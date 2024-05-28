Highlights The Golden State Warriors' contention window may be closing as the core ages.

Every year, the landscape of the NBA playoffs differs dramatically. Some teams solidify their place in the league as contenders for years to come, while others feature quick windows of just a couple of seasons. Others reach the end of their window, only to falter and miss the playoffs the following year.

While it is impossible to know for sure which teams will become the latter, various factors can be analyzed to determine potential outcomes. Teams featuring older players, pending free agents, ballooning payrolls, and lack of cap space will most likely be boxed out in the ever-increasing competitive nature that is the playoff race.

This year’s playoffs have featured more teams than the majority of the league’s history, due to the addition of the Play-In Tournament a few years ago. Teams that reached that tournament but lost still qualified as contenders, and their place as contenders therefore will be up in the air come next year. Here are five teams who reached the playoffs in 2024, but will not be contenders in 2025.

1 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors’ contention window may have truly been shut

Perhaps no team has fit the definition of perennial contender more than the Golden State Warriors. They defined the second half of the 2010s decade, becoming basketball’s latest dynasty. They appeared down for the count in 2021, when injuries derailed their season and led them to an abysmal 15-50 campaign.

It appeared the dynasty was over until the Warriors bounced back and won the 2022 NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics. But the window of contention truly appears to be on its last legs following the Warriors’ Play-In elimination in 2024. The core is not getting any younger, and while Stephen Curry was still magic in the regular season, his stats were far below his average during the dynasty years.

Golden State Warriors – 2023-24 vs. Career Splits Category Stephen Curry (36) Klay Thompson (34) Draymond Green (34) 2023-24 Career 2023-24 Career 2023-24 Career PTS 26.4 24.8 17.9 19.6 8.6 8.7 REB 4.5 4.7 3.3 3.5 7.2 7.0 AST 5.1 6.4 2.3 2.3 6.0 5.6 FG% 45.0 47.3 43.2 45.3 49.7 45.2 3PT% 40.8 42.6 37.7 41.3 39.5 31.9

Additionally, the supporting cast of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also appear to be at the back end of their careers. After Thompson rejected an extension, he failed to play up to the back of his basketball card and became open to a reduced role with the team going forward. Green, meanwhile, appears to be amping up his post-player activities as a media analyst.

Regardless, the Western Conference is only becoming more competitive, as the new talent comes in and the old talent flushes out. The Warriors, therefore, will most likely find themselves on the outside looking in come next year, unless they make massive additions or their core finds it again.

2 New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans will be faced with a tough task this offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans were another team that made it into the NBA playoffs in 2024 by reaching the Play-In Tournament. That came despite them finishing with a record of 49-33, and there was no doubt that they were a talented team.

The Pelicans made it out of the Play-In Tournament with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, but were swept in the first round by the top seed Oklahoma City Thunder. They possess a high payroll which will mean that, due to the new CBA, they will have to shed payroll. According to Spotrac, the Pelicans currently find themselves $59 million over the salary cap.

The shedding of payroll will, therefore, mean that one of their top three players in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and C.J. McCollum will have to be traded this offseason. The ‘big three’ in New Orleans made a combined $106 million in salary (Williamson at $36,725,670, Ingram at $36,016,200, and McCollum at $33,333,333).

New Orleans Pelicans - 2023-24 Payroll Player Salary Cap Hit % Zion Williamson $36,725,670 26.05 Brandon Ingram $36,016,200 25.54 CJ McCollum $33,333,333 23.64 Herbert Jones $12,976,362 9.20 Larry Nance Jr. $11,205,000 7.95

They each take up at least 23 percent of the total cap hit, with Williamson taking up 26.05 percent, Ingram taking up 25.54 percent, and McCollum taking up 23.64 percent. New Orleans barely made the playoffs with those three playing, so it is safe to say that they will struggle to be contenders without one of them in a Western Conference that is only getting better.

3 Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are losing players and aren’t getting any younger

The story of the Los Angeles Clippers has been the same for the past few seasons: serve as perennial regular season contenders, then reach the playoffs and lose in either the first or second round. The former happened this year, as the Clippers were bounced by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs in six games.

What makes this year less than ideal for the Clippers is that this was most likely the final year of the current core. Paul George and James Harden are free agents, and the team is not getting any younger, with Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook in their thirties.

Los Angeles Clippers – "Big Four" 2023-24 Stats Category Kawhi Leonard (32) Paul George (34) Russell Westbrook (35) James Harden (34) PTS 23.7 22.6 11.1 16.6 REB 6.1 5.2 5.0 5.1 AST 3.7 3.5 4.5 8.5 FG% 52.5 47.1 45.4 42.8 3PT% 41.7 41.3 27.3 38.1

It is therefore likely that the Clippers will look different next year (both literally and figuratively – they are getting a brand-new arena and rebranding). But in a Western Conference where young age is key to remaining competitive, the Clippers' roster situation is not good for their chances to compete come 2025.

4 Sacramento Kings

The Kings may not have what it takes to remain competitive

The Sacramento Kings have not exactly been a storied franchise, dating back to the early days of the NBA but notching only one title in that time, and that came back in 1951 when they were the Rochester Royals.

With that being said, last season marked an important step up as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. They would lose to the Warriors in the first round, but with a young and talented core, the future looked promising.

Sacramento Kings – 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Splits Category De'Aaron Fox Domantas Sabonis Keegan Murray 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 25.0 26.6 19.1 19.4 12.2 15.2 REB 4.2 4.6 12.3 13.7 4.6 5.5 AST 6.1 5.6 7.3 8.2 1.2 1.7 FG% 51.2 46.5 61.5 59.4 45.3 45.4 3PT% 32.4 36.9 37.3 37.9 41.1 35.8

Unfortunately for the Kings, however, several teams in the West took steps forward that the Kings simply did not, and they would lose in the Play-In Tournament in 2024. Unless the Kings make a major offseason addition or two, the current core may not have what it takes to remain competitive next year.

5 Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers’ playoff chances next year will hinge on Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a curious position. They have the superstar in Joel Embiid, his potential 1A in Tyrese Maxey, and loads of cap space. But “the process” has failed season after season, and the Sixers have not gotten past the second round in the current era. Something must change.

It has been highly rumored that the 76ers would be willing to shop Embiid this offseason. Whether or not that truly happens will dictate whether or not the Sixers will be contenders next year or not.

Philadelphia 76ers – 2023-24 Splits With and Without Embiid Category With Embiid Without Embiid Games 39 43 Team Record 31-8 (.794) 16-27 (.327) Team PPG 120.7 109.1

If they choose to hold onto Embiid, and he is healthy next year, he will lead them to the playoffs. But if they ship him off, or he gets hurt again like he did this season, contending will be a tall order for the Sixers.

A special mention is the Cleveland Cavaliers. They find themselves in a similar position to the 76ers, but with less cap space. Donovan Mitchell is their main man, but reports have surfaced that they would be willing to trade him in the offseason. If that happens, expect the current core to collapse as the Cavs will fall back into the basement.