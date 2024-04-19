Highlights The Knicks and 76ers will face each other in the playoffs for the first time in 35 years.

The Knicks dominated the regular season against the Sixers, winning three out of four games.

The 76ers will have to limit Jalen Brunson, while the Knicks will have to limit Joel Embiid.

Following the conclusion of Wednesday night’s Play-In game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, it became known that the latter team would be the one facing the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. The Sixers defeated the Heat by a close score of 105-104, granting them the automatic seventh seed.

The Knicks and 76ers have actually faced each other multiple times in the playoffs, but it has not occurred since 1989. That year, the Knicks swept Philadelphia in the first round in three games. But it has been a long time since those two Eastern Conference clubs have clashed in the postseason, and the world will get its first taste of that in 35 years.

Knicks vs. 76ers - Playoff Schedule Game Date Time City Channel Game 1 Apr. 20 6 p.m. ET New York MSG/ESPN Game 2 Apr. 22 7:30 p.m. ET New York MSG/TNT Game 3 Apr. 25 7:30 p.m. ET Philadelphia MSG/TNT Game 4 Apr. 28 1 p.m. ET Philadelphia ABC Game 5 (if nec.) Apr. 30 TBA New York MSG/TBA Game 6 (if nec.) May 2 TBA Philadelphia MSG/TBA Game 7 (if nec.) May 4 TBA New York MSG/TNT

These two teams enter the playoffs fairly evenly matched. Both feature a similar structure consisting of a single superstar surrounded by hearty pieces. Both play the gritty, classic style of basketball fans have come to know and love. And both have a lot to prove on the big stage, that is, the playoffs.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Knicks defeated the 76ers three out of four times this season

The Knicks and 76ers are conference rivals, and therefore faced each other multiple times in the regular season. New York took three out of those four matchups, with all three of those being dominant blowouts.

The two teams did not face each other this season until January 5, which saw the Knicks blow out the Sixers in Philadelphia by a score of 128-92. Joel Embiid scored 30 points, but it was no match for the red-hot Knicks at the time, who went 14-2 in that month.

That game would be the only time the Knicks would face Embiid this season, as he would get hurt at the end of January and miss two months of the season. On February 22, the Knicks defeated the 76ers by a score of 110-96, and while Embiid was out, Julius Randle and OG Anunoby were also out for New York, so both sides were plagued with injuries.

March 10 saw the lowest-scoring game of the NBA season occur. It was a game that served as a representation of the gritty, classic style of basketball that these two teams play. The Sixers defeated the Knicks by a lowly score of just 79-73, in a game whose style was extremely uncommon for the current game.

Two nights later, however, the Knicks would get OG Anunoby back, and they would once again hold the Sixers to just 79 points, but this time it was enough to get the win as New York scored 106 points. These two teams had plenty of experience with each other this season, and now that will continue into the postseason.

Knicks’ Key to Success

The Knicks will have to limit the impact of Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid recently returned from a knee injury, and while he is still capable of doing damage, he is still not at 100 percent. Knowing this, the Knicks will have to take advantage by limiting his impact and the damage he can do.

Embiid and the Sixers were clearly not playing up to their full potential in Wednesday night’s Play-In game, but it was just enough to get the win. The team only scored 39 points in the first half, which was not helped by Embiid only going 6 for 17 in the game (and just 3 for 12 in the first three quarters) and Tyrese Maxey only going 6 for 16.

Embiid can score 40 or more points in a game when he is fully healthy, but only scored 23 in the Play-In game in 38 minutes of play. It is clear he is not yet at full form and knowing this, the Knicks will have to formulate a gameplan to limit Embiid’s impact in the series. Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein are both elite defenders the same height as Embiid, and will serve as good counters to his offense.

The centerpiece for the Sixers is Joel Embiid. The other pieces around him, such as Maxey, Kyle Lowry, and Kelly Oubre, Jr. are good, but will not be as hard to stop. The Knicks allowed only 100.9 points per 100 possessions with Anunoby in the lineup, the lowest amount for any rotation player in the NBA this season.

Oh, and the Knicks are 20-3 when Anunoby plays. If Embiid is limited, the Knicks will be able to take advantage of that in a seven game series.

76ers’ Key to Success

The 76ers will have to limit the impact of Jalen Brunson

For every weight in this series, there lies a counterweight. Joel Embiid is the centerpiece for the Sixers, but Jalen Brunson is the centerpiece of the Knicks.

With Julius Randle lost to shoulder surgery, it puts more pressure on Brunson to be the main man. Throughout the regular season when Randle and Anunoby were sidelined, Brunson proved that he is able to be that main man, being capable of leading New York to victory.

But after Brunson, the Knicks possess decent pieces, similar to the Sixers. The key for Philadelphia will be to limit the damage Brunson can do, but the difference is that Brunson is in full form, fully healthy, and performing at his peak right now, while Embiid is slightly compromised.

“They [Knicks] kicked our tail in the regular season, and it’s time to go in there and fight. They’re tough. They start at the head of the snake with Jalen Brunson, and we gotta find ways to slow him down. They’re an extremely grimy team. They play hard, they’re physical, they’re tough, and that’s their identity. So for us to go in there and get W’s and try to win this series, we have to match that and overcome that and be better than that.” —Tyrese Maxey

Regardless, having Embiid in the lineup will be an automatic boost for the Sixers. They were 32-8 this past season when he was in the lineup, which is a 66 win pace. Whether or not the team would have won that many games if Embiid was fully healthy remains an unknown, but the 76ers will look to keep that push going through the playoffs. They have won nine games in a row, after all.

But if any team can give Philadelphia a run for their money, it is the Knicks. The 76ers possess more questions than New York does, and even though Randle will be out, this series will be a fun, gritty, and evenly matched affair.