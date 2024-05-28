Highlights PJ Washington shines on both offense and defense for the Mavs and deserves at least a tip of the cap for his strong series.

Kyrie Irving's play rivals Luka Dončić's, presenting a tough MVP decision.

Dončić exhibits killer instinct and aims for trophies beyond the regular season or Western Conference Finals MVP awards.

Although there are several players who are deserving of this honor, only one player can walk away with the Earvin "Magic" Johnson trophy, which is awarded to the MVP of the Western Conference Finals.

Now that they have a 3-0 lead headed into Game 4 of the series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to secure their spot in the 2024 NBA Finals. There are three Mavs players who should be considered to receive this prestigious honor once the series concludes. Here are the three most deserving candidates.

PJ Washington Has Been Valuable on Both Offense and Defense

Washington's role may be small but the results are huge

One player who has been outstanding who should garner at least some consideration for the WCF MVP is Mavs forward PJ Washington. He won't score 30-plus points on a nightly basis and his numbers won't jump off the stat sheet, but it's the little things he does to help the team win. Washington is a team-first guy who has flourished since his arrival in Dallas, and he has been impressive on both sides of the floor.

He not only guards the opposing team's best players, but he brings a level of intensity on defense and will knock down open shots when he gets his opportunities.

Washington has been a major factor on defense as he has played an integral role in helping to slow down the likes of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels. Edwards is averaging 27.7 points per game in the playoffs but has been held to 22 points per game in the WCF.

Towns' points per game also decreased, as he averaged 18 points per game in the postseason as a whole, but is only scoring 15 points per game in this series. Washington was so tuned in with his defensive instincts and his value lies in the fact of knowing that Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving wouldn't have to expend all of their energy on the defensive end.

He usually does all the dirty work and heavy lifting needed, and he was the perfect player in the perfect role for this matchup. That type of defensive effect can win championships and Washington is a big reason why the Mavs are one win away from an NBA Finals berth.

Kyrie Irving's Performance Will Make It a Difficult Decision

Irving has played just as well as his counterpart

Although Dončić has been fantastic and more than likely will be the favorite to win MVP of the WCF, Kyrie Irving has been just as spectacular. Whenever Dončić needed a breather or to go to the bench, Irving efficiently ran the offense, keeping his teammates engaged while carrying the scoring responsibilities.

Let's make no mistake because Dončić has been the closer for the Mavs, but Irving has been the x-factor for them during this series. He sets the tone offensively from the start and hustles hard on the defensive end as well, which has had a huge impact on the team's overall mentality.

Without Irving on the floor, Dončić is the offensive force opposing defenses must account for. But when they are on the floor together, it makes it extremely difficult for opposing defenders because they have to pick their poison.

If they double-team Dončić, they will have to leave someone open, and Irving is smart and cerebral enough to position himself to be able to get to his spots, maneuver and score, or just simply make the right play. We can not dispute the greatness and the impact that Dončić has had, but without Irving it would be much more difficult as he has definitely made the path easier for the Mavs.

When Dončić was asked about how Irving dominates late in games, he told reporters the nickname that was given to him.

"That's why they call [Irving] Mr. 4th quarter. It's amazing. He's born for these situations. He's born for these clutch situations, so we just give him the ball." - Luka Dončić

Luka Dončić Has His Sights Set On Other MVP Trophies

After falling short in the regular season MVP voting, Dončić hopes to win other hardware instead

Dončić gave every basketball fan something they could appreciate during their current run of success through the 2024 NBA Playoffs. From his game-winning three-pointer he made against the Defensive Player of the Year to the way he took over in the 4th quarter in Game 1.

Dončić has shown that he has that killer instinct and has developed a mentality to finish strongly and close teams out. Although he didn't win the regular-season MVP award, he now has his sights set on ultimately winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

For now, he will probably have to settle for the Earvin Magic Johnson Trophy if the Mavs are to hold and win the series, as he has averaged 32.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

Previous WCF MVP Award Winners Stat Steph Curry 2021-22 Nikola Jokić 2022-23 PPG 23.8 27.8 APG 7.4 11.8 RPG 6.6 14.5

One of Dončić's special abilities as a basketball player is his ability to make incredibly difficult shots. He has made more than his fair share of stepbacks as he was defended by some of the Wolves' best defenders. Not even Edwards, McDaniels, or Rudy Gobert had a chance when it came to trying to defend that shot, and nobody had an answer for him defensively, as he gave the Wolves fits all series long.

When you combine Dončić's size, strength and skill set, you get one of the best isolation players in the NBA. The Wolves actually played good defense on most plays defending Dončić. It's just that he's so incredibly skilled that he can knock down those difficult shots at a higher percentage than most players.

He has been basically unstoppable from midrange, and he constantly found ways to get his defender behind him. Dončić has come up short in the postseason in years past, but this time, he has turned a corner and has grown and matured because of it.