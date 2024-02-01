Highlights The Charlotte Hornets are struggling without LaMelo Ball and have a roster that is not built to win.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in no man's land as they try to navigate the trade deadline with care.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have seen a massive improvement thanks to Donovan Mitchell's elite play and could improve with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley returning.

With the NBA season more than halfway over, there is still a lot of jostling for playoff seeding and Draft Lottery odds. With February boasting the Trade Deadline and All-Star Weekend, January, the longest month of the NBA season, often sets the stage for final standings.

With stars falling to injury during the slog of the regular season and trades reshaping the balance of the league, teams have found their identity by now and are trying to piece together as many wins as possible. For some teams, this has been a struggle all season.

GIVEMESPORT presents our January 2024 NBA Power Rankings, based on record, momentum, and how adding new pieces makes teams more ready for the playoffs.

All stats are from Jan. 1 - Jan. 31.

30 Charlotte Hornets

January record: 3-13

LaMelo Ball only played in seven games last month, and the Charlotte Hornets only won a single game without him. After trading away Terry Rozier, it became very clear that this roster is not built to win, and so far they have lived up to expectations. They are currently riding a five-game losing streak, and the only close game of those five was a 106-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons, who have the worst record in the lead. Losing to Detroit is bad enough, losing to the Pistons and San Antonio Spurs in the same month means that Charlotte fans are in hell, at least for now.

Charlotte Hornets – January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .118 30th PPG 104.9 29th FG% 44.3% 28th 3PA 35.9 10th 3PT% 36.1 19th +/- -13.2 30th

The Hornets are actually around average in three-point attempts and three-point percentage, which is wildly impressive considering the lack of experience on the roster. With offensive firepower, the Hornets need to shore up their defense and improve their paint attack on the offensive end, but this franchise is poised for playoff pushes in the coming years.

Not all is lost in Charlotte, as the Hornets have a promising young core of Ball, PJ Washington, and Brandon Miller. While the Hornets are not very good at winning, they are one of the more exciting teams in the league with a very promising future for perhaps the first time in franchise history.

29 Washington Wizards

January record: 3-12

The Washington Wizards beat the Pistons when Cade Cunningham played, but lost when he didn't, so they are squarely set in the 29th spot. Plus, the Wizards are shopping some of their best players, so there is little interest in maintaining roster integrity in DC. Clearly, this roster was not intended to win, and with limited young players, the developmental impact of this season is suspect at best.

Washington Wizards – January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .200 29th PPG 111.5 24th FG% 46.3% 22nd 3PA 31.1 26th 3PT% 34.3% 27th +/- -7.9 28th

The Wizards are fifth in field goals attempted, but their make rate is depressingly low. They relieved coach Wes Unseld Jr. of his duties, and clearly have no faith in Jordan Poole, who only played 30-plus minutes four times in January. Rookie Bilal Coulibaly is becoming a centerpiece of the franchise, but the Wizards are aiming to move assets to build around him in the future, not just yet, solidifying a low spot this month.

28 Detroit Pistons

January record: 3-13

The Pistons are not having a good time. Record-wise, they are the worst team in the league this season, but since they didn't swan-dive into concrete to start the New Year, they manage to rise from a previous last-place ranking. Despite chants of "sell the team" ringing through Little Caesars Arena on a nightly basis, the Pistons are 15th in attendance, which is easily their most crowning achievement of the season.

Detroit Pistons – January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .200 28th PPG 117.6 13th FG% 48.9% 13th 3PA 33.2 20th 3PT% 39.4% 5th +/- -6.9 26th

While it might appear that the Pistons are a solid shooting team, they had games in January against some of the worst defensive teams in the league, which padded the shooting stats. Wins over the Wizards and Hornets keep them above those two franchises, but a loss to the San Antonio Spurs kept them grounded.

The Pistons are not in tank mode. Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, and Cunningham are all solid young players, but the limited spacing and horrible defense has kept them out of most games. As General Manager Troy Weaver struggles to justify his employment, the Pistons are in dire need of wins, and soon.

27 Brooklyn Nets

January record: 4-10

The Brooklyn Nets ended the month with a horrible record but had hopes that Ben Simmons would make his return. He did, and nearly got a triple-double, before suffering a knee injury, throwing his health back into flux. The Nets are not a bad team: Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton, and Spencer Dinwiddie are all solid players, they just couldn't win in January.

Brooklyn Nets – January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .286 27th PPG 110.8 25th FG% 45.5% 25th 3PA 40.1 2nd 3PT% 34.5% 26th +/- -2.1 19th

The Nets have employed a live-by-the-three, die-by-the-three mindset this season, and in January, it totally abandoned them. On the season, the Nets are 16th in three-point percentage, but went cold in January, resulting in double-digit losses.

