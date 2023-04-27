Jimmy Butler's heroic performance in Game 4 is up there with other famous playoff games from the likes of Michael Jordan, Elgin Baylor and Magic Johnson, and explains why the Miami Heat value him so much, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

Butler put on a show in that game - as he has done all series - with a franchise-record 56 points along with nine rebounds on efficient 19-for-28 shooting (68%). The forward also scored 21 points in the final seven minutes to seal a comeback win for the Heat.

NBA playoff news - Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has been sensational throughout the NBA playoffs first-round series between the first seed Milwaukee Bucks and eighth seed Heat, with the Heat eventually vanquishing one of the title favourites in five games on Wednesday night.

The six-time All-Star had 42 points in the decisive game, sending the contest to overtime with a remarkable one-handed lob finish at the death before the Heat edged the extra period.

But it was his Game 4 showing, which saw Butler surpass LeBron James' record as the Heat player with the most points in a playoff game, that had players, fans and pundits alike discussing its place among the all-time great post-season performances.

What has Medina said about Butler?

Medina told GIVEMESPORT: "Statistically, Jimmy Butler's 56 performance is tied for fourth as the highest-scoring playoff performance. Michael Jordan's 63-point game in the first round to the Boston Celtics in '86. That's the top-scoring performance. Elgin Baylor had 61 points in the 1962 finals against the Boston Celtics. That's number two.

"But I think you also have to look at playoff moments. Magic Johnson gave 42 points, 15 rebounds in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers. In that game, he played center because Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was out with an injury. I also look at Michael Jordan's flu game against the Utah Jazz.

"I've listed all these examples to say there are certainly other notable playoff performances that come to mind. But I think that has more to do with the excellence that those players showed in particular, as opposed to diminishing in what Jimmy Butler did in Game 4. I mean, that was just unbelievable.

"What was telling was, at the time, I was at the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff game in the media workroom, and the media are usually busy writing stories or trying to get something to eat before the game. A lot of media members were enthralled and tuning into this game. They were just amazed with Jimmy Butler's heroics.

"It really reminded me of what he showed in the bubble with the Miami Heat during the NBA Finals, where, for all the doubts about his durability and the criticisms about his fiery leadership style, it's those qualities that Jimmy Butler shows - his competitiveness and being able to live up to the moment. That explains why the Miami Heat value him so much."

How far can the Miami Heat go in the playoffs?

With Butler playing as he is, anything is possible for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is a premier do-it-all second star, veterans Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry have both been there and done it, winning rings with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, as has head coach Erik Spoelstra, who remains one of the sharpest in the game a decade on from his last championship.