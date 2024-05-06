Highlights The Miami Heat's loss was mainly due to Jimmy Butler's injury, with his absence being a huge blow.

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled in the playoffs without key players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Philadelphia 76ers faced challenges with Joel Embiid's compromised play, leading to a tough series loss.

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are down to just eight teams remaining after the first round wrapped up on Sunday afternoon. With just four teams left in the Eastern and Western Conferences, the first round featured just one series that went to seven games — the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.

This year’s Eastern Conference featured a number of competitive teams, including the league’s best team in the Boston Celtics. They finished with a 63-18 record, seven games above the next highest team in the league, and 13 games higher than the next Eastern team, the New York Knicks.

Unlike the Western Conference, the Eastern Conference did not feature any sweeps in the opening round. The quickest series was the Celtics-Heat series, which went five games, and the other three went at least six. This demonstrates the similarity in play between the majority of the Eastern teams.

However, there were more complicated matters as to why each team lost, rather than being the lower seed. Here is what went wrong for each Eastern Conference team that departed in the first round.

1 Miami Heat

Heat were simply outplayed by the Celtics, but the loss of Jimmy Butler did not help

The first team to be eliminated in the Eastern Conference was the Miami Heat. Over the past few seasons, the Heat has embraced the underdog status.

Last playoffs, they were a Play-In team and defeated the Celtics in the Conference Finals, advancing all the way to the NBA Finals. While they did not win that series, they sought to repeat the success of last year in this year’s postseason, taking a similar route to do so.

Like last year, the Heat were a play-in team this season, and that did not work in their favor this time around. They lost Jimmy Butler to a sprained MCL injury in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which did not bode well for their playoff hopes. Granted, they went on to face the juggernaut Celtics in the first round, which also did not help their odds.

However, the loss of Butler for the series was a crucial blow to the Heat’s chances. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season, while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field. That is production that simply cannot be replicated.

Miami was already not favored, but with Butler out, their hopes remained paper thin. They surprisingly took Game 2 against the Celtics, but it would be all Boston the rest of the way. While it can be argued that the Heat’s chances of winning the series would have been slight even with Butler, the loss of Playoff Jimmy was the crushing blow for the Heat in 2024.

2 Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks crumbled to the Pacers due to the injuries of their superstars

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports



All season long, questions surrounded the Milwaukee Bucks coaching and defensive abilities. But what there were no questions about was the output of both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Their absence in the playoffs due to various injuries, however, ended up being a crushing blow for the team.

The entire NBA world knew what Antetokounmpo and Lillard were each capable of on their respective teams. But the blockbuster trade in the 2023 offseason which sent Lillard to the Bucks solidified them as a championship contender. Coaching issues aside, the Bucks made the playoffs, but it came at the cost of Antetokounmpo injuring his calf.

On April 9, in a game against the Celtics, Antetokounmpo injured his calf in a non-contact injury. He would limp off the court in the locker room, and that moment would mark the end of his 2023-24 campaign. Antetokounmpo did not appear in a playoff game this season against the Indiana Pacers, allowing them to take advantage.

Furthermore, Lillard sustained an Achilles injury in Game 3 of the playoffs, sidelining him for Games 4 and 5. While the Bucks won Game 5, the injury put the team in a worst-case scenario in which the two superstars were absent. Lillard did return for Game 6, but it would not be enough as the young Pacers toppled the aging Bucks, ending their season.

3 Philadelphia 76ers

Injury to Joel Embiid rendered the 76ers unable to operate at maximum efficiency

The reason the Philadelphia 76ers lost their series against the New York Knicks is harder to pinpoint. The Sixers simply got outplayed by the Knicks in this series, and that was arguably due to Joel Embiid being compromised. But every game in the six-game series was a close, back-and-forth affair that could have gone either way.

In the entire series, the Knicks outscored the Sixers only 650 to 649, reflecting how tight each game was. Both teams were also mired with shooting woes at various points, but the Knicks found ways to win when it mattered (aside from Game 5, when the Sixers found a way to win when it mattered).

The fact that Embiid was compromised certainly did not help the Sixers. It can be argued that when Embiid is on the court at his best, there is no greater threat to the opposing team. But going into this series, he was in the early stages of recovering from knee surgery from an injury sustained in January.

Embiid was a threat in this series, particular in the earlier games, including putting up 50 points in Game 2. That game put high hopes into the hearts of Sixers fans that prime Embiid was back, but the Knicks found a way to limit his production in the games to come.

He only put up 27 and 19 points in Games 4 and 5, when Tyrese Maxey took over. And by Game 6, it was already too late for Philly.

4 Orlando Magic

Magic folded under pressure at the most inopportune time

The closest series in the Eastern Conference was the battle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic. It was the only series in the first round to go seven games, and ultimately the Magic would lose the series in Game 7.

After possessing a 18-point lead in the first half, the lights of the postseason ultimately became too bright for an inexperienced Magic team, and they went cold at the worst time. Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, critical offensive pieces for Orlando, shot a combined 3 for 28 in Game 7.

Simply put, the Magic had multiple opportunities to finish off the Cavaliers and simply could not, and the better team prevailed.