The Nets do not have Finals aspirations and don't have any of their own draft picks after the James Harden trade with the Houston Rockets in 2019. They allegedly turned down a massive trade with the Rockets for Bridges, in the hopes of righting the ship with their current roster, which is admirable.

26 Toronto Raptors

January record: 5-10

The Toronto Raptors traded away OG Anunoby for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley before January started, and then swapped Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers well into the month. Since the second trade, the Raptors have only won a single game.

Toronto is in the midst of a rebuild, surrounding Scottie Barnes with young talent and draft capital. While Canada's only team is languishing right now, expect the Raptors to be back with a new identity in the coming seasons. For now, they are middling at best.

Toronto Raptors – January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .333 25th PPG 116.3 15th FG% 49.0% 12th 3PA 32.1 24th 3PT% 38.4% 9th +/- -3.7 23rd

After Quickley, Barrett, and Jordan Nwora start to find their groove in Toronto, the Raptors could rise back up the rankings next month, especially if they flip Bruce Brown for a talented young player. For now, Toronto is in flux, but don't expect it to last very long.

25 Portland Trail Blazers

January record: 5-10

Scoot Henderson has been playing better, Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon are always solid, but the Portland Trail Blazers just can't win. A 16-point loss to the Spurs was easily the low point for Portland, who is hoping to add more young talent or draft capital this season by flipping Brodgon before the deadline.

Portland Trail Blazers - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .353 24th PPG 106.8 28th FG% 44.0% 30th 3PA 33.2 21st 3PT% 34.8% 25th +/- -12.5 29th

While looking at Portland's shooting percentage, it's a wonder that they have won any games this month. Their middling defense has kept them in most of their contests, and the eventual return of Shaedon Sharpe should help Portland improve, but a winning season is not in the cards.

24 San Antonio Spurs

January record: 5-11

The Spurs have doubled their total wins this month, which is cause for celebration. Expected wins over the Pistons, Hornets, Blazers, and Wizards helped propel the Spurs up the standings, but a one-point win over the mighty Minnesota Timberwolves is what sealed the deal. The Spurs started the season by not playing a point guard, and after moving Tre Jones into the lineup have seen more success. That being said, the youngest team in the lead is doing about as well as expected.

San Antonio Spurs - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .313 26th PPG 115.0 19th FG% 47.6% 19th 3PA 34.8 14th 3PT% 34.9% 24th +/- -1.6 16th

The Spurs struggled to guard the perimeter, giving up the fourth-worst opponent three-point percentage in the league. Victor Wembanyama is the league leader in blocks and is discouraging opponents from attacking the rim, so teams are settling for threes--and making them.

Wembanyama has been a main story this NBA season, and in January he didn't disappoint. The rookie averaged 24 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks all while only playing 26 minutes per contest. The Spurs' duo of Devin Vassell and Wembanyama is among the best young pairs in the league, but they haven't tapped into their potential yet, and are still one of the league's bottom-feeders.

23 Miami Heat

January record: 6-10

Even after acquiring Rozier from Charlotte, the Heat has been turned off in the middle of winter. Miami went on a seven-game losing streak this month, and Bam Adebayo is starting to get tired. Jimmy Butler missed the first seven games of the month, meaning that Adebayo was the only positive defender in the starting lineup.

Miami Heat - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .375 22nd PPG 104.8 30th FG% 44.1% 29th 3PA 33.8 12th 3PT% 35.6% 21st +/- -6.5 25th

In January, Adebayo has not missed a game, played 35 minutes per game, and has been the focal point on both ends of the floor. Miami currently sits seventh in the East and made the Finals from the Play-In Tournament last season, so they understand that regular season success means little when the playoffs start, but after a 6-10 skid, there is no guarantee that Miami will still be playing come the postseason.

22 Golden State Warriors

January record: 5-7

Considering that the Golden State Warriors were the great dynasty of the last ten years, they are in a tailspin, on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. Chris Paul only played three games in January and looks to be headed elsewhere before the trade deadline, and Andrew Wiggins might follow.

Stephen Curry's longevity is the only thing keeping the Warriors afloat this season, as Klay Thompson has struggled to play well and Draymond Green has struggled to play, period. Green was suspended for the first seven games of the month, and his absence was felt, as the Warriors went 3-4 in his absence.

Golden State Warriors - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .417 20th PPG 123.3 2nd FG% 50.3% 5th 3PA 39.0 5th 3PT% 40.0% 4th +/- -1.9 18th

On paper, Golden State's offense looks just as good as ever, but it is being run by Curry with little to no help. Younger players like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are receiving more minutes than earlier in the season, but they are not players that can win a title as main pieces, yet.

