This year’s NBA playoffs features a multitude of unique matchups that will keep basketball fans engaged throughout the postseason, and the Western Conference is no stranger to this. Many of the matchups were not determined until the final day of play, as teams finished within games of each other.

There were two teams in the Western Conference that already knew their fate before the season even ended: the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks. These two teams finished at the fourth and fifth seeds, respectively, with the Clippers finishing at 51-31 and the Mavericks finishing just a game behind them at 50-32.

Game Date Time City Channel Game 1 Apr. 21 3:30 p.m. ET Los Angeles ABC Game 2 Apr. 23 10 p.m. ET Los Angeles TNT Game 3 Apr. 26 8 p.m. ET Dallas ESPN Game 4 Apr. 28 3:30 p.m. ET Dallas ABC Game 5 (if nec.) May 1 TBA Los Angeles TBA Game 6 (if nec.) May 3 TBA Dallas TBA Game 7 (if nec.) May 5 TBA Los Angeles TBA

This is a rematch of back-to-back first-round series in 2020 and 2021, both of which the Clippers won in six and seven games, respectively.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Clippers won the season series, taking two of three against Dallas

Before Christmas, all three meetings occurred, meaning Dallas has yet to evolve into the team it is today. Additionally, there are plenty of reasons to not put too much stock into what happened in their regular-season series.

The first meeting took place while James Harden played his third game as a Clipper with Russell Westbrook starting beside him, an experiment Lue has since abandoned. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving retaliated with an impressive display of 71 points combined on 62.5 percent shooting from the field in a 144-126 blowout. Harden cited his lack of a preseason and training camp as to why he wasn't as prepared to start the season.

The Clippers bounced back in the second game with a 101-88 victory, limiting Dallas to their worst offensive performance in the first three months of the season. With Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber being absent due to injury, the Mavericks started Richuan Holmes at center, as Ivica Zubac dominated with a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds for L.A.

Kawhi Leonard and Harden played on the second night of a back-to-back, only putting up 16 points on 20 shots, while Paul George emerged as the standout performer from that game.

NBA Pacific and Southwest Divisions – 2023-24 Standings Pacific Division Southwest Division Los Angeles Clippers 51-31 Dallas Mavericks 50-32 Phoenix Suns 49-33 New Orleans Pelicans 49-33 Los Angeles Lakers 47-35 Houston Rockets 41-41 Sacramento Kings 46-36 Memphis Grizzlies 27-55 Golden State Warriors 46-36 San Antonio Spurs 22-60

Normalcy wasn't found in the final meeting, either. George did not suit up for the Clippers, while the Mavericks did not have Irving, Lively, Kleber, or Josh Green. Despite these absences, the game was close in the fourth quarter until Leonard sparked a 9-0 run to help Los Angeles pull out the 120-111 win and the tiebreaker.

The offensive production of Dončić and Irving turned out to be the biggest takeaway during the season series. In their two games together against the Clippers, they combined to average 64 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists on 54 percent shooting from the field, 43 percent from three, and a perfect 100 percent from the free-throw line. With the retooled supporting cast they have now, the potential Dallas has in this series and onward is worth keeping a close eye on.

As for the playoffs, this matchup occurred for the third time since 2020. The first time saw the Clippers take down the Mavericks in six games to move on to the West semis but infamously blew a 3-1 lead in their series loss to Denver. The rematch happened the following year, with the Clippers advancing in seven games en route to playing in their first-ever Western Conference Finals in franchise history.

Clippers’ Keys to Success

Clippers will need their stars to operate at maximum offensive output

The Clippers' closing lineup typically involves Leonard, George and Harden, with Zubac and Norman Powell completing their best five-man unit. They outscored opponents by a remarkable 18.4 points per 100 possessions throughout 121 minutes of play. Even with the minutes being less than three games, Lue has seen this lineup succeed and will not hesitate to make adjustments based on what happens throughout this series against Dallas.

Depending on what happens, Mason Plumlee might take Zubac's place, Terance Mann might step in for Powell, or Amir Coffey will enter the mix. With a potential small-ball scenario in the cards, due to the gravity Dončić possesses with his offensive firepower that leaves big men vulnerable, it requires the confidence to try different lineups, another trait Lue happens to have as well.

L.A. Clippers - Offensive Stats 2023-24 Category Stats League Rank PPG 115.6 12th FG% 48.9 6th 2PT% 55.5 11th 3PT% 38.1 4th FT% 82.5 3rd ORTG 118.8 4th

George is in strong form entering this series, maintaining excellent shooting accuracy of 50.9 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from downtown since March 1. Westbrook's return from injury has sparked L.A.'s second unit as well, while Zubac has been a force inside the paint to end the regular season.

However, Leonard's availability for the playoffs is uncertain due to a sore right knee. His last two seasons have been tainted with injuries, seeing a torn ACL sideline him for the entire 2021-22 season, and a torn meniscus ended his short-lived appearance in the 2023 playoffs. With Leonard having missed the Clippers' last six games with knee issues, it should bring plenty of concern for the team given his history.

By the chance Leonard's able to play, expect strong displays from him against the Mavericks. Leonard, who scored 69 points in the two games he played in last year's playoffs, is averaging 32.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a Clipper in playoff matchups against them. If he can stay healthy, Leonard will leave his mark on the series.

Mavericks' Key to Success

Mavericks will need to limit Los Angeles’ offense by playing elite defense

The Mavericks have tremendous depth, with Kyrie Irving's elite scoring complementing Dončić's superstar talent as the team's dynamic duo. The acquisition of Daniel Gafford has provided the Mavericks with two effective rim-protecting lob threats, while PJ Washington has elevated the team's defense, ranking sixth since the trade deadline. Their remarkable 16-2 stretch following the All-Star break means they have a lot of momentum going their way heading into this playoff matchup.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has a knack for having strong showings against the Clippers, so his presence should not be underestimated as a player who can heat up from deep at any given moment.

Maxi Kleber remains a solid floor-spacing option for Dallas to utilize in the frontcourt. And the likes of Dante Exum, Josh Green, and Derrick Jones Jr. give the Mavericks an improved perimeter defense compared to what they rolled out in 2021.

Dallas Mavericks - Offensive Stats 2023-24 Category Stats League Rank PPG 117.9 7th FG% 48.1 11th 2PT% 56.9 4th 3PT Made 14.6 3rd 3PT Attempts 39.5 2nd ORTG 117.6 10th

The Mavericks' closing lineup remains fluid, with Dončić and Irving being the two guarantees. Washington's presence would be plausible as well. At center, Lively's athleticism, Gafford's reliability or Kleber's spacing will be up for debate depending on the rotations the Clippers put out on the court.

On the wing, Jones' length, Exum's shooting, or Green's energy will also present plenty of decisions for Dallas head coach Jason Kidd to make throughout the course of the series.

The lineup of Dončić, Irving, Jones, Washington and Gafford happens to be Kidd's most used and most successful rotation. They outscored opponents by 15.5 points per 100 possessions during the regular season.

Even though they've only played 176 minutes together, the results have shown they are effective and will cause trouble for the Clippers, especially if Dončić and Irving light it up on the court.