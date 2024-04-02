Highlights Rajon Rondo retires after 16 years in the NBA to spend time with his kids, never viewing the league as a dream.

Rondo's career highlights include NBA championships with the Celtics and Lakers, earning multiple accolades.

Despite facing challenges and being an underdog, Rondo solidifies his legacy with impressive stats and resilience.

On Monday, two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo announced his retirement while making an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with co-hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

At the end of the interview, Barnes reeled off Rondo's impressive resume, including his four All-Star and All-Defensive selections. Asking if people had seen the last of him in the NBA, Rondo responded in the affirmative.

"Absolutely. Yeah, I'm done... I'd rather spend time with my kids."

Rajon Rondo Officially Retires

The 16-year veteran never saw the NBA as a dream, but a goal

"What a time. You know what I mean?... It was definitely something that I never took for granted while I was in the game. I loved every minute of it. I appreciated the brotherhood that I was able to share and bond and grow with over the years. I learned so much in this game, and it's made me the man I am today."

The 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Rondo didn't enter the league with as much hype as his stature among the greats would suggest.

When he was drafted, it was understood that Rondo would provide upper-echelon playmaking and defense. However, averaging 9.6 points per game at Kentucky, Rondo wasn't much of a scoring threat. Though the scouting report proved to be accurate, his potential impact was severely underestimated.

Rajon Rondo — Celtics Franchise History Category Assists Steals APG SPG Stat 4474 990 8.5 1.9 Rank 4th 3rd 1st 1st

Just two years after being drafted, Rondo had not only proven himself to be one of the better point guards in the NBA, but he helped the Boston Celtics win their first championship since 1986. His career took off from there, with him earning All-Star and All-Defensive selections in four of the next five seasons. Despite Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen all being on the roster, he was even a top-10 MVP candidate in back-to-back seasons.

Such was the excellence of the fiery, 6-foot-1 floor general.

"When I was first introduced to this game, my mentors —Mike Bibby (and) Derek Anderson —it was just their free-time in the summertime... It's like a school schedule. It's like a teacher schedule... So, for me, that was what initially got me to start to (get) motivated and work and work and work and try to get to this goal."

However, all great things must come to an end and the Celtics eventually split up. First, Allen decided to leave the franchise in order to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat after the 2012 NBA Finals. The next offseason, Pierce and Garnett were traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Rondo would eventually be traded as well, shipped to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2013-14 season.

Hall of Fame Resume?

His controversial reputation aside, Rondo put together an impressive resume

Rondo's next few years were rocky, as he played for five teams from 2014-15 to 2017-18. He faced questions about his mercurial if not volatile personality off-the-court and his on-court fit as teams increasingly relied upon outside shooting. Furthermore, the diminishing effects of age and injuries began to show in his movement on the defensive end.

Eventually, Rondo landed with James and the Los Angeles Lakers. This union would lead to his second championship, as he played an integral auxiliary role. Averaging 5.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game, his intangibles —basketball IQ, craftiness, intensity, and leadership —proved to be as valuable as his numbers.

"I was the underdog my whole life... I was always a guy (that) I felt like overachieved and was counted out. But I understood what it took to get there, and I was blessed and fortunate to have the right people around me to get me going when times weren't as good and to persevere and understand that cream always rises to the top."

Rondo last played in the 2021-22 season, playing 18 games for the Lakers and 21 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finishes his career ranked seventh in playoff history in assists (1,136) and top-25 in steals (228). While he isn't quite a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, the "underdog" makes quite a case.