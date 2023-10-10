Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks, despite acquiring Damian Lillard, could disappoint if Lillard faces injuries or the team lacks depth and struggles offensively.

The Phoenix Suns, with a top-heavy roster of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, may sink if other role players underperform or one of the stars gets injured.

The Boston Celtics, despite some promising moves, may struggle due to reliance on injury-prone players, lack of offensive diversity, and a less competitive reserve unit. The tough competition from the Bucks is also a concern.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA. As seen in years past, there have been a number of teams that unexpectedly came out of nowhere and have risen to the top, against the odds. The same can be said for teams with powerhouse rosters that failed to reach the heights expected of them.

Considering all that, as we assess the current standings of NBA teams, we take a look at the several NBA Championship hopefuls that could disappoint in the coming season.

5 Milwaukee Bucks

A lot of people are expecting the Milwaukee Bucks to dominate the East after the front office traded for Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Rightfully so, because Dame Time solves the team’s primary problem of getting a dangerous shot-creator to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially when opposing squads gang up on the two-time MVP.

But even though the hype for this new Bucks team is through the roof, there’s every chance it can fall flat on its face in the coming months. For starters, Lillard is currently 33 years old and has endured several injuries in the past. If he misses a significant period of time, Milwaukee will have a harder time winning in the East.

Depth is another issue that needs to be looked at because outside of Lillard, Antetokounmpo, and even Khris Middleton, there’s no single individual or key group of reserves that can take over the offense when one of these players rest or experience a slump. Also, with the added spotlight on the new roster with Lillard on it, the pressure will be much higher for the Bucks to succeed.

Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers NBA statistics over the past five seasons Minutes Played Points Assists Rebounds Steals Blocks Field-Goal (%) Three-Point (%) 2018-19 35.5 25.8 6.9 4.6 1.1 0.4 .444 .369 2019-20 37.5 30.0 8.0 4.3 1.1 0.3 .463 .401 2020-21 35.8 28.8 7.5 4.2 0.9 0.3 .451 .391 2021-22 36.4 24.0 7.3 4.1 0.6 0.4 .402 .324 2022-23 36.3 32.2 7.3 4.8 0.9 0.3 .463 .371 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

4 Phoenix Suns

After experiencing success with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant’s time with the Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving and James Harden was a big flop. Despite all the talented pieces surrounding the All-Star forward, Durant still hasn’t made the NBA Finals since 2019.

There’s also the same sentiment hanging on Durant’s head now that he’s playing for the Phoenix Suns alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. With that amount of offensive firepower, there should be no reason for them not to make a deep run during the playoffs next year.

The thing with top-heavy squads is that they tend to sink rather than swim. With a trio of Durant, Booker, and Bradley, there’s really not much going on with the other pieces. Jusuf Nurkić has been dealing with various injuries in past years, Eric Gordon is an aging veteran, and Bol Bol is more hype than actual production on the court. Along with these role players, there’s also the danger of losing either Durant, Booker, or Beal to an injury during the regular season.

With so many variables working against the Suns, the path ahead is not as bright as some may think in the desert.

3 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been busy during the offseason, trading Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams away for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. They've also re-signed Jaylen Brown to a max contract extension, and you’ve got a promising team hoping to finally land a new ring for Beantown.

In spite of all these good moves, there are still some factors that can end up costing the Celtics their chance to win a championship this season. For one, their lineup of big men is too reliant on an injury-prone Porzingis and an aging Al Horford. There’s also the issue of counting too much on Brown and Jayson Tatum to generate offense for the team. Plus, Boston’s reserve unit doesn’t look that competitive compared to that of other NBA contenders.

If one or several of these issues rear their ugly head during the regular season and the Celtics don’t adapt right away, their chances of making a deep playoff push might go up in the air. That, and facing a tougher Bucks squad within their conference, will surely be a concern for Boston in the coming months ahead.

2 Los Angeles Lakers

A lot of fans and critics alike have praised Los Angeles Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka for assembling the ideal roster that’ll back LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the 2023-24 season. With a mix of young talent and veteran experience, the sky is the limit for the Lakers.

But even though their roster looks promising, age and injuries will still play a huge part to the team’s success or failure. Davis has an extensive history of injuries in the past couple of years. At his best, he’s the key to Los Angeles’ dominance. Without him, James will have to shoulder the burden of carrying the team on his shoulders, which would be bad for the All-Star forward as he turns 39 soon.

Since the NBA has taken a stand on resting stars during the regular season, there’ll be more chances for Davis and James to bang their bodies at home or on the road. If either one of them goes down, the ideal roster Pelinka assembled for them will disappoint instead of making another Finals appearance.

L.A. Lakers - Projected Depth Chart (2023-2024) Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura LeBron James Anthony Davis Gabe Vincent Max Christie Taurean Prince Jarred Vanderbilt Jaxson Hayes Jalen Hood-Schifino Cam Reddish Christian Wood Maxwell Lewis All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

1 Golden State Warriors

After winning a ring in 2022, the Golden State Warriors have retooled their roster in an effort to make another Finals appearance this season. This resulted in trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards and getting Chris Paul in return.

While having the Point God looks good on paper, many issues may come forth from this development. Paul’s fit may seem iffy and can affect the team’s chemistry, particularly that of Draymond Green, who hasn't been the biggest fan of the All-Star point guard. Age is also a concern, as the Dubs’ key pieces are already nearing the end of their respective primes.

If things go well, the Warriors and other teams mentioned above can rise up and overachieve in the upcoming season. But with so many concerns and the pressure of succeeding weighing heavily on them, it looks to be an uphill climb for these franchises to reach the promised land in the NBA this new season.

