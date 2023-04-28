The Los Angeles Lakers have enough talent to win another title with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, just as long as those two stars stay healthy, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Lakers currently lead the Memphis Grizzlies 3-2 in their best-of-seven first round series in the NBA playoffs, with Friday night's home game a do-or-die encounter for the second seed Memphis.

Latest NBA playoff news - Los Angeles Lakers

With James far from his best, the Lakers succumbed to the Grizzlies 116-99 in Memphis, as their own young stars Ja Morant and Desmond Bane took over and scored 31 and 33 points respectively. After the game, James even told the press: "Tonight I was s***. And I'll be better in Game 6."

Davis, to his credit, stepped up as his ageing co-star faltered, pouring in 31 points of his own along with hauling down 19 rebounds. James scored 15 points but shot only 5-17 from the floor and an abysmal 1-9 from three-point range. The result leaves the seventh seed Lakers still only needing to win at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday to progress to the second round - where a marquee match-up against the Golden State Warriors potentially awaits.

What has Medina said about James, Davies and the Lakers?

Medina told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they do have enough on their roster to win a title. But again, kind of like the Warriors, this could also go off the rails. The number one question goes without saying: can LeBron James and Anthony Davis stay healthy? Because if they don't, it's going to be like a house of cards.

"But so far so good for both players, even through some minor ailments and normal fatigue. They've been, for the most part, fairly healthy, and they've been fairly consistent with their plan."

Will the Lakers get the job done on Friday?

James is a notorious closeout game specialist, meaning he typically performs better in matches where his team can eliminate an opponent from the playoffs. The 38-year-old averages 29 points and nine rebounds per game in closeout contests, as per NBA.com, so you can expect him to return to his best self in front of a raucous playoff home crowd.

Furthermore, the Grizzlies have failed to win in their last five encounters with the Lakers at the Crypto Arena meaning that, as bright as their future is looking with Morant, Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., their burgeoning championship hopes could soon come to a premature end... for this season at least.