The Warriors have sacrificed development to keep Curry's title window alive, and with some trade chips and a week before the deadline hits, Golden State is likely to go all-in on winning another ring.

21 Houston Rockets

January record: 7-10

The Houston Rockets got off to a very hot start to the season, and now seem to be back to their expected standings. After adding Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet to the roster during the offseason, Houston is trying to develop young talent Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Şengün quickly in order to return to the glory of the Harden era.

Şengün is a borderline All-Star, but Green's inconsistency bit Houston this month. He averaged 20.4 points in January, but his 30 percent mark from three leaves a lot to be desired.

Houston Rockets - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .412 21st PPG 115.4 18th FG% 46.1% 23rd 3PA 35.5 15th 3PT% 32.8% 30th +/- -1.9 17th

Houston's league-worst shooting is balanced out by a top-ten defense. Despite Green and VanVleet being defensive liabilities, forwards Smith Jr. and Brooks hold it down with Şengün on the defensive end, and rookie Amen Thompson can hold his own off the bench, keeping Houston somewhat near .500 on the season.

20 Los Angeles Lakers

January record: 7-8

Losses in January to the Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Nets, and Rockets keep the Los Angeles Lakers in a low spot, despite still having title aspirations centered around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers disappointed this month, falling out of the playoff race and landing a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

LA Lakers - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .467 17th PPG 120.6 6th FG% 50.9% 3rd 3PA 30.8 28th 3PT% 38.3% 11th +/- -3.5 22nd

With rumblings that they might trade D'Angelo Russell for Dejounte Murray to fortify the backcourt and add defense, expect the Lakers to rise up the rankings as the playoffs get closer, but for now, they remain below-average.

Of course, never count out a LeBron-led team, but to start 2024, the Lakers have been showing their age.

19 Orlando Magic

January record: 6-10

The Orlando Magic had statement wins in January over the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns. They did lose more than they won, but a lot of that was due to Franz Wagner missing eight games. Paolo Banchero held down the fort, but he alone was not enough to keep Orlando afloat in the East.

Orlando Magic - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .375 22nd PPG 109.3 26th FG% 45.8% 24th 3PA 34.1 16th 3PT% 36.4% 18th +/- -2.3 21st

Orlando has boasted a top-five defense all season. In large part to their success on that side of the ball, Orlando peaked at second in the East earlier in the season and at one point rattled off eight straight wins, but those days are behind them. Now, Orlando is slowly waiting for Banchero, Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony to reach their prime before they start to dominate the East, and that day is coming soon.

18 Atlanta Hawks

January record: 7-8

The Atlanta Hawks could be ranked higher, but they allowed Luka Dončić to drop 73 points on them, and they might not look the same for much longer. Murray is all but certain to be traded away from Atlanta, and the Hawks are poised to start a rebuild.

The Hawks started the month with solid wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder, but have underperformed since then. With two All-Stars in the backcourt, expectations were high for this Hawks squad, which has disappointed all season.

Atlanta Hawks - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .467 17th PPG 117.2 14th FG% 45.2% 26th 3PA 35.5 11th 3PT% 33.6% 28th +/- -7.3 27th

Atlanta has been mediocre since trading for Murray from the Spurs, and with any Trae Young-led team, they live by the three and die by the three, playing minimal defense. It hasn't worked for them, and they find themselves in the middle of the standings once again.

17 Dallas Mavericks

January record: 7-8

Don't sleep on Dallas. Key players Dončić, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Derrick Jones Jr., Dereck Lively II, Dwight Powell, and Maxi Kleber all missed significant time this month, resulting in a skid in the power rankings. Doncic showcased his elite scoring, averaging 37.1 points in January.

Dallas Mavericks - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .467 17th PPG 116.3 15th FG% 47.9% 18th 3PA 37.3 9th 3PT% 37.7% 12th +/- -4.3 24th

When Dallas gets healthy, few teams can beat them. To start the calendar year, they got bit hard by the injury bug and still managed historic performances, so this will not be a team anyone wants to face in the playoffs. January was simply a down month.

16 Philadelphia 76ers

January record: 7-7

Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the league right now. Between him and Nikola Jokić, it's a two-man race. Embiid averaged 36.3 points in January, including a 70-point masterclass against the Spurs.

Unfortunately, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with Embiid's questionable reliability. He missed five games in January and is slated to start February on the injury report. When he played, the Sixers were 6-3, but when he sat, they were 1-4, proving that even though Tyrese Maxey is an excellent supporting piece, he can't be tasked with leading an offense.

