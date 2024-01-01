Highlights The Detroit Pistons rank last with a record-breaking losing streak and struggling on both ends of the floor.

The Washington Wizards seem lost and disappointed with big offseason acquisition Jordan Poole.

The Toronto Raptors likely won't contend for playoffs, but a bright spot is Scottie Barnes, who could be a key player for the future.

We're through two full months of the 2023-24 NBA season, and with every NBA team at least 30 games into their respective campaigns, we have a good idea of how the year will shake out in the standings.

However, with stars returning from injuries and suspensions, the landscape may begin to shift in each conference, as teams who have underwhelmed so far this season look to surge up the rankings with an eye on a trip to the postseason.

As 2023 comes to a close and we welcome a new year, here are GIVEMESPORT's power rankings for the month of December.

*Statistics as of December 31

30 Detroit Pistons

Team record: 3-29

It should come as no surprise that the Detroit Pistons rank at the bottom of this list, having established a new record for most consecutive losses in a season, ending at 28 defeats in a row following Friday's win over the Raptors.

Detroit Pistons - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Points Per Game 109.6 27th Field-Goal % 46.2 23rd Three-Point Field Goal % 35.2 21st Defensive Rating 117.3 25th Steals Per Game 5.9 29th Opponent Points Off Turnovers 20.6 30th

The talent is there and will take time to develop, but this team remains visibly struggling on both ends of the floor, falling to the bottom ten on both offensive and defensive rating.

More recently, the team seems to have sparked some energy to challenge their opponents, like in the overtime thriller against the Boston Celtics last Thursday.

They didn't enter this season aspiring to contend for a championship, let alone a playoff spot, so it was expected for them to be near the bottom of the table.

Cade Cunningham has been the sole standout for December, scoring 25.2 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

29 Washington Wizards

Team record: 6-26

Though they've been slightly better than the Pistons so far in the year, the Washington Wizards seem more lost than Detroit.

Washington Wizards - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Defensive Rating 120.1 30th Defensive Rebounding % 65.8 30th Second Chance Points Per Game 10.4 28th Opponent Points Off Turnovers 15.1 7th

Bilal Coulibaly, a raw talent out of the 2023 NBA Draft, has shown flashes of greatness, along with Kyle Kuzma who continues to put up impressive numbers consistently. The biggest disappointment has definitely been Jordan Poole, as the Wizards' big offseason acquisition has struggled as the first option on the offensive end.

The Wizards aren't likely to become much better as the season progresses, but they can at least try to be entertaining to watch.

28 San Antonio Spurs

Team record: 5-27

Although the San Antonio Spurs are one of the worst teams in the league, the team wasn't expected to be good simply with the arrival of Victor Wembanyama. As the French native keeps on getting repetitions alongside NBA talent, the Spurs will be able to lean more on him and fill out the roster to better compliment him.

Victor Wembanyama - 2023-24 Statistics Points 18.8 Rebounds 10.4 Assists 3.0 Blocks 3.2 Field goal % 44.0 3-point field goal % 28.5

While Wembanyama has been getting better consistently and doing out-of-this-world things on the basketball court daily, the remaining Spurs have been quite disappointing, with some fans even showcasing their disapproval of how Gregg Popovich has been orienting his offensive schemes.

Jeremy Sochan struggles to fill the ball-handler role set by the veteran head coach, with the team's best minutes coming when sixth-man Tre Jones is the predominant playmaker to the frenchman.

27 Portland Trail Blazers

Team record: 9-22

The Portland Trail Blazers were expected to lose way more than win this season, after parting ways with veteran guard Damian Lillard in the offseason. The first few games during the month of November, rookie Scoot Henderson struggled, as expected, to adapt his game to the NBA speed, but fortunately seems to have found his footing more recently.

The G-League Ignite alum has proven to his early doubters that he can eventually fill the shoes left by Lillard, showing glimpses of potential superstardom at times.

Scoot Henderson - 2023-24 December Statistics Points 14.3 Assists 4.5 Rebounds 2.8 Field-Goal % 38.6 3-Point Field Goal % 32.6

Regarding the rest of the team, the third-worst offense in the league — which is also the least efficient from the field — has been led by Anfernee Simons' 27.1 points per game, with the guard taking Henderson's starting spot when he returned from an injury that forced him to miss the first 19 games of the season.

26 Charlotte Hornets

Team record: 7-23

An ankle injury in late November to LaMelo Ball meant that the team would only win once for the entire month of December.

