Highlights The Celtics' skilled lineup outclassed the Miami Heat in their playoff series.

Indiana Pacers capitalized on injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to outperform the Bucks.

The Knicks' ability to adjust to the Philadelphia 76ers' gameplans helped them secure the series win.

For every first-round exit in the NBA playoffs, there is one team that keeps the dream alive, advancing to the second round. As the playoffs go on, the pool of teams becomes smaller and smaller as only those capable of surviving continue to climb the ladder. The first round of the playoffs has already seen several teams advance.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers have all defeated their opposing teams and have advanced to the Conference Semifinals. Unlike the Western Conference, there were no sweeps, with each series going at least six games except for one. This demonstrates the similarity in play and skill level between the Eastern teams.

However, there were more complicated matters as to why each team won, rather than being the higher seed. Here is what went right for each Eastern Conference team that advanced to the second round.

1 Boston Celtics

Celtics outclassed the Heat due to their sheer level of skill and talent

The most lopsided series in the Eastern Conference so far in these playoffs has been the one between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The Heat were entering the series (and playoffs) as the heavy underdog, while the Celtics came in as the opposite. While Miami was a play-in team, the Celtics finished with the best record in the entire league, at 63-18.

That figure was seven games higher than the next team in the league, and 18 games higher than the Heat. While Miami knocked off the Celtics in last year’s Conference Finals as the underdog, they failed to do so this year. The Celtics’ starters and bench were all clicking, and against any team that is lethal, but particularly the Heat, who lacked Jimmy Butler.

That was a recipe for disaster for the Heat, and a recipe for success for the Celtics. They did what they had to do, and what was expected, and now move on to face the _ in the Conference Semifinals.

2 Indiana Pacers

Pacers took advantage of a Bucks squad missing their two superstars

Credit must be given to the Indiana Pacers, who clicked on all cylinders in this series. They outperformed the Milwaukee Bucks on both sides of the ball, mostly thanks to the output of phenomenon Tyrese Haliburton. Their efforts were made slightly easier, however, thanks to the injuries of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

While Lillard was a factor in this series, Antetokounmpo was not. He sustained a non-contact calf injury on April 9 against the Boston Celtics, and that marked the end of his 2023-24 campaign. A Bucks team without Antetokounmpo is at an automatic disadvantage, and that is what they were in the first round.

Additionally, Lillard sustained an Achilles injury in Game 3, which kept him sidelined for the next two games. Without their two superstars in the lineup, the Pacers were able to capitalize and took the series in six games. It was an unfortunate series of events of the Bucks which led to their demise in 2024.

3 New York Knicks

Knicks adjusted to the 76ers’ gameplans each game, resulting in success

The New York Knicks have garnered a status of being a hard-working, blue-collar squad. Their series against the Philadelphia 76ers was an extremely close, back-and-forth battle, where each game was determined by a close number of points. They never pulled away with a large lead, but found ways to finish off the Sixers when it mattered.

Going into the series, it was known that Joel Embiid was compromised due to his recovery from knee surgery. He was a factor in the first few games, but the Knicks learned how to defend him, often double-teaming him with Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein, defenders who both matched Embiid in height.

Embiid was effectively limited for the rest of the series, but at that time, Tyrese Maxey emerged. He single-handedly won Game 5 by executing crucial offense when it mattered, but the Knicks once again adjusted and successfully limited him in Game 6. It was the Knicks’ hard-working mentality and ability to adjust on the fly that allowed them to prove they were the better team in this series.

4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers to a first-round win over the Magic

The closest series in the Eastern Conference was the battle between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the only series in the first round of the NBA playoffs (of any Conference) to reach seven games, and it would be the Cavaliers to take the critical Game 7 and advance to the next round.

The Cavs were able to topple over the rising Magic team through their offense, led by Donovan Mitchell. He performed in the series the way Cleveland intended when they traded for him a few offseasons ago, averaging 27 points per game in the seven-game span.

Although they started slow in Game 7, the Cavaliers’ offense woke up, and they erased a 17 point deficit to come back and take the critical game. It was their production at the opportune moment that got them over the hump, and was the key to their win in the first round.