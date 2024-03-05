Highlights The Denver Nuggets excel in clutch situations with the best FG%, outperforming other top teams.

Their late-game offense is diverse, relying on team play rather than iso situations.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray form the most trusted playoff duo with impressive stats surpassing other top pairs.

The Denver Nuggets are back in championship form. The defending champions went 4-0 last week, winning by an average margin of 13.75 points per game. What's more impressive is that all their wins came against playoff-level teams.

While it was generally agreed that the Nuggets were heavy title favorites coming into the season, they didn't play at that level for most of the year, at least not consistently. Heading into the All-Star break, they were only twelfth in offensive rating and tenth in defensive rating. While those numbers were still impressive, they're what you would expect from an ordinary playoff team, not a title contender.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nikola Jokic is the only player in the NBA who is in the top 15 in points, assists, and rebounds per game.

They've been undefeated since the break, going 6-0 since, while achieving the third-best offensive rating and fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA during that time frame. They've shown everyone that they were just coasting through most of the regular season, and can return to championship form when needed.

Composed in Crunch Time

First in Clutch Field Goal Percentage (52.3 percent)

All of their wins this past week have been impressive, and their late-game execution against the Golden State Warriors last Sunday is a perfect example of what makes the team so dangerous, and why no team in the league can measure up in a seven-game series. They just execute better than everyone else in the clutch.

In this play below, the Nuggets dump the ball to Jamal Murray, who takes on Stephen Curry in isolation and effortlessly backs him down in the mid-range.

On the next possession, the Warriors responded by doubling on Murray to prevent the isolation attempt. However, this frees up Nikola Jokic and gives him the space to create a shot. Jonathan Kuminga rotates to cover Jokic, but that frees up Aaron Gordon, who connects on the lob.

Also, notice how quickly Gordon reacts to the play. At first, he plans on moving to the corner to create space, but once he realizes that Kuminga is covering, he immediately sprints to the dunker spot. Jokic didn't even get more than a half-a-second glance before throwing the lob, it was almost as if he instinctively knew that Gordon was going to be there.

The Nuggets team just operates so smoothly and composed under high-pressure situations. They lead the league in clutch field goal percentage for a reason. One thing to note is that, compared to the other elite teams in the league, the Nuggets run a real offense in the late game, rather than just having their star players go one on one.

For example, in this play, Gordon brings the ball up while Michael Porter Jr. and Peyton Watson run to opposing corners to space the floor. Murray weaves in and out of traffic and eventually loses Taurean Prince through the screens set by Jokic and Gordon before knocking down the three.

Two possessions later, the Nuggets run the same play again. Gordon brings up the ball while Porter Jr. and Watson move to the corners to create space. This time, Prince doesn't get lost because Jaxon Hayes plays closer to Gordon. The Nuggets adjust by having Gordon run to the rim to create space for what would've most likely been a handoff play for Murray.

Austin Reaves gambles for a steal and that opens up an open three for Porter Jr. instead.

Having a reliable tertiary ball handler like Gordon who can initiate the offense allows the Nuggets to be extremely dangerous. It's reminiscent of Draymond Green bringing the ball up for the Warriors. Typically, defenses can sag off of the worst shooter to deny space, but what can you do when the worst shooter is the player initiating the offense?

The extra space created allows guys like Jokic and Murray, who both have elite court vision and game sense, to take advantage, and it makes the Nuggets' late-game offense a lot more fluid than most other teams.

The Most Trusted Duo in the Playoffs

56.9 combined points per game in last year's postseason

Another factor that makes their late-game offense so efficient is that they have two elite players who have proven that they can execute in clutch situations. Although it may seem reactionary, it's not farfetched to say that Jokic and Murray are the best duo in the league, at least in a playoff setting.

They combined for nearly 57 points on over 51 percent shooting in last year's playoff campaign, higher than any other conference finalist duo.

NBA Duos Offensive Stats (2023 Conference Finalists) Duo PPG FG% 3PT% APG Jokic & Murray 56.9 51.2% 42.4% 16.6 Davis & James 47.1 51.0% 28.0% 9.1 Adebayo & Butler 44.8 47.4% 35.9% 9.6 Brown & Tatum 49.9 47.8% 33.8% 8.7

The playoffs are a completely different game from the regular season. The game slows down, and each possession becomes much more meaningful. You need reliable closers, and looking around the league, it's hard to find a pair of players that can rival Jokic and Murray.

A lot of the other top teams in the league have red flags that make it difficult to place as much confidence in them come playoff time. For example, the Oklahoma City Thunder are still extremely young, and the Boston Celtics tend to make a lot of mistakes in the clutch.

As the Nuggets are ramping up and playing to the level we expected, they're making it clear that there's a gap between them and the other top teams. One thing is for certain, no other team has shown the ability to out-execute them in the clutch.