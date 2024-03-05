Highlights Kevin Durant and Devin Booker lead the Phoenix Suns in points per game.

Durant's playoff and championship experience makes him the ideal leader for a team that wants to make a postseason push.

The Suns must establish themselves as one of the best in the league for Championship success.

The Phoenix Suns find themselves in a precarious position in the NBA. Despite entering the 2023-24 season with what many believed to be the best roster in the Western Conference, they find themselves only holding the sixth seed at this stage of the season. And, while that isn't a bad thing, several questions need to be answered.

One of the most crucial questions has to do with who the No.1 option is on the Suns. Phoenix has the pleasure of fielding a three-headed monster almost every night in the NBA. The trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, on paper, seems nigh unstoppable. However, there have been several teams that have proved otherwise.

With a record of 35-26, the Suns have quite obviously fallen short on several occasions. But, with the Playoffs fast approaching, they will need to get their act together, and fast. After all, while they are likely to make it to the Playoffs, winning it all is a different beast altogether.

So, with that in mind, Frank Vogel and the coaching staff have a lot of thinking to do. Especially when it comes to selecting a de facto leader for the team.

Both Booker and Durant lead the Suns in points per game

Looking across the Suns' roster, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the obvious choices to be the No.1 option. Bradley Beal, despite all his accomplishments, has not made his mark on the team. In contrast, both Durant and Booker are the leaders for the Suns both on the court and on the stats sheet.

Both Booker and Durant have almost identical stats when it comes to scoring. With 27.8 points per game, Durant is the team leader, but Booker is just 0.3 points behind with 27.5 per game. That aside, they also lead in other categories as well.

While he is not known for his playmaking abilities, Booker has perfectly slotted into the position that was once held by Chris Paul. He now leads the team in assists, as his assist totals have risen from 5.5 last season, to 6.8 this season. Coincidentally, Durant has the second-highest assist numbers with 5.5 per game this season.

Even on the defensive end, both Booker and Durant have been a force to be reckoned with. They're both averaging close to a steal a game with 0.9 and are only behind the likes of Royce O'Neal and Jusuf Nurkić in that category. What's more, Durant, who has very rarely been commended for his defensive abilities, leads the team in blocks with 1.3 a game.

Devin Booker & Kevin Durant - 2023–24 Stats Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Devin Booker 27.5 4.6 6.8 0.9 0.4 49.4 37.9 Kevin Durant 27.8 6.7 5.5 0.9 1.3 52.8 42.1

Both men are clearly the best in the team. That said, once the Playoffs roll around, the Suns will need to narrow things down. Specifically, as to who exactly the No.1 option will be.

Durant Has the Necessary Experience to be the No.1 Option

Durant knows what it takes to lead a team to an NBA Championship

Picking between Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would be a tough task for any team. However, on looking at both their individual resumes, it's clear that Durant should be the leader for the Suns come the Playoffs. After all, between him and Booker, he has the most playoff, and more importantly, championship experience.

While Booker has been to an NBA Finals before, his success rate is zero. He failed to get the job done in 2021 when he led the Suns to the Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Granted, he did face an MVP-caliber Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the fact remains that Durant is a winner.

Having made four Finals appearances, Durant has a success rate of 50% percent. He lost his first and last Finals series to the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors in 2012 and 2019, respectively. However, the years he did win were some of the best in his career, as he led a dominant Golden State Warriors team consisting of himself, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to championship victories.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rick Barry (36.3ppg) has the highest scoring average in NBA Finals history.

Additionally, Durant's Finals stats speak for themselves. He ranks fourth in terms of points per game in the Finals, averaging 30.3 in 15 games, fifth in terms of field goal percentage at 54.6, and third in terms of three-point percentage at 44.8.

Kevin Durant - NBA Finals Stats Categories Stats GAMES 15 PTS 30.3 REB 7.7 AST 4.5 FG% 54.6 3P% 44.8

At the end of the day, there is a long way to go before the Playoffs. In that time, Durant and Co. need to establish themselves as one of the best in the league. However, that is easier said and done, and while Durant should be the No.1 option, it will take more than just him for the Suns to be crowned NBA Champions.