Throughout this nightmare of a month for the Charlotte Hornets, there have been three blowout losses where they've lost by over 20 points, including the 53-point margin suffered at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Charlotte Hornets - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Points per Game 110.6 26th Opponent Points per Game 121.4 26th Offensive Rating 110.8 26th Defensive Rating 121.8 30th Net Rating -11.1 29th

The team hasn't looked cohesive during these past 12 games, with a lot of key players on the injury reports besides LaMelo, like Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges' efforts haven't been enough to carry the franchise to victory.

Their schedule has, however, been one of the toughest so far, facing off mostly against playoff teams and some contenders like the Los Angeles squads and the Miami Heat.

25 Utah Jazz

Team record: 14-19

The Utah Jazz have been the definition of mediocre this season, not excelling in any particular area of the game. The only thing causing some buzz around the squad has been the trade rumors around Lauri Markkanen, who could eventually be moved to a contender by February's trade deadline.

Lauri Markkanen - 2023-24 Statistics Points 23.5 Rebounds 8.7 Assists 1.6 Field goal % 48.7 3-point field goal % 37.1

John Collins hasn't been able to progress as much as he expected, being in a different situation than Atlanta, and has instead been even less productive. On the other hand, Keyontae George is shaping up to be a quality playmaker, averaging 10.6 points and 5.0 assists per game.

The Jazz aren't in panic territory, but they may have to get worse before they get better.

24 Atlanta Hawks

Team record: 13-19





Though they seemed to rise from the ashes later in the month of November, the Atlanta Hawks quickly found themselves taking a couple of steps back. With rising star Jalen Johnson on the sidelines for the entirety of the month, it became clear how important he was to the team.

Jalen Johnson - 2023-24 Statistics Points 14.0 Rebounds 7.8 Assists 2.6 Field goal % 58.3 3-point field goal % 40.0

It also became clear that the two-guard partnership between Trae Young and Dejounte Murray doesn't really seem to click like the front office hoped it would, with Young clearly being the lead guard and their best player on the court at all times.

Murray has been linked in trade conversations over the past few weeks, with that being an option to look out for if the Hawks plan to make a late playoff push post-All-Star break.

23 Toronto Raptors

Team record: 12-20

The Toronto Raptors have taken the first significant step in reshaping their roster, trading OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second round draft pick.

After 30 games, the Raptors have been floating below the .500 mark and have proven they likely won't be in contention for the playoffs. The team has been solid defensively, but their half-court offense is virtually nonexistent.

Toronto Raptors - 2023-24 Shooting Statistics League Rank Field-Goal % 46.3 22nd Three-Point Field Goal % 34.4 26th Free Throw % 72.9 29th % of Field Goals Made Unassisted 33.4 27th % of 3-Point Field Goals Made Unassisted 6.5 30th

Of the few bright spots in the team, Scottie Barnes represents the biggest one. He's taken a bigger leap this year and his averages are reflective of that. He's averaging 20.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, all while shooting 38.9 percent beyond the arc.

It hasn't been enough to turn the Raptors' season around, but he'll be the key player to build around should the team decide to blow it up.

22 Chicago Bulls

Team record: 15-19

The Chicago Bulls haven't been able to escape trade rumors ever since the start of last season.

The core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vučević aren't going to shake up the Eastern Conference. Lately, LaVine has been featured most prominently in those rumors, with many thinking the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers will be featured in discussions.

Chicago Bulls - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Points Per Game 106.9 28th Field-Goal % 44.4 27th Rebounds Per Game 41.3 29th Defensive Rating 115.2 21st

The rest of the roster hasn't been all that exciting, but Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmo have held their own and could draw some trade interest should the Bulls decide to go down the rebuilding path.

Coby White has emerged as one of the team's best scorers during LaVine's prolonged absence this month, climbing to a career-high 17.6 points per game, only looking to improve as opportunities present themselves.

21 Memphis Grizzlies

Team record: 10-22

After starting out the year as one of the worst teams in the league, Ja Morant's return from suspension after 25 games has been the blessing the Memphis Grizzlies have needed all along. Since the All-Star's return, they own a 4-3 record, while Morant has averaged 26.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Memphis Grizzlies - Last 6 Games Statistics Points per Game 113.8 Opponent Points per Game 118.2 Field goal % 46.9 3-point field goal % 33.6

Marcus Smart, coincidentally, has also returned from injury recently, improving the defensive issues on the Grizzlies' backcourt, proving they can still be able to make an impressive run towards that 10th seed and the Play-In tournament, in what would be one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent history.

