The NBA has postponed the Jan. 17 game between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz amid a medical emergency within the Warriors' coaching staff.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević was hospitalized on Jan. 16 after a medical emergency occurred in Utah. Just a few hours after the initial report was released, the former revealed that the NBA would reschedule the game.

"Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has been hospitalized after a sudden and serious health issue at a restaurant in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night [...] There were players and coaches dining together when the health episode occurred, sources told ESPN."

Although there haven't been any follow-ups regarding Milojević's health or current status, the Warriors announced they would provide updates "as appropriate."

Milojević instrumental in frontcourt development

Praised for improving Kevon Looney's rebounding

The Warriors initially signed Milojević in 2021 with the hopes that he'd help develop their frontcourt and, in particular, former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman. The Serbian coach had experience in training and developing big men, including a now-two-time MVP winner.

Between 2012 and 2015, Milojević coached Nikola Jokić when he played for Serbian club Mega Basket and has been credited "with some of Jokic's foundational basketball grooming." He also coached several prospective NBA players during his coaching tenure in Serbia, including Ivica Zubac, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Vlatko Čančar, and Goga Bitadze.

While the development of Wiseman didn't quite go as planned, many viewed Milojević as the one who revitalized Kevon Looney's rebounding abilities. In an article by Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic in May 2022, the journalist found that Looney had been rebounding 21.62 percent of available balls in play, ranking 44th all-time for the best rebound rate in a single postseason.

Kevon Looney – Playoff Stats Seasons Rebounds Rebounding % Defensive Rebounding % 2022 7.6 21.0 25.6 2023 13.1 27.0 35.1

For comparison's sake, Looney's rebounding rate was higher than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's in 1977 (21.59) and Tim Duncan's in 2008 (21.38). He wound up finishing the playoffs with a 21.0 total rebounding percentage, not quite surpassing the legends in the end, but the number was still high.