Philadelphia 76ers - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .500 15th PPG 114.1 20th FG% 46.5% 21st 3PA 29.1 30th 3PT% 33.4% 29th +/- -2.2 20th

The Sixers have abandoned the three-ball, taking and making them at some of the lowest rates in the league. In the modern NBA, racking up points from deep is key to winning, so it's a head-scratching move at best, since on the season the Sixers are sitting 17th in three-point percentage.

Being a one-man show can work in the NBA, provided that the superstar a team builds around is healthy, and Embiid spent much of January on the bench, so Philadelphia took a hit in the power rankings.

15 Sacramento Kings

January record: 8-7

The Sacramento Kings currently sit fifth in the Western Conference, but January was not friendly to them. Losses to the Hornets, 76ers, and Heat did not help their ranking, and they only beat one team ranked ahead of them this month.

Sacramento Kings - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .533 11th PPG 119.3 10th FG% 48.7% 16th 3PA 38.5 6th 3PT% 37.6% 13th +/- 0.5 12th

With a very easy schedule over the last month, the Kings were expected to rise in the standings. However, Sacramento seems to have hit a wall after finishing with the third-best record in the conference last season. The core of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis has remained solid, and the possible addition of Kyle Kuzma will only help as Sacramento prepares for a playoff push.

14 Milwaukee Bucks

January record: 8-8

Damian Lillard is one of the best offensive players of this generation, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best overall players of the generation. Seeing the Milwaukee Bucks this low is puzzling, but they dropped three of five after firing coach Adrian Griffin, who led the team to a 30-13 record.

After firing the coach, it's normal for there to be some rough games, and the hiring of Doc Rivers indicates an all-or-nothing approach to the season.

Milwaukee Bucks - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .500 15th PPG 121.7 3rd FG% 48.7% 15th 3PA 37.7 7th 3PT% 36.5% 17th +/- -0.3 14th

The Bucks went all-in on offense when they traded Jrue Holiday for Lillard, and it has worked out exactly as expected. The Bucks have elite defenders in Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, but Malik Beasly only adds to the defensive liabilities in the backcourt. Adding a defensive-minded guard who can play off-ball is a top priority before the trade deadline.

13 Memphis Grizzlies

January record: 8-7

At one point this season, the Memphis Grizzlies were 3-13. Since then, their injury report has been full, with Steven Adams and Ja Morant out for the season, and Desmond Bane, Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and Brandon Clarke all missing serious time as well.

And yet, January has been their best month.

Memphis Grizzlies - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .533 11th PPG 109.1 27th FG% 44.5% 27th 3PA 40.0 3rd 3PT% 37.3% 14th +/- -0.9 15th

Memphis has taken the novel approach in January of playing "3-and-D." The overused term mostly describes wings, but reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. is keeping Memphis alive, and the rest of the roster fires off threes whenever possible.

Is Memphis going to make a late-season playoff push? Absolutely not, they will tank and land a nice draft pick this summer. But they are developing their second unit, and when Morant returns next season, expect Memphis to be in Finals conversations.

12 Chicago Bulls

January record: 8-7

Are the Chicago Bulls better when Zach LaVine doesn't play? The Bulls were 3-5 when he didn't play in January and 5-2 when he did, so the rumors that Chicago is better off without him seem to be false.

Chicago had some success in January, thanks in large part to their interior defense. The Bulls have allowed only 44 points in the paint per game this season, which is the best in the league.

Chicago Bulls - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .533 11th PPG 113.5 22nd FG% 48.8% 14th 3PA 33.3 19th 3PT% 35.2% 23rd +/- 0.2 13th

The Bulls are rumored to be shopping their veteran core of LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan, which makes sense given the mediocre record, but they are still afloat, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference. If they make the playoffs, anything can happen, but for now, Chicago is stuck in the middle.

11 New Orleans Pelicans

January record: 8-7

For only the second time in his career, Zion Williamson has played more than 30 games in a season. Between Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Herbert Jones, the New Orleans Pelicans are one of the more underrated teams in the league, sitting seventh in the West.

They have the potential to beat anyone on any given night, with plenty of weapons on offense. One of the younger teams in the league, if the Pelicans keep their core together, they could be a scary team in the coming seasons, but for now, they are comfortably in the second tier of NBA teams.

New Orleans Pelicans - January 2024 Stats League Rank Win % .533 11th PPG 117.7 12th FG% 49.5% 11th 3PA 34.5% 15th 3PT% 40.0% 3rd +/- 5.1 8th

The Pelicans play their own brand of basketball, hovering around average in every major category, but they do manage to sink a lot of threes. Making wings like Trey Murphy III, Ingram, and Jones centerpieces of the offense has proved to be successful, as the Pelicans shoot more effectively than almost anyone else.