would spend the rest of his career.

While in L.A., Kareem would win five more championships alongside players like Magic Johnson and James Worthy, while being coached by Pat Riley. In his six Finals wins, Kareem was named Finals MVP in two of them to go along with his six regular season MVP awards.

Over his 20-year career, Kareem became one of the best players in NBA history. He was an All-Star 19 times and was a 15-time All-NBA selection. He retired after the 1988-89 season, ending his career with six championships and holding the record for the most points scored in a career until LeBron James broke it in 2023. Kareem was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995.

2 Tim Duncan

Wins: 1,158

Tim Duncan ended his 19-year career with 1,158 career wins, all with the San Antonio Spurs . Of those wins, 1,001 came in the regular season and 157 came in the playoffs. Duncan is one of just three players to win 1,000 or more games in the regular season.

Tim Duncan Career Wins Regular Season 1,001 Playoffs 157 Total 1,158

Duncan was drafted by the Spurs first overall in 1997 and quickly became one of the best players in the NBA. In just his second season, Duncan, along with David Robinson and head coach Gregg Popovich, led San Antonio to their first championship in franchise history. Over his 19 years in the NBA, Duncan and the Spurs made the playoffs in 18 seasons, including 16 straight from the 2000-01 season to the 2015-16 season.

With the big three of Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, the Spurs went on to make the NBA Finals five more times during Duncan's career, winning four of them. The trio also led the Spurs to 50 or more wins in every season they were together.

Duncan retired after the 2015-16 season, bringing his historic career to an end. He finished his career as a 15-time All-Star and was named All-NBA 15 times as well. He was a two-time MVP and three-time Finals MVP. He also finished with five championships. In 2020, Duncan was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

3 LeBron James

Wins: 1,148

Since being drafted first overall in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers , LeBron James has been the definition of a winning player. In his 21 seasons, he has racked up 1,148 wins. That includes 956 regular season wins and an NBA record 183 playoff wins. With LeBron set to enter season number 22 this year, he sits just 80 wins behind Kareem for the most in NBA history, another record James should break if he plays a couple more seasons.

LeBron James Career Wins Regular Season 965 Playoffs 183 Total 1,148

James began his career in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, spending seven seasons with them. In 2010, he signed with the Miami Heat , forming a big three with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. During his time with the Heat, they made the NBA Finals in all four seasons he was there, capturing two championships. In 2014, he returned to Cleveland and delivered his promise of winning a championship, which they did in 2015-16. After spending four seasons in Cleveland, LeBron joined the Lakers in 2018. He and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to their 17th championship in franchise history in 2019-20.

LeBron has found success no matter where he has played during his NBA career. He has made the playoffs every season since 2005-06. From the 2010-11 season to the 2017-18 season, LeBron made the NBA Finals eight straight times, winning four championships. He has led all three franchises he has played for to at least one championship as well.

Over his 21 seasons so far in the NBA, LeBron has won four MVP awards and has been named both an All-Star and All-NBA selection 20 times. The future Hall of Famer enters season number 22 this year with the hopes of capturing another championship to add to his historic resume.

4 Robert Parish

Wins: 1,121

Credit: © USA TODAY Sports

Robert Parish played in the NBA for 21 seasons for four different franchises. In those 21 years, he racked up 1,121 career wins. Of those, 1,014 came in the regular season while the other 107 came in the playoffs. He is the one of only three players to ever win 1,000 or more regular season games, the others being Kareem and Duncan.

Robert Parish Career Wins Regular Season 1,014 Playoffs 107 Total 1,121

Parish began his career in 1976 after being selected eighth overall by the Golden State Warriors . He would spend his first four seasons in Golden State before being traded to the Boston Celtics in 1980. It was in Boston where Parish found most of his success. He played fourteen seasons with the Celtics, winning three championships over that span. In 1994, he left Boston to sign with the Charlotte Hornets , where he would play two seasons before being released. He finished his career with the Chicago Bulls in 1996-97, winning his fourth and final championship that season before retiring.

Although Parish was never the best player on any team he was on, he was still a great one. He was a nine-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. He finished his career with four championships and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003.

5 Karl Malone

Wins: 1,050

Karl Malone played 19 seasons in the NBA with two different franchises, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. In his 19 years in the league, he won 1,050 games. 952 wins came in the regular season, while 98 came in the playoffs.

Karl Malone Career Wins Regular Season 952 Playoffs 98 Total 1,050

Malone began his career in 1985 after being selected thirteenth overall by the Jazz. He would spend the next 18 seasons in Utah, making them a powerhouse in the Western Conference with John Stockton by his side. Despite the Jazz being one of the best teams in the NBA, they were never able to win a championship, mainly due to the Chicago Bulls winning six titles in the 1990s. Malone left the Jazz and signed with the Lakers in 2003, hoping to win a championship. Despite the Lakers' stacked roster, they were unable to defeat the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals.

