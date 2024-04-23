Highlights NBA championships often hinge on injuries to key players on losing teams.

Injuries to Giannis, Embiid, and Butler have shifted the outlook of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Healthy contenders like Denver and Boston have a clearer path amid the star player injuries.

The dirty secret of NBA history is that almost every championship can be traced back to significant injuries to key players on losing teams. The 2019 Toronto Raptors were helped by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson missing time, the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks beat a broken-down Brooklyn Nets squad, and the 2022 Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets without Jamal Murray. The 2023 Nuggets had a relatively clean path, but still benefited from injuries to Jaden McDaniels and LeBron James on the way.

NBA fans pray annually for a healthy playoff run and are usually left disappointed. This year is no different. A majority of the injuries so far this playoff season have been to the game's biggest stars.

Three Eastern Conference Series Are Completely Changed

The outlook of the entire Eastern Conference has changed in the past two weeks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Jimmy Butler all suffering injuries of various significance. All three are the undisputed best players on their team, leaving their squads feeling hopeless without them.

Antetokounmpo suffered a calf strain on April 9th against the Boston Celtics, sparking massive concern for his health going forward. After spending much of the season nursing Achilles pain, Milwaukee is approaching this situation with caution, leaving Antetokounmpo on the bench to start the first round.

If Giannis cannot return soon, Milwaukee is in deep trouble. The Bucks already have one of the league's worst defenses, and he is by far their best player on that end. Additionally, the Indiana Pacers are a poor matchup for Milwaukee because of their fast pace, speed, and depth of ballhandlers.

Luckily, Damian Lillard took over Game 1 and Indiana's lack of playoff experience showed up, allowing the Bucks to steal a game without their star forward. However, if he is out any length amount of time or has to play hobbled, Milwaukee's chances to win the East become slim to none.

Joel Embiid re-aggravating the knee injury he suffered in January is a devastating blow to the Philadelphia 76ers's playoff hopes. The 76ers are already the seventh seed as a result of Embiid missing 43 games, meaning they drew an incredibly tough first-round opponent in the New York Knicks.

With the Knicks playing so well behind Jalen Brunson and Tom Thibodeau, there is already such little room for error in this series for Philadelphia, and a hobbled Embiid could be a death sentence. He reinjured the knee on a spectacular putback dunk in Game 1, and Philly was never the same, losing control on their way to a loss.

Even if Embiid is able to pull off a miraculous comeback and help the 76ers advance, there is little chance that he can stay healthy for an entire playoff run.

The last disastrous injury in the Eastern Conference occurred when Jimmy Butler hurt his MCL in the Play-In game vs. Philadelphia. Butler will likely miss all of the first round against Boston, who were already a massive favorite over Miami with the star forward healthy.

The diagnosis for Miami is simple: no Butler, no advancing past Boston. The talent disadvantage is just too large for even Miami to overcome, despite their winning culture, experience, and Erik Spoelstra's excellence.

2024 Superstar Impact Player Team Record With Without Antetokounmpo 45-28 4-5 Embiid 31-8 16-27 Butler 33-27 13-9

Series scores as of April 22nd: Bucks 1, Pacers 0; Knicks 1, 76ers 0; Celtics 1, Heat 0

Two Western Conference Series Have Shifted

The absences of Zion Williamson and Kawhi Leonard will be felt

Although injury problems are less prominent in the Western Conference, there are still two series that are heavily affected by key players missing in action.

Zion Williamson suffered a hamstring strain in the Play-In Tournament that will keep him out of the New Orleans Pelicans' first-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. This one hurts particularly badly for Williamson, whose career has been consistently held back by injuries. Playing arguably the best game of his career before leaving with an injury in crunch time felt like a microcosm for Zion's disappointing tenure in the NBA.

The only silver lining for New Orleans is that the injury seems somewhat minor, meaning Williamson will be set to go for next season and may even return in the second round if the Pelicans upset the Thunder. New Orleans fought hard and held a late lead in Game 1, but will likely be heading home without Williamson.

Kawhi Leonard missing playoff games because of lower-body injuries is nothing new for NBA fans, but it is extremely disappointing nonetheless. After missing the end of 2021 and the entirety of 2022 because of a torn ACL, then playing two fantastic postseason games last year before a knee injury ended his playoff run, Leonard is becoming known more for sitting out than for his elite performance on the court. It is one of the saddest situations in the league.

Just like Lillard and Milwaukee, James Harden and Los Angeles picked up Leonard with a huge blowout win over Dallas in Game 1, but if he cannot return soon, the Clippers are in danger of losing the series. Leonard is one of the game's greatest playoff performers, and Los Angeles simply cannot go on a deep postseason run without him at full strength. Unfortunately, it requires extreme optimism to hope for Leonard's full health throughout a long six weeks of intense basketball.

2024 Superstar Impact Player Team Record With Without Williamson 42-28 7-5 Leonard 44-24 7-7

Series scores as of April 22nd: Thunder 1, Pelicans 0; Clippers 1, Mavericks 0

These Star Injuries Have a Ripple Effect

Healthy contenders will have a much easier path

Just like every other season in NBA history, where the top contenders who can stay healthy are usually left standing at the end, the 2024 playoff bracket is becoming clearer because of injuries to key players.

Despite the incredible parity the league features these days, there are two main favorites to win their respective conferences: the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics. Both teams are completely healthy right now, while many of their main competitors are banged up.

For Denver, their advantage is not overwhelming: they still must play a healthy Lakers team, a healthy Phoenix Suns or Timberwolves team, and then a conference finalist who is likely healthy. However, the absence of two of the bracket's best players can only help Denver maintain command of the West.

Celtics' Eastern Dominance Team Record Against Knicks 4-1 Bucks 2-2 76ers 3-1 Heat 3-0 Pacers 3-2 Magic 2-1 Cavaliers 2-1

Boston's path to the NBA Finals has become extremely clear, as their four top threats all have a star player missing: Embiid, Antetokounmpo, Butler, and Julius Randle. With these players all missing or severely hampered, there is no excuse for the Celtics to fall short in the Eastern Conference.