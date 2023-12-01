Highlights Detroit Pistons have lost 16 games in a row and went winless in November.

Philadelphia 76ers have benefitted from Tyrese Maxey's breakout season.

Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers have much to improve on if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

In the early stages of the 2023-24 NBA season, many teams have demonstrated that they have the potential to go far in the playoffs, while others have shown that they won't be close to contending. It's still too early to accurately predict the outcome of the regular season, but the first full month of play has highlighted the dominant teams and the weaker ones.

Each of the NBA's 30 teams has different objectives for this season, and with that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has ranked each team based on their performance throughout the very first month of the 2023-24 regular season.

30 Detroit Pistons

Team record: 2-17

A new head coach and a lot of promising upcoming talent should automatically mean an exciting team, right? Not for the Detroit Pistons who are currently riding a 16-game losing streak.

Detroit Pistons - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Points Per Game 109.6 27th Field-Goal % 46.2 23rd Three-Point Field Goal % 35.2 21st Defensive Rating 117.3 25th Steals Per Game 5.9 29th Opponent Points Off Turnovers 20.6 30th

The talent is there and will take time to develop, but this team is struggling on both ends of the floor, falling to the bottom ten on both offense and defense. There are some positives though: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson. They all represent the future of the team and should be able to help secure more wins once the rest of the squad gets it together. It remains to be seen when or if the Pistons will ever get better, but for now, they must do their best to improve their best players and get back into contention as soon as possible.

29 Washington Wizards

Team record: 3-15

Though many expected the team to be disorganized and somewhat aimless, the Washington Wizards have distinctively been one of the worst teams in the NBA. Jordan Poole, who was expected to become the new face of the franchise, has yet to find consistency in his role. Kyle Kuzma, one of the other few bright spots of this team, is having the best offensive year of his career, but with the overall struggle and individuality found throughout the team, it's hard to look at it with promising eyes.

Washington Wizards - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Defensive Rating 120.1 30th Defensive Rebounding % 65.8 30th Second Chance Points Per Game 10.4 28th Opponent Points Off Turnovers 15.1 7th

Bilal Coulibaly, a raw talent out of the 2023 NBA Draft, has shown flashes of greatness. Although he's far from a complete product for now, he's averaging 8.1 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting, solid numbers in his rookie season. The Wizards aren't likely to become much better as the season progresses, but they can at least be entertaining to watch.

28 Memphis Grizzlies

Team record: 4-13

With only four wins in 17 games, the Memphis Grizzlies have been the biggest disappointment so far this season. Of course, they're missing several key players like Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, but the remaining parts of the core haven't played up to expectations.

Also missing from the team due to injuries include Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Xavier Tillman Sr. further damaging the team's chances to ascend the standings early on. With the team as injured as it is, the Grizzlies are searching for a silver lining: they will hope that their younger players will use this additional playing time to hone their skills until their veterans can return.

27 San Antonio Spurs

Team record: 3-15

Although the San Antonio Spurs are one of the worst teams in the league, the team wasn't expected to be good simply with the arrival of Victor Wembanyama. As the French native keeps on getting repetitions alongside NBA talent, the Spurs will be able to lean more on him and fill out the roster to better complement him. Until then, however, the Spurs will have to rely on their current squad to get better.

Alongside Wembanyama are Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones, all of whom are below 24 years old and have high upsides. Under coach Gregg Popovich, these players will get a better chance to develop and sort out their struggles.

26 Portland Trail Blazers

Team record: 6-12

After trading away Damian Lillard, it was clear that the Portland Trail Blazers were entering a rebuilding stage and would start building around a promising young core that includes Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe. So far, the Blazers have only won six games, but there's still much to look forward to. Injuries have derailed the start of the season as Henderson and Simons are both sidelined for the near future. They've had to rely on newcomers like DeAndre Ayton and Malcolm Brogdon until their roster returns to good health.

Henderson, the Trail Blazers' first-round pick from the 2023 NBA Draft, hasn't had a great start to his NBA career. Poor decision-making hampered his first few starts, and he was unable to get into a groove before he fell with an injury. Jerami Grant has had to pick up the slack offensively, but the Trail Blazers are still last in points per game. Once their backcourt duo of Simons and Henderson return, they should see an uptick in scoring again.

