As the NBA playoffs move into the second round, only eight teams remain alive. The destiny of the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy depends on the actions of a few star players still fighting for glory, but which of these stars is faced with the toughest challenge in their second round matchup?

Here are three NBA stars with the hardest path to the Conference Finals.

Jalen Brunson

Pacers will have full attention on Knicks star after regular season

It is hard to imagine that Jalen Brunson will maintain his NBA-best 35.5 points per game playoff average throughout the second round, but then again, Brunson did not exactly struggle against the Indiana Pacers this season.

Brunson averaged 35.7 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting in three games versus Indiana in 2023-24, and the New York Knicks will continue to rely on this type of volume scoring from Brunson as they look to reach their first Eastern Conference Finals as a franchise since 2000.

Having failed to contain Brunson during the regular season, and having now watched Brunson score at will in the later stages of the Knicks' first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Rick Carlisle has surely devised a dynamic defensive scheme for Brunson that involves a constantly rotating barrage of Pacers crowding Brunson's airspace and making things as difficult and as unpredictable for the All-Star guard.

Indiana has the personnel to pull off such a plan. On one hand, Carlisle can bother Brunson with length by sticking Pascal Siakam on him for stretches. On the other hand, Carlisle can choose to wear down Brunson from the ground up with testy, indefatigable defensive pests like T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard.

Perhaps the most bothersome matchup of all for Brunson will be Aaron Nesmith, who plays with the same defensive ferocity of McConnell and Nembhard but also offers superior length and athleticism to Brunson where McConnell and Nembhard do not.

Carlisle and the Pacers' perimeter-defense-by-committee are going to do everything in their power to prevent Brunson from beating them as a scorer. Brunson is likely to face an ever-changing myriad of coverages and be forced to make difficult decisions out of double teams and blitzes. Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo will have to shoot threes at a good percentage for the Knicks to survive this scenario.

Besides being forced out of his comfort zone as a volume scorer, Jalen Brunson will also have his hands full on the defensive side of the ball, where he will inevitably be matched up with All-Star Tyrese Haliburton on a number of possessions. Although Brunson is no stranger to defending star guards (see: Tyrese Maxey in round one), Haliburton at 6-foot-5 presents a significant length mismatch for Brunson.

It might seem like Brunson just conquered a beast in defeating the 76ers, but he now faces a potentially far more arduous mountain to climb to reach the Conference Finals in the form of the Indiana Pacers.

Jamal Murray vs. Timberwolves

Murray's injury could create problems for Nuggets in tough matchup

Jamal Murray is hurt. Anyone watching the Denver Nuggets' Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night could see as early as the first quarter that Murray was not moving with anything close to 100 percent mobility.

Murray's left calf strain was suffered during Denver's first round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, and he was listed as questionable leading up to Game 1 vs. Minnesota. Denver head coach Mike Malone revealed in interviews that Murray has been in and out of practice, and that Malone didn't even want Murray to play in Game 5 of the Lakers series.

Murray went scoreless in the entire first half of Saturday's Game 1 vs. the Timberwolves, the first time in Murray's entire career that he has gone scoreless in one half of a playoff game. He finished the game with 17 points on 6-14 shooting but was unable to help Denver avoid losing home-court advantage in this pivotal second round series between two powerhouses.

Murray might have been able to better hide his injury against a lesser foe, but he and the Nuggets are unfortunately facing off against the NBA's highest-rated defense from the 2023-24 season. Anthony Edwards looks like a top 5 player in the world right now, and all of Minnesota's lengthy defenders are hungrier than ever to shock the world and eliminate the defending champions from the playoffs.

In having to overcome Minnesota's top-rated defense on only one healthy leg, Murray faces perhaps the most difficult playoff challenge of his young career.

Chet Holmgren vs. Mavericks

Holmgren faces a tall defensive task against Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving

Chet Holmgren finished his rookie season tied for fourth in the NBA in blocked shots, a clear indication that he is a legitimate rim protector despite his impossibly lanky frame. That being said, as the Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference Semifinal, Holmgren will be protecting the rim against two of the craftiest finishers that the modern NBA has to offer in Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić.

Irving's other-worldly skills as perhaps the best below-the-rim finisher in the history of the sport are well documented. Dončić's craftsmanship around the rim and in the paint is less showy than Irving's but is nonetheless a nightmare for shot-blocking bigs such as Holmgren.

Dončić uses endless shot and pass fakes deep in the paint along with his patented deceleration to not only avoid shot blockers but bait them into foul trouble. Holmgren's body control will be tested every time Irving or Dončić enter the paint looking for an easy bucket, and it will be a huge challenge for Holmgren to avoid fouling.

To Holmgren's credit, he is an extremely high-IQ player (especially for his age) and is capable of doing an adequate job with challenging Irving and Dončić, especially given the context that, in defending these two players at the rim, there's often nothing that can be done.

Holmgren's difficulties won't stop at rim protection, however. He is also going to be responsible for endless pick and roll defense coverages, during which Dallas will draw him out to the three-point arc and force him to hedge or switch in actions involving Irving and Dončić.

Given the high frequency at which Dallas runs pick and roll for Dončić, Holmgren's defensive involvement in these actions is likely to take up a ton of his energy, such that he will have less to offer on the offensive end.

Furthermore, while Holmgren will be tasked with extending out to Irving and Dončić, he'll also have to recover into the paint and deter both Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford from becoming lob threats. Gafford is also likely to cause major issues for Holmgren from a strength standpoint, if Gafford's overpowering of Ivica Zubac in the first round is any indication.

Holmgren will have his hands full all series long, as Dallas will be targeting his wiry frame time and time again.

With Great Playoff Power Comes Great Responsibility

Brunson, Murray and Holmgren face uphill battles in a sense, because their teams rely on them heavily to win. All three players should feel empowered by their vital playoff roles, especially Holmgren, who is only playing in his rookie season.

Still, there will be times in this second round when Brunson, Murray and Holmgren will be in danger of being overwhelmed by the burden that their responsibilities have created. This is the kind of pressurized atmosphere that only playoff basketball can foster, and it will be exciting to see which of these stars rises to the occasion and turns pressure into diamonds.

