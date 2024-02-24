Highlights The NBA has raised the requirements for cities to host All-Star Weekend, rendering many small-market cities ineligible.

Cities must now meet three criteria, including hotel rooms, convention center space, and daily flights.

Only a few cities meet new requirements to host All-Star Weekend, as the NBA looks to maximize profit in premier cities.

The NBA has made alterations to its criteria for cities to host an All-Star Weekend. While there were previously no significant or specific thresholds cities had to follow (aside from having an eligible NBA venue), there are now raised requirements, which has rendered many cities ineligible to host.

Going forward, cities that wish to host the All-Star Weekend must meet at least three requirements. Firstly, they must be home to at least 7,250 hotel rooms, and have at least three hotels that are five-stars.

Second, they must contain a convention center of 650,000 square feet (60,386 m²) of exhibition space. Finally, cities seeking to host must have at least 75 nonstop domestic flights and at least 20 international flights daily.

The news comes right after Indianapolis, Indiana hosted All-Star Weekend this past weekend. Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reported the changes after the city of Oklahoma applied to host a future All-Star Game, but failed to meet the new requirements. The changes were recently enacted and are not very well known, according to an NBA representative.

Alienated Markets

Due to the new criteria, many small-market cities are now ineligible to host All-Star Weekend

This change sheds new light onto the All-Star Game as the NBA seeks to make it a grandiose event that takes over a city, akin to the NFL Draft. With the recent news, there have suddenly become a few cities that are home to NBA franchises and would love the opportunity to host the All-Star Game, but due to their small market size, they are ineligible.

“I don’t want to leave you with the impression that it’s impossible to imagine us ever having it, but it’s just very challenging with us being a small market, almost the smallest market in the NBA.” —Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt via The Oklahoman

Oklahoma City, for example, does not meet any of the three requirements: it only features 4,919 hotel rooms, just 25 non-stop flights per day and none internationally, and a convention center smaller than the requirements. Despite the Thunder planning to build a brand new $900 million arena which will be open as early as 2029, they still would not be able to host an All-Star Weekend under these rules.

Minneapolis, Minnesota is also a city that falls short of the requirements. Despite having a large population and over 9,000 hotel rooms, the city only features one five-star hotel and the convention center is 175,000 square feet short of the strict requirements. Minneapolis last hosted All-Star Weekend in 1994, and until the new criteria changes, that could be the last.

Future Games

Only a few cities are safe from the requirements and will continue to host All-Star Weekends

Oklahoma City is one of four markets in the NBA to have never hosted an All-Star Game, with the others being Portland, Memphis, and Sacramento. The next two NBA All-Star Weekends will be hosted in San Francisco and Los Angeles, two massive markets.

Los Angeles has hosted the event the most times, at five, followed by New York with five, and Boston and Philadelphia with four each. These factors, combined with the strict new guidelines for cities that wish to host the prestigious event, indicate that the NBA is looking to maximize profit by hosting the event in premier cities at the expense of the smaller markets.