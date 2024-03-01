Highlights Momentum is considered in team rankings alongside overall record, recent play, and weekly performance

Celtics dominate with best record while maintaining momentum with impressive wins

Thunder, Nuggets, and other teams also show strong performances complemented by recent wins and stellar players.

With the end of the 2023-24 NBA regular season nearing, this week's Power Rankings will take into account several factors.

The primary determinant of a team's placement will be their overall record, as a snapshot in time shouldn't outweigh the big picture. However, in the world of sports, momentum is incredibly important. As a result, the second determinant of a team's placement will be their recent play when placed in the context of their overall performance this season and other variables.

With that, the final determinant of a team's placement will be their record from just this past week (Mar. 11-17), another indicator of momentum.

1 Boston Celtics (53-14)

Last week's record: 4-0

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown headlining the most talented starting lineup in the NBA, the Boston Celtics lead all 30 teams with a 53-14 record.

Suffice it to say, they're worthy of their spot atop the Power Rankings. That they were able to continue their dominance, going 4-0 this past week, lends credence to that belief.

Celtics' Record Against Eastern Conference Contenders Team Record Milwaukee Bucks 1-1 Cleveland Cavaliers 2-1 New York Knicks 4-0

Their most impressive victory in that stretch was a 127-112 thrashing of the star-studded Phoenix Suns on their home court.

2 Denver Nuggets (47-21)

Last week's record: 3-1

The Denver Nuggets are thanking their lucky stars that Nikola Jokic has evolved into a perennial MVP candidate.

However, the Nuggets have more cards up their sleeves than the Big Joker, and strong performances from their supporting cast have helped them maintain their status as a premier team out West.

Nuggets' Record Against Western Conference Contenders Team Record Oklahoma City Thunder 1-3 Minnesota Timberwolves 0-1 Los Angeles Clippers 2-1

Denver's most impressive win over the past week came against the Miami Heat, who they defeated 4-1 in the 2023 NBA Finals. In the rematch, the Heat didn't fare much better, only mustering 88 points in the loss.

3 Oklahoma City Thunder (47-20)

Last week's record: 2-1

Projected MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the Oklahoma City Thunder in a great position late in the season.

With the best record in the Western Conference at 47-20, the Thunder have their highest win percentage (.701) since the 2013-14 season, when they went 59-23 while led by Kevin Durant. That alone might be enough to put SGA's performance this season in perspective.

However, like Durant, Gilgeous-Alexander has a talented playmaker and an intimidating shot-blocker as his sidekicks. OKC's best win over the past week saw them taking down the next team on this list.

4 Dallas Mavericks (39-29)

Last week's record: 3-1

The Dallas Mavericks have begun to hit their stride. After a three-game stretch that saw them lose to the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Indiana Pacers, the Mavericks went on a four-game win streak.

One of those victories came over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a matchup that Kyrie Irving is all too familiar with.

Speaking of Irving, his game-winner against the Denver Nuggets gave Dallas three victories over teams that are in contention for the play-in tournament or NBA Playoffs.

5 Golden State Warriors (35-31)

Last week's record: 2-1

There has been a changing of the guard in San Francisco, as Golden State Warriors rising star Jonathan Kuminga has usurped Klay Thompson as a starter.

Furthermore, young players such as Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have become fixtures in the rotation. Melding young and old, the Warriors are now coming together on the court.

Their last game was a seven-point victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuminga, Thompson, and Stephen Curry combined for 80 of Golden State's 128 points.

6 Los Angeles Clippers (42-25)

Last week's record: 1-3

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't played well as of late. Going 1-3 over the past week, they lost to two teams that have lost an All-Star player: the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks.

Of course, the Clippers were without an All-Star themselves for a couple of those games as James Harden was dealing with an ailing shoulder. Yet, they had Harden against both the Timberwolves and the Hawks, making those losses a bit more concerning.

Ultimately, they have too much two-way talent to penalize them too harshly in this week's Power Rankings. However, more of the same could see them taking a slide.

7 Phoenix Suns (39-29)

Last week's record: 2-2

The Phoenix Suns are another team that's too talented, at least offensively, to be knocked too far down the rungs after a rough week. However, make no mistake about it, the Suns didn't play well.

Their two wins in this stretch came against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets, both of whom are missing their star players. Their two losses came against the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, two teams that are playoff locks.

The Suns lost those two games by 26 combined points.

8 New Orleans Pelicans (41-26)

Last week's record: 2-1

The New Orleans Pelicans are another team that's learning how to play together, with CJ McCollum taking a bit of a step back to let Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have a more fitting offensive role.

To that point, Williamson has excelled as a two-way playmaker as of late, playing point-forward on one end and making his presence felt on the other. A team that has as much balance as any, the Pelicans have the makings of a team that no opponent wants to face in the NBA Playoffs.

9 Sacramento Kings (38-28)

Last week's record: 2-1

If the Sacramento Kings didn't play down to the level of their competition, they would be higher not just in these Power Rankings but in the Western Conference standings.

However, their inconsistent effort has been the Kings' Achilles heel this season. They don't seem like they're going to shake it. Fortunately for them, this is less likely to be an issue in the NBA Playoffs due to the talent that they'll face and the playoff atmosphere in general.

