The Golden State Warriors dynasty is declining as other teams surpass them.

Kevin Durant's attempts to build superteams have failed, illustrating a shift in the NBA's landscape.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are the names many basketball fans of this past era have grown up with. They are now also the signifiers of how the NBA is moving into a new era.

It’s only the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but upon conclusion of it, none of the names listed above may be around to participate in the story of the postseason.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors never made it out of the Play-In Tournament. Durant and the Phoenix Suns just got swept by rising superstar Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. By the time you’re reading this, James may be booking a flight to Cancun after his duel with Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets.

If the second round of the playoffs doesn’t feature any of these superstars, it’ll be the first time in a very long time that has happened.

The game may be passing by some of these all-time greats, showing them that the league is not theirs anymore.

End Of A Golden Dynasty

Golden State Warriors failed to even make the postseason

You can’t talk about the last decade of NBA basketball without bringing up the Warriors. Curry and the Warriors revolutionized how basketball is played today.

The Warriors popularized many of the key concepts that exist in modern basketball: spacing, small ball, an emphasis on versatility, etc. The abolition of traditional offensive roles was all thanks to how the Warriors dared to play basketball.

Now, the league has caught up to them where they are no longer ahead of the curve. They are simply a part of that norm. As the key pieces from that dynastic Warriors run continue to age, it’s becoming abundantly clear that their stranglehold on the league is gone.

Make no mistake about it, at the peak of their power, the Golden State Warriors were one of the greatest dynasties that basketball has ever seen. Many would argue that the 2016-17 Warriors were, in fact, the greatest team to ever play basketball.

Golden State Warriors Dynasty Decline Category '16-'17 Warriors '23-'24 Warriors Offensive Rating 1st 9th Defensive Rating 2nd 15th Net Rating 1st 13th

This year, the Warriors just couldn’t keep up with the influx of youth in the Western Conference. As Curry, Thompson, and Green have aged, they’ve been surpassed by the young stars of the league. Nothing is more telling of that than securing the 10th seed in the Play-In Tournament and getting eliminated by a young and hungry Sacramento Kings team.

The Warriors were blown out 118-94 by the Kings. The biggest sign of the Warriors dynasty aging out was Klay Thompson’s performance. In that blowout, Thompson went 0-10 from the field, 0-6 on three-pointers, and scored 0 points.

Durant’s Superteams Don’t Work Anymore

After disappointment in Brooklyn, Durant failed to make it out of the first round in Phoenix

Durant was a big reason why those Golden State teams felt so unbeatable for two of their four championships. After getting a taste of what a superteam can do, Durant has tried to build one at every destination he’s had afterward. The results haven’t been in his favor.

The Brooklyn Nets crashed and burned for a long list of reasons. Injuries, vaccine statuses, and other factors played into the Nets’ Big 3 only getting a grand total of 16 games together. They went 13-3 in those games.

With the Phoenix Suns, Durant was gifted a new big 3 to play with. The Phoenix Suns moved to acquire former Wizards star Bradley Beal in the offseason after coming up short last year in a second-round series against the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

This felt like a watered-down version of what the Nets had put together in Brooklyn. By the end of their season, the outcome suggested as much.

Devin Booker and Durant were feeling confident after the acquisition of Beal.

Unlike the Nets, who went for a similar gameplan of outgunning opposing teams, there was no player in this big 3 with the playmaking ability of James Harden to really make the offense work like the Suns would have liked.

Durant's Primary Ball Handler's Statistics Category James Harden '20-'21 w/ Nets Devin Booker '23-'24 APG 10.9 6.9 AST% 43.8 31.2 Usage% 28.4 29.8

The Suns ended the season ranked 10th in offensive rating according to NBA.com. By comparison, in the 2020-21 season (which was Brooklyn’s best chance at an NBA title) the Nets finished 1st in the league in that same category.

Once the playoffs rolled around, the questions Booker and Durant posed about how any team would be able to shut down their offense were answered quickly when they matched up with this year’s best defensive team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the four-game sweep, the Suns were held to under 110 points in three of the four games. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards and his Timberwolves had their way offensively. The team scored 120 points or more in three of the four games played.

The King No Longer Wears The Crown

LeBron James and the Lakers got bounced early

The most damning case of the NBA transitioning into a new era must be LeBron James and the Lakers’ struggles against the Denver Nuggets.

Before the Game 4 win in their series, the Lakers had dropped 11 straight games to the Nuggets. There’s a great deal of irony in the man who was seen as the best player in the NBA for a whole generation being unable to handle the game’s newest king of the mountain in Jokić.

Nikola Jokic Stats - Career Peak Category Jokic Previous 2 MVP Seasons Jokic Current Season PPG 26.7 26.4 APG 8.1 9.0 RPG 12.3 12.4 TS% 65 65

With Jokić right in the middle of his prime, amidst another potential MVP season, he and the Nuggets feel inevitable as they chase a repeat as NBA Champions. It’s the same air of inevitability that Eastern Conference teams faced when LeBron James made eight consecutive finals appearances.

The same feeling that teams like the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics faced going up against James has now been turned around on LeBron’s Lakers in their attempt to get past the Nuggets.

As good as LeBron remains at the age of 39, it just isn’t good enough to get past the best the game has to offer now.

Ultimately, as the childhood favorites of many continue to drop like flies from the postseason, it has become abundantly clear the league no longer belongs to them.

Players like Jokić, Edwards, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and others are seizing the reins on the NBA and making the league their own. Before we know it, not only will players like LeBron, Durant, and Curry no longer be a part of the postseason story, but they’ll be gone from the league altogether.

Stats were provided by NBA.com and Basketball Reference.