25 Chicago Bulls

Team record: 6-14

The Chicago Bulls haven't been able to escape trade rumors ever since the start of last season. The core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vučević aren't going to shake up the Eastern Conference. Lately, LaVine has been featured most prominently in those rumors, with many thinking the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will be in on discussions.

Chicago Bulls - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Points Per Game 106.9 28th Field-Goal % 44.4 27th Rebounds Per Game 41.3 29th Defensive Rating 115.2 21st

The rest of the roster hasn't been all that exciting, but Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmo have held their own and could draw some trade interest should the Bulls decide to go down the rebuilding path. Caruso can anchor the perimeter defense while Dosunmo can spark some scoring off the bench, so it's not all bad news for the team. One team will surely be ready to pay Chicago's price for any of their available players.

24 Charlotte Hornets

Team record: 6-11

After drafting Brandon Miller, the Charlotte Hornets were finally expected to make some progress and get out of the hole they'd been in for years. Although LaMelo Ball is heading into star status, the Hornets are still displaying the same kind of disorganized basketball they have played since his rookie season.

Charlotte Hornets - 2023-24 Leading Scorers Points Per Game Field-Goal % LaMelo Ball 24.7 44.3 Terry Rozier 22.5 47.3 Miles Bridges 20.3 51.0 Brandon Miller 14.4 46.4 P.J. Washington 14.2 43.0

Miles Bridges recently returned from his suspension, and his presence has already been felt as they won consecutive games in his first two starts back. The rest of the team will have to pick up some slack to assist their young players. While Miller has been solid to start the campaign, others like Mark Williams and P.J. Washington will have to continue to develop and become positive factors for a team that's looking for any reason to celebrate.

23 Utah Jazz

Team record: 6-13

After witnessing Lauri Markkanen blossom into an All-Star a year ago, the Utah Jazz decided to further spruce up their roster by trading for John Collins during the offseason. While the future looked quite good for the Jazz, the present hasn't been anything spectacular. With six wins in 19 games, it's becoming clear that the Collins-Markannen duo isn't going to work out. The power forward looks like the same incomplete player he was in Atlanta, but it hasn't complemented the Finn, who's averaging 23.7 points per game.

Walker Kessler hasn't been able to progress as much as he'd have liked to with an injury recently sidelining him for several weeks. On the other hand, Keyontae George is shaping up to be a quality playmaker, averaging 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Jazz aren't in panic territory, but they should be in the market to improve their roster.

22 Toronto Raptors

Team record: 9-10

The Toronto Raptors, much like they were a season ago, are aimless. They've avoided a rebuild, but their star players, including Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby, are always swirling around in trade rumors. The start of the 2023-24 season started similarly to the way the previous ended: in mediocrity.

Toronto Raptors - 2023-24 Team Statistics League Rank Field-Goal % 46.3 22nd Three-Point Field Goal % 34.4 26th Free Throw % 72.9 29th % of Field Goals Made Unassisted 33.4 27th % of Three-Point Field Goals Made Unassisted 6.5 30th

After 17 games, the Raptors have been floating around the .500 mark and have not proven they'll be in contention for the playoffs. The team has been solid defensively, but their half-court offense is nonexistent. Of the few bright spots on the team, Scottie Barnes represents the biggest one. He's taken a bigger leap this year and his averages are reflective of that. He's averaging 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, all while shooting 37.9 percent beyond the arc. It hasn't been enough to turn the Raptors' season around, but he'll be the key player to build around should the team decide to blow it up.

21 Los Angeles Clippers

Team record: 8-10

Trading for James Harden was always going to be a very controversial move by the Los Angeles Clippers' front office. Given his recent output on the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, his impact on the Clippers was likely going to in one of two ways. Either the team was going to be successful right away, or the growing pains would settle in and take over. His first few games hinted towards the latter scenario, but their trajectory could be changing in real time.