20 Phoenix Suns

Team record: 17-15

Last month's big knock for the Suns was the health issues affecting Bradley Beal and some other players. Not much changed in December, with the Suns continuing to showcase the same issues on the court that were already apparent.

Frank Vogel hasn't been able to capitalize on his two stars, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who have been phenomenal all season, but they struggle when they have to rest and the bench unit has to play.

Phoenix Suns - 2023-24 True Shooting % Leaders Drew Eubanks 65.5 Grayson Allen 65.4 Chimezie Metu 64.3 Kevin Durant 64.1 Nassir Little 64.1 Devin Booker 60.7

Rumors of some players being disgruntled with the franchise have surfaced, with Durant dismissing the ones created about himself, but Eric Gordon being vocal about his disagreement with the way he's being utilized in the team's system.

It's unclear to see what will happen in the next few months leading to the postseason, but moves are desperately needed in order to ensure a convincing playoff spot for this talented roster, as they currently sit in the eighth seed of the West.

19 Golden State Warriors

Team record: 15-17

The Golden State Warriors had an interesting month of December, floating between disappointing and amazing.

They're currently suffering from Draymond Green's suspension and the lack of consistency from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, while Stephen Curry has been performing at an MVP level once again, scoring 27.4 points per game on efficient shooting, but with his assist numbers being down compared to previous years.

Golden State Warriors - 3-Point Field-Goal % Leaders Draymond Green 46.4 Stephen Curry 43.1 Brandin Podziemski 41.9 Dario Saric 38.6 Moses Moody 37.3

As they briefly went undefeated for a couple of games after Green's controversial moment earlier in the month, the Warriors showed some improvements that they need to apply if/when the elite defensive commander returns in order to make a late-season playoff push.

A big adjustment has been betting on younger players like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Tray Jackson-Davis, who have earned quality minutes these past few weeks, resulting in better results against tough opponents they previously lost against, like the Boston Celtics, where they took the game to overtime and managed to take the win.

18 Brooklyn Nets

Team record: 15-18

It's impressive to see a team that was destined to rebuild, to actually stand their ground night in and night out and compete against the best in each conference like the Brooklyn Nets have so far this season.

Health hasn't been on their side, with Cam Thomas missing a chunk of time in the beginning of the year, Ben Simmons being an uncertainty for the remainder of the season and Lonnie Walker IV, the second unit scoring spark, out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

Brooklyn Nets - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Points per Game 115.8 12th Opponent Points per Game 116.1 19th Offensive Rating 116.8 11th Defensive Rating 117.0 23rd Net Rating -0.2 20th

Even with such a troubled start, the Nets occupy the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing closely behind teams like the Pacers and the Knicks, who are predicted to be sure playoff contenders.

Though not as productive as he was predicted to be, Mikal Bridges has had a significant impact on the Nets so far, letting Thomas take the reins offensively, Bridges has seemingly allowed the team's offensive flow to run more freely, while putting the clamps on the other team's best players.

17 Houston Rockets

Team record: 15-15

Following head coach Ime Udoka's giring during the early stages of the offseason, the Houston Rockets seemed ready to compete. The controversial signings of Dillon Brooks and NBA Champion Fred VanVleet reinforced that idea, but questions remained about how impactful they would be.

Houston Rockets - Free Agent Additions Fred VanVleet Dillon Brooks Points 17.4 13.6 Rebounds 4.0 3.5 Assists 8.6 1.7 Field goal % 39.9 47.6 3-point field goal % 38.7 40.8

As soon as the season started, this new-look Rockets squad showed immediate improvements, with young center Alperen Şengün leading the way offensively with his 21.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game and has shown why many compare him to Nikola Jokić.

Now, this team has held an impressive home record, losing only twice on their home turf until Dec. 20. Unfortunately, that has since taken a turn as they are currently on a three-game losing streak, with all those losses taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston.

16 Indiana Pacers

Team record: 17-14

In the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers have emerged as one of the league's biggest surprises. The team currently leads the NBA in both pace and offensive rating. Despite that, they need to toughen up their defense if they want to compete deep into the spring.

Indiana Pacers - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Offensive Rating 122.5 1st Points Per Game 127.9 1st Defensive Rating 120.2 29th Defensive Rebounds Per Game 30.1 29th Opponent Points In Paint Per Game 62.7 30th

The biggest bright spot of this roster has undoubtedly been Tyrese Haliburton, who propelled the team into the finals of the inaugural In-Season Tournament, despite the loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He's also firmly positioning himself to be in MVP conversations thanks to an absurd stat line of 24.7 points and 12.4 assists per game. Haliburton has been the league's best playmaker so far, leading the NBA in assists per game and total assists.