Malone retired after the 2003-04 season, ending his career as one of the best players to never win a championship. He ended his career as a two-time MVP and both a 14-time All-Star and All-NBA selection. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

6 John Stockton

Wins: 1,042

John Stockton spent all 19 seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz. In those 19 years, he won 1,042 games. Of those, 953 came in the regular season while 89 came in the playoffs. Stockton has the most wins of any point guard in NBA history.

John Stockton Career Wins Regular Season 953 Playoffs 89 Total 1,042

Stockton began his NBA career in 1984 after being selected 16th overall by the Utah Jazz. In his 19 seasons, the Jazz were a powerhouse in the Western Conference with him and Malone. Despite the Jazz's success, they were never able to win a championship.

Stockton retired after the 2002-03 season, ending his career as one of the best point guards of all time. He finished his career with the most career assists of any player. He was a ten-time All-Star and eleven-time All-NBA selection. In 2009, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

7 Tony Parker

Wins: 1,029

Tony Parker spent 18 seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets. During that span, he racked up 1,029 wins. Of those wins, 892 came in the regular season while 137 came in the playoffs.

Tony Parker Career Wins Regular Season 892 Playoffs 137 Total 1,029

Parker began his career in 2001 after being selected 28th overall by the San Antonio Spurs. He spent his first 17 seasons in San Antonio before signing with the Hornets in 2018. After the 2018-19 season, Parker announced his retirement, ending his great career as one of the best European players of all time.

It was in San Antonio where Parker found all of his success. With the trio of him, Duncan and Ginobili, the Spurs captured four championships in twelve seasons. Parker finished his career as a six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection and four-time NBA champion. He was named the Finals MVP of the 2006-07 NBA Finals. In 2023, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

8 Derek Fisher

Wins: 1,014

Although Derek Fisher was never the best player on any of the five teams he played for, he still carved out a great career. In 18 seasons, he won a total of 1,014 games, the last player on this list to win more than 1,000 games. Of those wins, 853 came in the regular season while 161 came in the playoffs. His 161 playoff wins rank second behind LeBron for the most of all time.

Derek Fisher Career Wins Regular Season 853 Playoffs 161 Total 1,014

Fisher was selected 24th overall by the Lakers in the 1996 NBA Draft. He spent his first eight seasons with the Lakers, winning three championships during the three-peat from 1999-00 to 2001-02. In 2004, he signed with the Warriors and spent two seasons in Golden State before being traded to the Jazz in 2006. After just one season with Utah, he was released. He signed with the Lakers in 2007 and spent the next four seasons there, winning back-to-back championships in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

In 2012, he was traded to the Houston Rockets , who then waived him, allowing him to sign with the Mavericks. After less than a month in Dallas, he was waived. In 2013, he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he would spend his last three seasons before retiring in 2014.

It was in L.A. where Fisher found the most success. In 13 seasons with the Lakers, he was part of five championship teams.

9 Dirk Nowitzki

Wins: 985

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dirk Nowitzki spent all 21 of his seasons in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks . Over that span, we racked up 985 wins. 916 came in the regular season while 69 came in the playoffs.

Dirk Nowitzki Career Wins Regular Season 916 Playoffs 69 Total 985

Dirk began his career in 1998 after being drafted by the Bucks ninth overall. The Bucks traded his draft rights to the Mavericks and the rest is history.

In his 21 seasons in the NBA, Dirk became one of the best power forwards of all time. He became the first European-born player to win an MVP award, which he did in 2006-07. He led the Mavericks to the franchise's first and only NBA title in 2010-11, beating the Heat's big three of LeBron, Wade and Bosh. Dirk was also named the Finals MVP.

He retired in 2019, finishing his hall of fame career as a 14-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA selection. In 2023, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

10 Kobe Bryant

Wins: 971

Kobe Bryant spent all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers. Over that span, he won 971 games. Of those, 836 came in the regular season and 135 came in the playoffs.

Kobe Bryant Career Wins Regular Season 836 Playoffs 135 Total 971

Kobe was drafted 13th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Hornets. The Hornets traded his draft rights to the Lakers, and he quickly became one of the greatest Lakers of all time.

Bryant won five championships during his historical career. Of those five titles, he was named Finals MVP twice. In 2007-08, he won his only MVP award. He was also named an All-Star 18 times and was a 15-time All-NBA selection.

Bryant retired in 2016, ending his career as one of the best players in NBA history. In 2020, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.