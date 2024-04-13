Highlights The Boston Celtics have enormous pressure to win the NBA Finals after a dominant regular season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves face pressure to succeed in the playoffs amidst a bloated payroll and potential roster changes.

The Milwaukee Bucks' aging roster and injuries increase pressure to win in 2024, with Doc Rivers' legacy at stake.

The NBA Playoffs are upon us, and with that comes multiple classes of teams all competing for the same goal: to win the championship. There are the Play-In teams, who have managed to squeak into the postseason and seek to do damage, one game and series at a time.

There are the middle-of-the-pack playoff teams, those that finished with good records and have the pieces necessary to compete. And then there are the superteams.

These are NBA teams featuring stacked rosters, high payrolls, a plethora of regular season wins, and above all, expectations beyond comparison. These teams feature the talent necessary to win it all, no matter who gets in their way.

But as the basketball world knows, games are not won on paper. Teams get hot and cold at the right or wrong times, and underdogs have chopped off favorites, especially in recent years. Just because the teams feature the pieces necessary to win does not mean they will. And in 2024, there are a few teams who face the most pressure to be the last team standing.

1 Boston Celtics

The Celtics have by far the most pressure to win the NBA Finals

The basketball world has not seen a team as dominant as the 2024 Boston Celtics in quite some time. A team does not win over 60 games in the regular season for nothing, and this year, the Celtics are far and away the best team in the NBA and the favorites to win the Finals.

But with that comes enormous expectations. The Celtics have outplayed their competition for the majority of the regular season, and feature the talent and depth necessary to achieve success. With a loaded lineup featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porziņģis, and others, there is little reason to believe they won’t do damage in the playoffs.

Health has been the primary factor that has allowed the Celtics to steamroll through the regular season. The aforementioned starting lineup features superstars who have all played together on the court for the majority of this season, and Boston has gotten lucky that none have been sidelined due to injuries.

2023-24 Boston Celtics - Starting Lineup Stats Category Tatum Brown Holiday White Porziņģis GP 74 70 69 73 57 PPG 26.9 23.4 12.5 15.2 20.1 RPG 8.1 5.5 5.4 4.2 7.2 APG 4.9 3.6 4.8 5.2 2.0

Regardless of what happens in this postseason, the Celtics’ roster may look different come the offseason, as they are currently over $50 million over the salary cap. Due to recent CBA changes, they will have to shed some payroll, and that could mean losing a superstar or two in the offseason.

This is the dream team for the Celtics. It can hardly get better than this, so therefore, the pressure is sky-high. They carry the playoff experience, but have already been crushed in the Finals in 2022, and were defeated by the Play-In Miami Heat in the Conference Finals last season.

If they lose in the postseason again, it will leave the basketball world wondering what else they can do to be better, as they are already at their peak. It’s championship or bust for Boston this year, and they will feel the pressure throughout the entire playoffs.

2 Minnesota Timberwolves

This year may be the T’Wolves’ last chance of winning a title

After leading the Western Conference for the better part of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves in a precarious position. Multiple years of first-round exits have put pressure on the T’Wolves to make some noise in 2024 or risk losing it all.

Minnesota features a bloated, sky-high payroll that is $62 million over the salary cap. One of their three superstars in Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Anthony Edwards will have to go this offseason, and signs are pointing to Towns being the odd one out.

Minnesota Timberwolves – 2023-24 Finals Odds Preseason Odds Current Odds W-L O/U Result +6600 +1800 44.5 56-25 (Over)

Towns has missed some time due to an injury but is due to make his return on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Gaining him back for the playoffs will be a valuable boost that will increase the T’Wolves’ chances of making noise in the playoffs. But if they don’t, their future may not be so bright.

3 Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are getting older and the league is catching up to them

The Milwaukee Bucks are now three years removed from their 2021 title, and have yet to repeat their success, proving how hard it is to repeat as champions in not only the NBA but in professional sports. With that being said, the Bucks are not getting younger, and although their window may not be closing anytime soon, the pressure is still on for them to win it all in 2024.

Giannis Antetokounmpo might miss time due to a calf injury, which will not bode well for Milwaukee. They have Damian Lillard and some other surrounding pieces, but the odds of them winning anything without Antetokounmpo in the lineup is paper thin. If they don’t get him back, this could be a lost playoff run and season.

Milwaukee Bucks – 2023-24 Finals Odds Preseason Odds Current Odds W-L O/U Result +600 +1700 54.5 49-32 (Under)

The pressure is also on Doc Rivers. He took over a Bucks team that was winning even with shoddy defense, and under him, their problems have not gotten much better. This year may be his final crack at cementing his legacy as an all-time coach. If he fails, that legacy may be tarnished.

4 Denver Nuggets

Pressure is on the Nuggets despite winning it all last year

Despite winning the NBA Finals last year, their first chip in franchise history, pressure is on the Denver Nuggets to repeat, or at least get close. Nikola Jokić is having an MVP season, and the rest of the team has followed suit. This team may be the greatest Nuggets team in recent memory, even better than last season when they won 53 games.

This year, they already have 56 wins and counting. They have managed to steal the Western Conference away from the Timberwolves, who held it for most of the season, by beating them in a crucial game on Wednesday.

Denver Nuggets – 2023-24 Finals Odds Preseason Odds Current Odds W-L O/U Result +450 +300 52.5 56-25 (Over)

Denver is a legitimate juggernaut in a conference full of talent, and as such, feel the pressure. If they fall short of their goals this playoffs, it will be viewed as nothing short of a failure.

5 Golden State Warriors

This may be the Warriors’ last crack at a title with the current core

The Golden State Warriors did not light up the competition during the regular season, but were decent enough to notch a bottom spot in the Play-In Tournament. They still feature the core that won it all multiple times through the dynasty years, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Therefore, the idea of the Warriors making a Cinderella run en route to the Finals is not out of the picture. They did just win it all two years ago when the world thought the dynasty was over, so anything can happen. Even as a Play-In team, they can make a run if the cards fall right, as proven by the Miami Heat last year — whom the Warriors even took inspiration from.

Golden State Warriors – 2023-24 Finals Odds Preseason Odds Current Odds W-L O/U Result +1200 +5500 48.5 45-36 (Under)

However, that does not mean that pressure is not mounting for the Warriors. This year might be their last crack at winning a title with the current core, as the players are not getting younger and the league has caught up to them. Golden State has fallen out of favor with the public after numerous controversies, and an early exit may put a dagger in the dynasty era.

An honorable mention belongs to the Los Angeles Clippers. This year may be their last shot to win a title with the current core, as Paul George and James Harden are upcoming free agents. They have never gotten out of the second round in franchise history, and if this year is no different, it will be yet another utter failure for the team.