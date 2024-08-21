Highlights The NBA offseason kicks off with free agent signings and blockbuster trades.

Training camps start in late September; preseason games begin on Oct. 4 and 6.

The NBA regular season commences on Oct. 22 after Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.

The NBA offseason calendar always begins with a bang (officially) on July 1. A slew of rumored free-agent signings finally become official, teams consummate trades and there's always the blockbuster deal nobody saw coming.

This year's major headlines concerned Paul George's landing with the Philadelphia 76ers, Klay Thompson leaving his long-time home with the Golden State Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks and the massive trade that sent Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks .

Plenty of other quietly significant signings trickled in over the course of the next few weeks.

Then there were the leftovers and role players who finally found homes. Think Gary Trent Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks , Tyus Jones to the Phoenix Suns and the whole Lauri Markkanen trade saga.

Then things go dark for at least a month, usually more, until media days come around, followed by training camps. Then, the preseason starts and, shortly after, mercifully, the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season.

But how much longer must fans wait? When do training camps and games begin? Here are all the essential things to know.

When Do NBA Training Camps Start?

The first signs of a new year of basketball

Before training camps come media days, which kick off on Sept. 24 for the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets . Those two teams can begin practices the following day.

The other teams have their respective media days on Sept. 30 and can start practices Oct. 1.

When Does the NBA Preseason Start?

Not official games, but official basketball

Why do the Celtics and Nuggets have their media days a week early? That would be because their first NBA preseason game is a week before the rest of the league's.

Boston and Denver meet for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 on Oct. 4 and 6.

The NBA Canada Series between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards , which will take place in Montreal, also lands on Oct. 6.

Finally, after the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend in Springfield, Mass., on Oct. 12 and 13, comes the real thing.

The 2024-25 NBA regular season begins on Oct. 22.