Los Angeles Clippers - Statistics Before and After James Harden Before League Rank After League Rank Points Per Game 120.5 6th 110.8 25th Field Goal % 51.6 3rd 45.5 24th Three-Point Field Goal % 42.3 1st 34.6 28th Defensive Rating 109.6 6th 112.9 10th

Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench and while he hasn't performed very well in his new role, the team seems to be performing better for now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George recently broke their record for most consecutive games together and have been lucky with their health as neither has missed a game yet. Despite a disappointing start, the best basketball this Clippers lineup has played has likely yet to come.

20 Golden State Warriors

Team record: 9-10

The Golden State Warriors are currently on a bit of a streak of bad performances, with eight losses in their last 12 games. They've suffered from Draymond Green's suspension and the lack of consistency from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson. Stephen Curry has been performing at an MVP level once again, scoring 29.7 points per game on efficient shooting but his assist numbers are down compared to previous years.

Golden State Warriors - Three-Point Field-Goal % Leaders Draymond Green 46.4 Stephen Curry 43.1 Brandin Podziemski 41.9 Dario Saric 38.6 Moses Moody 37.3

The Warriors have always felt the loss of Curry when he's off the court, and the team tried to fix that by bringing in Chris Paul. The 38-year-point guard isn't nearly scoring as much as he used to but his 7.3 assists per game give Golden State something they've needed for a while. The Warriors still have some soul-searching to do, but if the team can return to the same form they were in during the 2021-22 season, they should be able to compete for a playoff spot.

19 Atlanta Hawks

Team record: 9-9





As the season started, the Atlanta Hawks looked like one of the worst teams in the league, but head coach Quin Snyder quickly made the right adjustments to turn things around. The star-studded backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray didn't quite click last season, but their chemistry seems to be better this time around.

After trading away John Collins during the offseason, a new potential star started to emerge in Jalen Johnson, with the third-year player finally recording starter-level minutes and showing off his true talent. Averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in the first 14 games, Johnson has truly been the brightest spot out of the Hawks' season so far. The team has won two of its last three games and will hope to keep the momentum alive if they want to reach the playoffs.

18 Cleveland Cavaliers

Team record: 10-9

After losing to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen said, "The lights were brighter than expected." Heading into the 2023-24 season with a finer-tuned version of their roster, the Cavaliers will try to use that heart-wrenching loss to bounce back better. However, for every game they've won this season. a loss soon followed, signalling a concerning lack of consistency.

Cleveland Cavaliers - 2023-24 Statistics League Ranking Points Per Game 110.8 25th Field Goal % 47.6 11th Three-Point Field Goal % 34.4 27th Rebounds Per Game 44.4 14th Blocks Per Game 5.0 11th

Injuries have been a factor; star player Donovan Mitchell is struggling with a hamstring issue and Isaac Okoro's knee has been causing him problems. Despite that, they found a hidden gem in undrafted rookie Craig Porter Jr., who has been one of the bright spots of the Cavs' season. Max Strus, a newcomer who was part of the Miami Heat's stellar 2023 playoff run, is having the best scoring season of his career. Once the injuries and inconsistency fade away, the Cavaliers aim to be one of the top contending teams in the Eastern Conference, and with a potential-riddled roster, it's certainly a realistic expectation.

17 New Orleans Pelicans

Team record: 10-9

Trade rumors surrounded the New Orleans Pelicans over the offseason, as it wasn't a given that both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram would return to the team. Last season the Pelicans started the year very promisingly and looked like potential contenders. To their dismay, injuries affected the roster, and they eventually fell to the Play-In Tournament.

This year the story has repeated itself, with Trey Murphy III out for another few months and uncertainty mounting around C.J. McCollum's collapsed lung and its potential lasting effects. However, after a lengthy losing streak, they've somewhat bounced back, winning four of their last six games. If they can find some consistency and maintain good health, the Pelicans should be able to compete with even the best teams in the Western Conference.

16 Brooklyn Nets

Team record: 9-9

The Brooklyn Nets weren't deemed a possible playoff team after trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last season, which was reflected in the non-competitive series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Building off his wild 2022-23 campaign, Cam Thomas has emerged as a fantastic scoring option for the Nets, averaging 26.8 points per game and has since returned from injury.

