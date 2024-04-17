Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic enter the playoffs after finishing the season series tied.

The Cavaliers will need to maximize offensive output to counter the Magic's elite defense.

These two teams have only faced each other once in the playoffs, and that came in 2009.

This year’s NBA playoffs features a plethora of unique matchups not seen in quite some time, and the Eastern Conference is no stranger to this phenomenon. Many of the matchups were not determined until the final day of play, as teams finished within games of each other.

This facet spawned one of the rarest matchups in NBA playoff history: the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Orlando Magic. These two teams finished at the fourth and fifth seeds, respectively, with the Cavs finishing at 48-34 and the young Magic finishing just a game behind them at 47-35.

Cavaliers vs. Magic - Playoff Schedule Game Date Time City Channel Game 1 Apr. 20 1 p.m. ET Cleveland Bally Sports Florida/ESPN Game 2 Apr. 22 7 p.m. ET Cleveland Bally Sports Florida/NBA TV Game 3 Apr. 25 7 p.m. ET Orlando Bally Sports Florida/NBA TV Game 4 Apr. 27 1 p.m. ET Orlando Bally Sports Florida/TNT Game 5 (if nec.) Apr. 30 TBA Cleveland Bally Sports Florida/TBA Game 6 (if nec.) May 3 TBA Orlando Bally Sports Florida/TBA Game 7 (if nec.) May 5 TBA Cleveland Bally Sports Florida/TBA

Despite finishing within a game of each other, right in the neck of the Eastern Conference, these two teams are far apart in terms of circumstances. Orlando is a young squad just off a rebuild, proving to the entire league that they have graduated from that status. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have been there before, making the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Cavaliers and Magic finished the season series tied

As is the case with every team in the league, the Magic and Cavaliers faced each other several times in this past regular season. In four games, Cleveland won two, while the Magic also won two, tying the season series.

It is therefore favorable for the Cavaliers that they finished a game ahead of the Magic, as if they would have finished tied in the standings, Orlando would have gotten the tiebreaker as the third tiebreaker criteria is division standings. The Magic won the Southeast Division, while the Cavaliers finished second in the Central Division to the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA Central and Southeast Divisions – 2023-24 Standings Central Division Southeast Division Milwaukee Bucks 49-33 Orlando Magic 47-35 Cleveland Cavaliers 48-34 Miami Heat 46-36 Indiana Pacers 47-35 Atlanta Hawks 36-46 Chicago Bulls 39-43 Charlotte Hornets 21-61 Detroit Pistons 14-68 Washington Wizards 15-67

The first regular-season matchup between these two teams occurred on December 6, 2023, in which the Cavaliers won by a score of 121-111. The Magic were still in the midst of establishing themselves to the league at this point, and were still relatively inexperienced. However, five days later, on December 11, the Magic would take their game against the Cavaliers by a score of 104-94.

The Cavaliers then blew out the Magic on Jan. 22, by a score of 126-99. Finally, February 22 saw the last regular-season matchup between these two teams, and the Magic took that game by a score of 116-109. Keep in mind that a few of these games lacked stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley for Cleveland, who have missed time due to injuries. But they are expected to be ready for the playoffs.

As for the playoffs, this matchup only occurred one time in NBA history: the 2009 playoffs. The Magic knocked off the Cavaliers in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals, to advance to their second NBA Finals in history. However, they would lose that series to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

Cavaliers’ Keys to Success

Cavs will need their star trio to operate at maximum offensive output

The Cavaliers began the season on a rather lowly note, playing just over .500 in their first 25 games. But the rise of Donovan Mitchell carried them back into contention, and they have remained there ever since.

Cleveland recently regained Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland is also expected to be available for the playoffs. If Mitchell can do his thing, combined with the offense of Mobley and Garland, and the interior play of Jarrett Allen, the Cavs will be able to display a dominant offense that can blow the Magic out of the water.

Mitchell, Garland & Mobley - 3-Man Lineup Stats Minutes 510 ORTG 112.5 DRTG 109.1 NRTG 3.3 FG% 50.2

Mitchell is the proven talent of the Cavaliers’ roster. He comes with the most playoff experience, playing in 44 career playoff games. In those games, he has scored at least 20 points in 36 of them, and has even put up 40 points in three of those affairs. He averages 27.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in his playoff career, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from the three-point range.

The Cavaliers traded a lot of young pieces to acquire Mitchell, whom they viewed as the savior who could lead them to the promised land. That could still happen, but for that to be the case, both he and the rest of the core will have to provide maximum offensive output in order to offset Orlando’s elite defense.

Magic’s Key to Success

Magic will need to limit Cleveland’s offense by playing elite defense

If there is one thing the Magic have proved to the basketball world this season, it is that they possess an absolutely lethal defense. The team was third in the league this season in defensive rating, at 110.8. They ranked second in opponent turnover percentage, second in points scored via turnovers, eighth in deflections, fifth in steals, and first in points allowed per possession.

This defense has mostly been led by the prowess of Jalen Suggs. He ranked tenth in the league in steals, at 106, as well as ninth in steals per game, at 1.4. He also features the fourth-best steal percentage in the league, at 2.6. But the key for Orlando is that their entire team has featured stellar defense, not just Suggs.

Orlando Magic - Defensive Stats 2023-24 Category Stats League Rank OPP PPG 108.4 T-3rd OPP FG% 47.4 18th OPP 3PT% 35.8 10th DRTG 110.8 3rd STL 8.2 5th BLK 5.2 13th

The Magic have found ways to capitalize on their opponents’ mistakes, and they can easily do it this series. In last year’s playoffs, Darius Garland for the Cavs averaged 3.6 turnovers and put up an effective field goal percentage of just 51.3 percent. Evan Mobley only averaged 9.8 points per game and missed a lot of shots, shooting only 45.8 percent.

The New York Knicks of last year were a similar team to how the Orlando Magic are constructed this season, and the Cavaliers found themselves ousted by New York last postseason. If the Cavaliers are not careful, the Magic will take advantage of their mistakes and capitalize, cutting their playoff run short as the Knicks did last season.