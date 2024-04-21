This year’s NBA playoffs features a plethora of unique matchups not seen in quite some time, and the Western Conference is no stranger to this phenomenon. Many of the matchups were not determined until the final day of play, as teams finished within games of each other.

This facet spawned one of the rarest encounters in NBA playoff history: the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the New Orleans Pelicans. These two teams finished at the first and eighth seeds, respectively, with the Thunder finishing at 57-25 and the Pelicans finishing at 49-33.

Thunder vs. Pelicans - Playoff Schedule Game Date Time City Channel Game 1 Apr. 21 9:30 p.m. ET Oklahoma TNT Game 2 Apr. 22 9:30 p.m. ET Oklahoma TNT Game 3 Apr. 25 3:30 p.m. ET New Orleans TNT Game 4 Apr. 27 TBA New Orleans TBA Game 5 (if nec.) May 1 TBA Oklahoma TBA Game 6 (if nec.) May 3 TBA New Orleans TBA Game 7 (if nec.) May 5 TBA Oklahoma TBA

This marks the first time the Thunder and Pelicans will face each other in the playoffs, since the Thunder relocated from Seattle to Oklahoma in 2008 and New Orleans changed their name from the Hornets to the Pelicans in 2013.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Thunder Won The Season Series, Taking Two of Three

Throughout the regular season, the Thunder and Pelicans clashed three times, with the Thunder coming out victorious in two out of those matchups.

In their first meeting, the Pelicans clinched a narrow 110-106 win, despite lacking the scoring presence of Brandon Ingram.

The Thunder showcased their dominance in the rematch with a 107-83 win, but took down a Pelicans team who got Ingram back but had Zion Williamson sidelined due to injury.

In their final encounter, despite Williamson's impressive performance of 29 points and 10 rebounds, the Pelicans succumbed to a 119-112 defeat. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey combined for 75 points to help the Thunder win the tiebreaker.

NBA Northwest and Southwest Divisions – 2023-24 Standings Northwest Division Southwest Division Oklahoma City Thunder 57-25 Dallas Mavericks 50-32 Denver Nuggets 57-25 New Orleans Pelicans 49-33 Minnesota Timberwolves 56-26 Houston Rockets 41-41 Utah Jazz 31-51 Memphis Grizzlies 27-55 Portland Trail Blazers 21-61 San Antonio Spurs 22-60

As for the playoffs, this matchup is the first time these two teams will face each other in NBA history. This marks the Thunder's first appearance since 2020, when they lost a hard-fought series to Houston in seven games.

As for New Orleans, they are back after missing last year's playoffs due to being eliminated in the Play-In Tournament by Oklahoma City. Their last playoff appearance saw them take a 64-win Phoenix team to six games without Williamson before coming up short in the first round.

Thunder’s Keys to Success

OKC Needs SGA to Perform Big, And Supporting Cast to Back Him Up

With the one-seed in the West, the Thunder made NBA history in becoming the youngest team in NBA history to secure a No. 1 seed. While head coach Mark Daigneault praises his team's maturity, Thunder players are cautious about the skeptics believing that their youth could be a weakness.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort at 25, Jalen Williams just turning 23, and Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey at 21, the Thunder aim to end an eight-year drought of playoff series wins since they took down San Antonio in the 2016 Western Conference semifinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points per game this season, making his scoring the third-best in the league. Elevating the Thunder to the first seed in the West has been nothing short of remarkable for the young star, which would prove viable for his MVP campaign if he takes the team further in the postseason.

Holmgren's rookie performance has been stellar, boasting averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He has quickly established himself as one of the league's best rim protectors, but his frame at 7-foot-1 and 208 pounds could present a challenge. This will especially be put to the test against New Orleans' Jonas Valanciunas, standing at seven feet and weighing 270 pounds.

While Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren will garner plenty of attention in this series, Jalen Williams' growth in his second season should not go under the radar. The guard averaged a solid 19.1 points per game on great shooting splits of 54 percent overall and 42.7 percent from beyond the arc, narrowly missing out on Rookie of the Year honors last season.

OKC Thunder - Offensive Stats 2023-24 Category Stats League Rank PPG 120.1 3rd FG% 49.9 3rd 2PT% 56.7 5th 3PT% 38.9 1st FT% 82.5 4th ORTG 119.5 3rd

According to NBA.com, with 41 percent of their regular-season minutes going to rookies (23 percent) or second-year players (18 percent), the Thunder stand out in a league where relying on young talent to this extent is a rarity. Their top-five rankings on both ends of the court and their 57-25 record this season has set a new standard for teams looking to win with their youth.

However, the playoffs are a different animal. The Thunder have the resume of contenders, but their overall lack of experience can play a factor. Historically, only four teams with a rookie-or-second-year rate of 33.3% or higher have won a playoff series, with only two making the conference finals. Oklahoma City's postseason will ultimately determine if they can translate the form they had throughout the regular season into the playoffs.

Pelicans' Key to Success

Need Strong Displays From Ingram And McCollum, Awaiting Williamson's Return

As the Thunder grow weary of discussions surrounding their youth, the Pelicans find themselves grappling with questions regarding the absence of Zion Williamson.

Following a left hamstring strain that forced Williamson out of Tuesday night's game against the Lakers after reaching 40 points, further exams have confirmed he will be unavailable for two weeks. This means that the Pelicans would miss him for at least the opening four games of the series, with his return depending on his fitness and form.

Williamson's absence is huge for New Orleans, who averaged 23.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists in the regular season. Despite this, the Pelicans team have a track record of standing their ground, going 8-5 this season without their star forward.

With Williamson out, the Pelicans especially need Brandon Ingram to step up, scoring 20.9 points per game as the second option behind Williamson. CJ McCollum's contributions should not be underestimated either, averaging 20 points per game while shooting 43% from deep this season, as his playoff experience will play a vital role in him making an impact in the Pelicans' offense.

New Orleans Pelicans - Defensive Stats 2023-24 Category Stats League Rank OPP PPG 110.7 8th OPP FG% 46.4 7th OPP 3PT% 34.9 2nd DRTG 112.9 7th STL 8.3 3rd BLK 4.6 22nd

To counter Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring prowess of 30.1 points per game, New Orleans will look to two very capable defenders in Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado to keep him in check. Jones recorded 1.4 steals per game this season while Alvarado averaged 1.1 steals in just 18.4 minutes per contest, both displaying high-level skills on defense.

Keep an eye on Jones when he defends Williams while Alvarado embraces the challenge of taking on Gilgeous-Alexander. It's undoubtedly a formidable task, as the Thunder are versatile in their scoring methods, needing the Pelicans to adjust throughout the series while assisting McCollum in hiding his defensive weaknesses and stopping Gilgeous-Alexander from getting to the line frequently.

Nonetheless, if this series is going to last for a while, it requires strong defensive effort from New Orleans to set the tone early on.