Another positive about this team was Ben Simmons' coming back to solid form. Although not the All-Star shape we once knew, he's still been competent, capable, and essential to the team's impressive early start, whenever healthy that is. He re-aggravated his back and has been sidelined for some time now, but he could make his return before 2024 comes around.

Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Nicolas Claxton, and Lonnie Walker IV have been very positive as well, offering a lot of versatility and dynamism on the floor. With the Houston Rockets having claim to the Nets' 2024 draft pick, Brooklyn will do its best to stay competitive.

15 New York Knicks

Team record: 11-7

It's been a rocky start for the New York Knicks early on, but they've settled into a groove that's landed them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. After last season's big playoff run, Jalen Brunson has taken a big step forward when it comes to regular season action, leading the 11th-best offense with 25.1 points per game. Behind Brunson are R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle, who are averaging 18.8 and 20.4 points per game respectively.

New York Knicks - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Defensive Rating 109.0 4th Steals Per Game 8.0 12th Blocks 2.9 30th Opponent Points Off Turnovers 15.3 6th

The most positive aspect of this team has been the defense, which ranks as fourth-best in the league. The full-time additions of Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo have helped the bench unit, further bolstered by last year's Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, Immanuel Quickley.

14 Los Angeles Lakers

Team record: 11-9

The Los Angeles Lakers started the season quite far from the expectations set for them during the offseason. Their revitalized second unit seemed to have included the right moves on paper at the time, but not every signing has lived up to par.

LeBron James has been doing what he does best: leading the team and keeping them in games, even at nearly 39 years old. Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves have struggled to consistently perform at a high level, with the latter falling out of the starting lineup. Davis' lack of offensive consistency has been the team's biggest burden, and he'll have to turn things around if he wants to maintain superstar status.

13 Phoenix Suns

Team record: 11-7

The summer led to the Phoenix Suns going through a substantial makeover following the Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton trades that brought in Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkić. Much to the team's dismay, the big three everyone was anticipating to see still haven't played together, as Beal is struggling with a lower back injury. With that, it leaves only Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to take care of business every game.

Phoenix Suns - 2023-24 Total Scoring % Leaders Drew Eubanks 65.5 Grayson Allen 65.4 Chimezie Metu 64.3 Kevin Durant 64.1 Nassir Little 64.1 Devin Booker 60.7

Before dropping their final game of the month to the Raptors, the squad had been on a seven-game winning streak, with Josh Okogie, Eric Gordon, and Grayson Allen proving to be great role players behind the stars. For a team that was criticized for having a lack of depth, they've shown they can be successful in the regular season. Once Beal returns from injury, they should become even scarier.

12 Sacramento Kings

Team record: 10-7

Following last season's overachieving season, where they finally broke their playoff-missing streak, the Sacramento Kings haven't been as explosive. Star guard, De'Aaron Fox has missed some time due to injury, only playing in eight of the 13 possible games, showing just how important he is to the team's success.

Sacramento Kings - 2023-24 Statistics Points Per Game 116.1 10th Offensive Rating 114.1 11th Assist-to-Turnover Ratio 1.95 7th Defensive Rebounding % 74.2 2nd

The start to the season didn't go their way as the team fell to a 2-4 record. Things kicked into gear in early November when the Kings went on a six-game winning streak. Their hot streak ended with two consecutive losses but bounced back yet again with back-to-back wins against the red-hot Timberwolves and Warriors.

Now that the Kings are finding their form, it's easy to understand why they were successful a year ago. Streaky shooter Kevin Huerter is slowly returning to elite shooting form, which is directly translating into more success for the team, while Malik Monk's efforts have helped lead the second unit.

11 Houston Rockets

Team record: 8-8

Following Ime Udoka's signing during the early stages of the offseason, the Houston Rockets seemed ready to compete. The controversial signings of Dillon Brooks and former champion Fred VanVleet reinforced that idea, but questions remained about how impactful they would be.

As soon as the season started, this new-look Rockets squad showed immediate improvements, with young center Alperen Şengün leading the way offensively with his 21.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game and has shown why many compare him to Jokic.