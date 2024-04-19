Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves had consistent regular season performances, especially in defense.

The Phoenix Suns were inconsistent, the Big Three needed time to gel, but potential in offense.

The Timberwolves are underdogs and might struggle against the Suns, needing top performances from their frontcourt.

Nothing best exemplifies the idea of the Wild Wild West than the upcoming first-round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns.

The Timberwolves were among the most consistent teams in the league during the regular season. They wound up with a 56-26 record, their best finish since coming out with a 58-24 record 20 years ago. At the core of their excellence was their defense, anchored by Defensive Player of the Year favorite Rudy Gobert.

The Suns were the opposite and became one of the most maddening teams to follow during their 82-game slate. They ended the regular season with a 49-33 record which fell below expectations. Their Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal needed time to gel together and only found a rhythm during the last stretch of the season.

Despite their contrasting journeys, the Timberwolves actually find themselves as the betting underdogs against the sixth-seeded Suns. What story did their regular season tell and can the narrative change for either of the teams?

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Suns swept the Timberwolves during their season series

The Timberwolves were incredibly consistent even with Karl-Anthony Towns facing injury trouble. Consistently elite defense. A Consistently brilliant star player in Anthony Edwards.

Another consistent thing that occurred: struggling against the Phoenix Suns.

Four Factors of the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves versus each other Category Phoenix Suns Minnesota Timberwolves EFG% 61.5% 49.8% TOV% 12.4% 14.7% ORB% 22.9% 29.0% FTR 25.1% 29.6%

The Suns were the kryptonite to the Timberwolves this whole season. Their first matchup could have been attributed to Minnesota having that game at the latter end of a back-to-back, but their next two matchups proved otherwise. Phoenix presents plenty of problems against Minnesota.

Phoenix’s supercharged offense matches up very well against the Timberwolves’ established defense. With the capability of having at least two elite isolation scorers on the floor, the Suns can attack Rudy Gobert’s defense coming out of switches, which softens up the Minnesota backline and puts plenty of pressure on their point of attack defense.

There are things to build on if you are in Minnesota. The Timberwolves’ size has allowed them to get to the line more than the Suns and their offensive rebounding is a weapon they can use to get extra possessions. It may also be an advantage to them that naturally, the game slows down during the postseason. The fewer chances there are for Phoenix to run and open up the floor, the better it is for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves’ Keys to Success

Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Naz Reid all need to be at their best

In today’s NBA, there is only so much an elite defense can do to win your basketball games. Together with Anthony Edwards’ brilliance, the Timberwolves’ ability to stop teams has served as their steady floor. It allows them to stay in games. But to win in the playoffs, you need to score. Edwards cannot do it alone.

Versus the Suns, their best bet at creating efficient scoring opportunities is their three-headed monster of Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Naz Reid.

Offensive Statistics of Minnesota’s frontcourt versus the Suns Category Rudy Gobert Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid PPG 9.7 17.5 10.3 RPG 7.0 6.5 6.3 FGA 6.3 12.5 9.3 FG% 57.9% 52.0% 39.3%

Gobert’s production on the offensive end will be on a microscope the moment this series starts. He has not scored that much in the three regular-season matchups the two teams had but he has had good percentages. Giving Gobert more touches could help the Timberwolves hit two birds with one stone. More scoring opportunities help put pressure against the Suns' interior defense and an aggressive Gobert increases the chances of Jusuf Nurkic being put into foul trouble.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a trickier case. He was the Timberwolves’ top scorer versus the Suns this season and he has been efficient as well; it just has not translated into winning basketball. Towns is unlikely to be a gigantic game-changer but the least he can do is to continue being aggressive. A locked-in Towns is only beneficial for the Timberwolves.

Potential Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid has the capability of tipping the scales in the Timberwolves’ favor. He is easily the best bench player between the two squads and if there is a time to prove that it is now. He has been putting up shots but the efficiency has been lacking. At the very least he is showing willingness to attack the Phoenix defense. Learning to go through it with more meaningful intent is the next thing he needs to do, too.

Suns’ Keys to Success

The Phoenix defense needs to hold up

Much like the Timberwolves, the Suns’ floor has been determined by their defense, while their ceiling is dictated by how well their offense is running. The problem is, they have been incredibly inconsistent on both ends of the floor the whole season. This is something that has cost the Suns plenty of games during the regular season.

Phoenix Suns Stats vs. Minnesota Category For the Season Versus the Timberwolves ORTG 117.6 126.0 DRTG 114.5 109.3 Net Rating +3.1 +16.7

Between both ends, the factor the Suns should focus on more is their defensive effort. They have to lock in. From the moment this series starts, they need to come in hot. Coming in hot does not have to mean scoring a bunch of points; there are simply instances where your shot is not falling.

Offense is a tricky thing to control. The Suns are better off putting most of their eggs into getting stops against the scoring of the Timberwolves.

It starts with Kevin Durant, who despite some off nights in terms of effort, has put together an All-Defense-worthy season. Durant, who is best known as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, finds himself as the anchor of the Phoenix Suns defense. His versatility and capability to defend close to five positions allows him to cover plenty of holes for his teammates.

Bradley Beal’s overall effort will also be key. Durant will always be a plus on the defensive end, but players like Beal also need to contribute defensively for Phoenix to win this series. It boils down to caring and Beal showed during the last of the season he has what it takes to be the dog Phoenix needs in this postseason.