15 Los Angeles Lakers

Team record: 17-17

The Los Angeles Lakers started the season quite far from the expectations set for them in the summer. Their revitalized second unit seemed to have included the right moves on paper at the time, but not every signing has lived up to par.

Gabe Vincent has been affected by injuries and has just recently returned to action, before aggravating his knee issues, which will now keep him out for eight more weeks.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have kept their good form consistently, with both stars leading the team every single time they come home with the win. Davis has been the defensive general, and James the overall leader the roster desperately needs.

Los Angeles Lakers - 2023-24 Statistics LeBron James Anthony Davis Points 25.1 25.2 Rebounds 7.5 12.4 Assists 7.4 3.3 Stocks (BLK + STL) 2.2 3.7 Field goal % 53.6 55.3

Austin Reaves has since improved his productivity after coming off the bench, almost shadowing the lack of good performances from D'Angelo Russell and other depth pieces.

14 New Orleans Pelicans

Team record: 19-14

After a rough November, the New Orleans Pelicans finally have their core healthy, with both C.J. McCollum and Trey Murphy III back in action, alongside Herb Jones, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Even with the team's biggest superstar under-performing more often than not, the Pelicans' supporting cast has been incredible, representing a top-10 defense in the league.

New Orleans Pelicans - 2023-24 Defensive Statistics League Rank Opponent Points per Game 113.1 12th Defensive Rating 112.3 7th Opponent Field Goal % 46.3 9th Opponent 3-Point Field Goal % 33.9 5th

It's uncertain what this team's ceiling is, as the inconsistency is far too frequent to consider them title contenders, but they have all the tools to do some damage in the playoffs, potentially breaking some brackets and eliminating a favorite in the first round.

13 Cleveland Cavaliers

Team record: 18-14

The news regarding the unfortunate injuries to two of their biggest players, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, caused panic for the Cleveland Cavaliers' fanbase, but since then, the team has only lost twice.

Donovan Mitchell keeps on showcasing why he's one of the best guards in the entire NBA, averaging 28.0 points per game, and with the emergence of players like Max Strus and Jarrett Allen being consistent in their efforts, the Cavs have barely missed the two All-Star caliber starters.

Cleveland Cavaliers - 2023-24 Statistics League Ranking Points Per Game 110.8 25th Field Goal % 47.6 11th Three-Point Field Goal % 34.4 27th Rebounds Per Game 44.4 14th Blocks Per Game 5.0 11th

Mitchell's future with the franchise is growing more uncertain as the season progresses, with this being the final year of his contract, the New York native is poised to enter free agency and test the market after not signing a contract extension with the Ohio franchise.

12 New York Knicks

Team record: 17-15

After a rocky start to the season, the New York Knicks have settled into a groove that's landed them in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

After last season's big playoff run, Jalen Brunson has taken a big step forward when it comes to regular season action, leading the 11th-best offense with 25.8 points per game.

New York Knicks - 2023-24 Statistics League Rank Defensive Rating 115.9 16th Steals Per Game 8.0 12th Blocks 2.9 30th Opponent Points Off Turnovers 15.3 6th

Last month, the most positive aspect of this team was the defense, which ranked as fourth-best in the league, but that has since changed and they're now 16th.

The full-time additions of Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo have helped the bench unit, but ultimately it has been due to Brunson's extraordinary efforts that the Knicks have managed to stay afloat against the top teams in the league.

11 Orlando Magic

Team record: 19-13

Alongside the Pacers, who have since slowed down, the Orlando Magic have continued to be one of the most surprising teams in the East.

Paolo Banchero, last year's first overall pick in the draft, took his time achieving the level-up many anticipated, but surrounding him are plenty of exciting players like versatile scorer Franz Wagner, who's also been making a serious All-Star case.

Paolo Banchero - Year-by-Year Comparison 2022-23 2023-24 Points 20.0 21.5 Rebounds 6.9 6.9 Assists 3.7 4.6 Field goal % 42.7 46.2 3-point field goal % 29.8 35.8

The season is still young, but the Magic's defensive rating of 110.6 is the second-best in the NBA, an immense improvement from last year, where they ranked 18th. Their offense has been competent, but they still have a long way to go in order to become a serious contender.