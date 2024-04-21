After nearly a week of waiting, the Boston Celtics finally know who they will play in the first round of the NBA playoffs: the Miami Heat. These two are familiar foes, as they met in the Eastern Conference Final each of the last two seasons, with Boston taking that series in 2022, and Miami winning it in 2023.

But in 2024, these two will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Miami won their do-or-die Play-In game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, locking down the eighth seed.

Celtics vs. Heat - Playoff Schedule Game Date Time City Channel Game 1 Apr. 21 1 p.m. ET Boston ABC Game 2 Apr. 24 7 p.m. ET Boston TNT Game 3 Apr. 27 6 p.m. ET Miami TNT Game 4 Apr. 29 TBA Miami TBA Game 5 (if nec.) May 1 TBA Boston TBA Game 6 (if nec.) May 3 TBA Miami TBA Game 7 (if nec.) May 5 TBA Boston TNT

On paper, this matchup is pretty one-sided. The Heat are the underdog David, and the Celtics are the juggernaut, Goliath. Making matters worse is the fact that the Heat will be without Jimmy Butler in this series, due to an MCL injury. It is safe to say that the Celtics are favored to win the series, but in the history of the NBA playoffs, weirder things have happened.

Head-to-Heat Matchup

The Celtics swept the season series versus the Heat, 3-0

The Celtics and Heat faced off three times during the regular season, with Boston taking all three of those matchups. They first met on October 27 in Boston, early in the season, and the Celtics won the game by a score of 119-111. They would not meet again until January 25 in Miami, and that game would be a 143-110 blowout win for the Celtics.

Boston and Miami squared off one last time on February 11, and once again, the Celtics won, although it was a much closer 110-106 final score. In the teams’ three meetings, the Celtics had an average of 143 points on just 96 possessions, the most offense the Heat allowed in 28 years.

In terms of playoff history, these teams have had plenty of matchups in the last few years. This season will mark the fourth time in five years that these teams are facing each other in the postseason, including the third consecutive. In that time, the world has learned to never doubt the Miami Heat, who have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on multiple occasions.

Celtics’ Key to Success

The Celtics need to stay healthy and continue to produce

For Boston, the key to success in this series is easy: just stay healthy, and keep doing what they have been doing all year. Arguably the biggest reason why the Celtics finished with a record of 64-18 and owned the league was that they got lucky in avoiding the injury bug for the most part.

That is something that crushed them in the playoffs last year, as they lost Jayson Tatum in Game 7 of the Conference Finals, and a plethora of turnovers from Jaylen Brown cost them the series. But this year, the Celtics enter the playoffs fully healthy, which is a daunting situation for any opponent.

The addition of Kristaps Porzingis also gives Boston an edge they lacked last year. This year, he owned the Heat’s top defender, Bam Adebayo, scoring 41 points while shooting 55.2 percent in the 16 minutes and 45 seconds that Adebayo defended him. In that span, the Celtics scored 136.4 points per 100 possessions.

Entering this season, questions had arisen regarding the Celtics’ bench, but they have proved that to be a strength this year. Boston’s aggregate bench net rating (point differential per 100 possessions) with reserves on the floor was plus-6.2. This figure is the best of any team in the last 28 years. There’s no question that the Celtics’ starting lineup can produce, but if that production is translated to the bench in any way, the team will give Miami trouble all around.

Heat’s Key to Success

The Heat will have to generate secondary offense and play squeaky-clean defense

There is no question that Miami are the heavy underdog in this series. But if any team has proven they can defy the odds, embracing that role, it is the Heat. Their key to success will have to be the creation of a secondary offense, especially with Jimmy Butler out. Last postseason, they reached the Finals in spite of Tyler Herro missing most of that run.

Now, they have a fully healthy Herro back, who can be deadly when on the court. In Friday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls, he led the team with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, coming within one assist of a triple-double. He will be the primary offensive contributor, but he won’t be able to do it alone.

If Miami wants to see success in this series, they will need to make up for the offense that Jimmy Butler would have produced. Over his last four games, Jaime Jacquez, Jr has shot over 50 percent, averaging 18.5 points and 5.5 assists in that span, so he could be a prime candidate in that field.

Despite failing to defend Porzingis as mentioned earlier, the Heat have shone defensively this season. They led the NBA in percentage of defensive possessions for the second straight year, at 13.4 percent. Against that defense, the Celtics’ offense ranked seventh in the league, with 1.12 points per possession in 16 possessions.

While that is not a huge sample size, the Celtics’ troubles against Miami’s defense were a key denominator in last year’s playoffs. The Conference Finals saw Boston score a measly 85 points on 112 zone possessions, a percentage of just 0.76. If the Heat want any chance at keeping the Celtics at bay, their defense will have to be stellar.