Highlights The Denver Nuggets maintained an edge over the LA Lakers, with a 3-0 win streak this season, but the Lakers are set for a fierce battle.

Denver's clutch scoring and accuracy against the Lakers are key; need to perform in closing minutes to sustain dominance.

The Lakers' success relies on Vincent's defense against Murray, and Davis and James outperforming, to challenge the Nuggets.

This year’s NBA playoffs showcase a myriad of intriguing matchups, particularly in the Western Conference. Many of these matchups went down to the wire, with teams fighting for positioning until the final moments of the regular season.

This situation resulted in a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals between the defending champions Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers. Finishing as the second and seventh seeds, respectively, the Nuggets (57-25) and Lakers (47-35) are set to go for round three of their playoff battles since 2020.

Nuggets vs. Lakers - Playoff Schedule Game Date Time City Channel Game 1 Apr. 20 8:30 p.m. ET Denver ABC Game 2 Apr. 22 10 p.m. ET Denver TNT Game 3 Apr. 25 10 p.m. ET Los Angeles TNT Game 4 Apr. 27 8:30 p.m. ET Los Angeles ABC Game 5 (if nec.) Apr. 29 TBA Denver TBA Game 6 (if nec.) May 2 TBA Los Angeles TBA Game 7 (if nec.) May 4 TBA Denver TNT

The Nuggets' recent victories over the Lakers suggest they maintain the edge as the superior team. However, the Lakers are poised for a more fierce battle this time around. With three days of rest after beating New Orleans in the Play-In Tournament to qualify as the seventh seed, the Lakers will be rejuvenated heading into Game 1. And it's possible that the schedule is more spread out than last year could play to their advantage.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Nuggets Won All Three Games Against The Lakers This Season

During the 2023-24 regular season, the Lakers and Nuggets clashed three times, with Denver winning every game to complete the sweep.

Each of the Nuggets' wins held significance. On Oct. 24, after receiving their championship rings to begin the season, the Nuggets sealed a 12-point victory thanks to a triple-double from star big man Nikola Jokić.

NBA Northwest and Pacific Divisions – 2023-24 Standings Northwest Division Pacific Division Oklahoma City Thunder 57-25 Los Angeles Clippers 51-31 Denver Nuggets 57-25 Phoenix Suns 49-33 Minnesota Timberwolves 56-26 Los Angeles Lakers 47-35 Utah Jazz 31-51 Sacramento Kings 46-36 Portland Trail Blazers 21-61 Golden State Warriors 46-36

In early February, the Nuggets played the role of spoilers, taking an eight-point win on the road over the Lakers after the franchise unveiled Kobe Bryant's statue outside of Crypto.com Arena.

On March 2, Jokić, Michael Porter Jr., and Jamal Murray orchestrated a formidable performance, combining for 84 points to propel the Nuggets to a 10-point road victory over the Lakers. This put a stain on LeBron James' historic night, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points in a career.

As for the playoffs, this is the third matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets since 2020. Los Angeles won the first series in the Western Conference Finals in five games en route to winning the 2020 NBA Finals, while Denver avenged that loss by sweeping the Lakers three years later and going on to win the title as well.

Nuggets’ Keys to Success

Nuggets Need To Keep Up Their Clutch Scoring

Denver's combination of size and skill appears to be limiting the Lakers' ability to defend the paint at a high level. The Nuggets put up a blistering 122.0 offensive rating In last year's conference finals, the Nuggets had a remarkable offensive rating of 122.0, their best throughout their entire championship run. Also, their offensive potency of 125 points per 100 possessions in this season's 3-0 regular-season sweep marked Denver's third-best performance against any opponent, according to NBA Advanced Stats.

The Nuggets showed excellent accuracy with their shooting as well. They shot 59 percent on 2-point attempts against the Lakers this season, surpassing both their overall mark of 56 percent and the Lakers' allowed percentage of 54 percent.

Their proficiency from deep against the Lakers has also been outstanding. They nailed 40 percent of their three-pointers in last year's playoffs and 42 percent this season, their second-best mark against any team in the Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets - Defensive Stats 2023-24 Category Stats League Rank OPP PPG 109.6 6th OPP FG% 46.2 4th OPP 3PT% 31.5 2nd DRTG 113.0 8th STL 7.0 9th BLK 4.8 12th

Despite Denver's hot shooting, the matchups between both teams have been tightly contested. In both this year's three games and three of last season's four playoff encounters, three went into clutch time, with the score within five points inside the last five minutes or overtime. Notably, during these moments, Denver outscored the Lakers 28-13 in the 2023 conference finals and 27-10 in the 2023-24 regular season.

If the Nuggets want to sustain their recent dominance over the Lakers, they must maintain their composure and produce in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

Lakers’ Key to Success

Lakers Need Players to Play Strong Defense And Outperform Denver’s Stars

In Tuesday's game against New Orleans, when the Lakers ignited a comeback down 10 points in the second quarter to take the halftime lead, Gabe Vincent emerged as a key player responsible for changing the momentum in favor of Los Angeles.

Vincent's impact was noteworthy, making two three-pointers and a steal while irritating Pelicans guard CJ McCollum on the perimeter. Throughout the eight minutes Vincent was on the court for the quarter, the Lakers outscored the Pelicans by 13.

Los Angeles Lakers - Offensive Stats 2023-24 Category Stats League Rank PPG 118.0 6th FG% 49.9 2nd 3PT% 37.7 8th ORTG 115.9 15th FT 18.9 2nd FTA 24.2 2nd

That performance was what Los Angeles hoped for from Vincent when they signed the guard last year. He came off an NBA Finals run with the Miami Heat, with the Lakers dedicating most of their mid-level exception money to him.

It didn't pan out the way both parties wanted at first. After struggling to shoot from downtown to begin the campaign, Vincent suffered a knee injury as he only appeared in 11 games of the regular season. Luckily for him and the Lakers, he returned to the rotation in late March to stand out as one of the Lakers' top on-ball defenders, especially with key wing Jarred Vanderbilt being down for the count due to injury.

Vincent's defensive talent could really help Los Angeles in slowing down Jamal Murray. He averaged 32.5 points on astounding shooting splits in last year's conference finals against the Lakers, then regressed to a solid but humbling 21.4 points on decent accuracy in the Finals against Vincent and the Heat. According to Second Spectrum, Murray scored six fewer points when being guarded by Vincent in the NBA Finals compared to being defended by Dennis Schröder in the conference finals.

This time around, the Lakers are relying on Anthony Davis and LeBron James to outplay Murray. Unless the supporting cast delivers marvelous performances to lessen the burden off the superstar duo, Davis and James need to be the second and third-best players in the series to give the Lakers a shot at pulling off an upset over the reigning champions.

In their three regular-season meetings with Denver, James averaged 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, while Davis posted averages of 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game.

Putting the statistics and storylines to the side, the Lakers need Davis and James to outperform the entire Nuggets squad outside of Jokić. Their elite level of play not only elevates Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell, but also gives the team a better fighting chance against Denver's championship mentality. Should all of this come together for the Lakers, then this series should be prolonged much longer than last year's matchup.