Over the past week, the Kings defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers by 38 combined points.

10 Milwaukee Bucks (44-24)

Last week's record: 2-1

It took a while, but the Milwaukee Bucks are starting to look like the team people expected to see entering the season.

Their highly touted defense is back to deploying a drop coverage that benefits rim-protector Brook Lopez and places less pressure on guards who aren't suited for a switch-heavy scheme.

Notably, Damian Lillard has made 38.2 percent of his 3s over the past 15 games. With Khris Middleton now back in the fold, Milwaukee may be on the doorstep of their best stretch this season.

11 Los Angeles Lakers (36-32)

Last week's record: 0-2

The Los Angeles Lakers are difficult to assess. They have the talent to be a better team than they are, but two of their three best players aren't known for their consistency.

As a result, in any given game, the Lakers are as likely to excel as they are to fall flat on their face. This past week, L.A. fell to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors by a 22-point margin.

For them to be playing like this while having a sense of urgency and the roster that they wanted doesn't inspire confidence.

12 Miami Heat (37-30)

Last week's record: 2-1

With Terry Rozier beginning to look comfortable in South Beach, the Miami Heat could see themselves rising up the Power Rankings late in the season.

This is especially true if sharpshooter Tyler Herro manages to make it back before the start of the playoffs. However, this will have to do for now. The gritty Eastern Conference squad continues to receive strong returns from a hodgepodge crew led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

13 Minnesota Timberwolves (46-21)

Last week's record: 2-0

The Minnesota Timberwolves won both of their past games this week. Nonetheless, they lost a major piece when Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out for the season.

In the immediate aftermath of his injury news, Anthony Edwards was pressing, putting up uncharacteristically inefficient numbers. Fortunately for the Timberwolves, the team has been able to find stable ground after giving Mike Conley and Naz Reid larger offensive roles and relieving some of the pressure placed on Edwards.

14 New York Knicks (40-27)

Last week's record: 3-0

The New York Knicks were downright struggling without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby. However, while Randle remains out with a dislocated shoulder, they've gone 3-0 since Anunony returned from his elbow surgery.

Two of those victories came against playoff teams. First, they pounced on the Philadelphia 76ers for a 27-point victory in Anunoby's return. Then they held the Sacramento Kings to 91 points (27 points below their season average) less than a week later.

15 Orlando Magic (40-28)

Last week's record: 3-0

A team chock-full of two-way playmakers, the Orlando Magic are having their best season since going 52-30 in 2010-11.

After winning eight out of their last 10 games, Orlando has won 40 games for the first time since 2018-19. Now on a three-game win streak after taking down the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors (they faced the Raptors twice during that stretch), Paolo Banchero and Co. will face much steeper competition beginning Mar. 21, as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (41-26).

16 Chicago Bulls (33-35)

Last week's record: 2-2

The Chicago Bulls are a competitive team. That may not seem like it's saying much, but it's a fine compliment considering the way that they looked at the beginning of the season.

Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu have taken their games to a new level. Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan continues to capitalize in clutch moments. The result is a team that's 27-21 since Dec. 1.

A respectable, though not formidable, opponent. Chicago's best win over the past week was a hard-fought victory against the Indiana Pacers.

17 Indiana Pacers (38-30)

Last week's record: 2-1

The Indiana Pacers have been surprisingly quiet after their midseason acquisition of Pascal Siakam. That could be because they're only 14-13 with Siakam in the lineup.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, they may not have much more luck down the line after losing a core scorer in Bennedict Mathurin for the season.

Furthermore, Tyrese Haliburton continues to struggle since returning from injury. He's shooting 29.4 percent from 3 over his last 21 games and 19.0 percent from 3 in his last three games. The Pacers had an impressive victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder last week.

18 Cleveland Cavaliers (42-25)

Last week's record: 1-2

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell indefinitely as he recovers from a nasal fracture and knee soreness. As a result, the Cavaliers took a bit of a tumble in the Power Rankings, as they aren't a strong team without him.

In truth, they're all but an average team without Mitchell, going 9-9 when he isn't in the lineup. Now set to face the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Miami Heat (twice) over the next week, they'll really be put to the test.

19 Atlanta Hawks (30-37)

Last week's record: 1-2

The Atlanta Hawks are fighting valiantly without Trae Young, and have gone 6-5 since he tore his left pinky finger.

Yet, while teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets have a high possibility of having lost their best player for the remainder of the regular season, the Hawks will likely have Young back before the end of the month. As a result, their trajectory looks a bit more promising.

The recent play of Dejounte Murray and De'Andre Hunter inspires confidence as well. Murray is averaging 26.1 points and 8.4 assists since Young went down. In this same stretch, Hunter has averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from 3.

20 Houston Rockets (32-35)

Last week's record: 3-0

The Houston Rockets are 3-0 over the past week after defeating the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, and Cleveland Cavaliers. That success may not be sustainable. Alperen Sengun, the team's leading scorer with 21.1 points per game, is likely out for the remainder of the season.

However, the Rockets have several players who can help pick up the slack. Jalen Green is averaging 26.3 points per game since Sengun went out. Jabari Smith Jr., now their starting center, is averaging 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from 3. 2023 No.4 pick Amen Thompson is now starting as well, averaging 19.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game in his last two contests.