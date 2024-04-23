Highlights Tobias Harris is still a good scorer but needs to step up in the playoffs for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Playoffs can impact Harris' future; try out to stay with a title contender in his upcoming free agency.

A good playoff run could elevate Harris' stock for contending teams post-76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers in February 2019. At the time, Harris was only 26 years old and showed promise as a legitimate go-to scoring option to join the likes of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Jimmy Butler. Harris signed a near-max five-year contract extension worth $180 million in the following offseason.

Since the extension, the Tennessee alum is averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch. Though these are solid numbers, the 76ers were hoping for a bit more out of Harris. In what is possibly the final chapter of his 76ers run, Harris has a lot to prove this postseason.

Harris is still a good scorer and contributor. However, he has failed to take that next step as a player. This was especially apparent during Embiid's lengthy absence during the season, where he never consistently took over games or helped carry the team. With the 76ers now down 0-2 against the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Harris must step up and showcase why he received the hefty contract in the first place.

Tobias Harris 2023-24 Stats Breakdown Category With Joel Embiid Without Joel Embiid Games 36 34 PPG 16.8 17.7 RPG 6.1 6.8 APG 3.1 3.1 FG% 51.6% 46.3% 3FG% 38.5% 32.4%

Harris' Playoff Performance Can Change His Future Outlook

How Harris plays during the postseason will determine if he can continue playing for a title contender

Since it has already been reported Harris will likely play for a different team next year, this postseason is a tryout for the wing in a sense. Currently, the Detroit Pistons are considered one of the favorites to acquire Harris.

Last season, the Pistons finished with the worst record in the league. While there is some legitimate talent on their roster, the Pistons are unlikely to contend for a championship anytime soon. Harris will be 32 years old by the start of next season. Realistically, he does not have much longer to be an important player on a contending team. With a good playoff run, other teams in the league could be interested in signing Harris and making him a part of their offense. If he fails, Harris may be stuck playing for a lesser team for the foreseeable future.

In the 76ers' Game 1 loss, Harris recorded seven points, nine rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes of action. Game 2 was a similar story for the wing as he recorded just 10 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in 41 minutes. Furthermore, he shot an inefficient 4-for-11 from the field in the loss. Despite this, Harris knows what he needs to do to step up for the rest of the series.

“I would love to be as aggressive as I need to be, but I also saw a few areas where I probably could have pulled the shot and it’s, like, if we’re talking to just get that type of rhythm, that flow, that may be what’s needed. Then I’ll make that adjustment.” -Tobias Harris

It Is Not Too Late for Harris' Stock to Rise

Harris can still play his way into a role for a contending team in the future

Despite the team being down 0-2 in the series, Embiid still feels confident in Philadelphia's chances of winning the series. With their backs against the wall, this is as good a time as any for Harris to play a stronger supporting role when his team needs him the most.

He may always be known by the team as a player who did not live up to his contract, but he is still a solid player. When he is hot, Harris is crucial to the team's offensive game. On paper, he can score at all levels. Additionally, his ability to create his own shots can take some of the load off Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The 76ers do not need him to score 30 points every night. However, if he can consistently score around 20 points the rest of the way, it will do a lot for his team right now and his stock this summer. The 76ers will take on the Knicks back home in Game 3 on April 25. It will be worth monitoring Harris' play in what could be one of his final games with the 76ers.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and StatMuse.