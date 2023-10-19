Highlights Most of the greatest players to win the Most Improved Player Award in the NBA have been power forwards, including Zach Randolph and Jermaine O'Neal.

The NBA is always churning out new stars for its fans. Although some of these guys are expected to reach this star level, others exceed expectations and become something beyond their most optimistic fans’ dream. The Most Improved Player Award was created to acknowledge this type of evolution.

Whether it be a top pick finally having a breakout season, or an unsung hero breaking through and turning into a household name around the league, some notorious names have featured among this award’s nominees and winners since its creation in 1986. We've compiled a list including the top-10 NBA stars to win the league's Most Improved Player award.

10 Zach Randolph

Before becoming a legend for his services while playing in a Memphis Grizzlies jersey, Zach Randolph had some much less remarkable stints with a few other teams. However, his tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers (the franchise that drafted him) included a season as the MIP winner.

After finishing the 2002-03 season averaging 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, the power forward made a huge leap to record 20.1 points and 10.5 rebounds in 2003-04. His opportunity to shine was presented when Portland’s star forward Rasheed Wallace was traded to the eventual champions, the Detroit Pistons, and Randolph did not disappoint the fans.

He ended up his career with two All-Star appearances and an All-NBA Third Team selection. His No. 50 was retired by the Grizzlies in 2021.

9 Gilbert Arenas

One of the most controversial players the NBA has ever seen, Arenas is also a former MIP winner. His evolution even developed into a rule change in the league itself.

After averaging 10.9 points., 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds through his rookie year with the Golden State Warriors, his numbers saw a significant raise in the following season, reaching 18.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds. This growth earned him the 2002-23 MIP Award, even though it is rarely given to sophomores.

Since Arenas was drafted in the second round of the draft, the NBA didn’t allow his team to exceed the salary cap to match the offers he would receive, regardless of his status as a restricted free agent. That rule prevented the Warriors from re-signing their young point guard after his sophomore year, and he ended up joining the Washington Wizards. Later, the league created the “Gilbert Arenas Rule”, which allowed teams to exceed the salary cap to re-sign restricted free agents who joined them outside the first round.

8 Jermaine O’Neal

The 2000s had some of the greatest power forwards ever in their prime. Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki stole the spotlights from other great big men, which might be the case of Jermaine O’Neal.

Mostly known for the infamous “Malice at the Palace” incident, O’Neal had a very good career in the NBA, especially during his tenure with the Indiana Pacers. After being selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 17th pick in the 1996 Draft, he became the youngest player to play in an NBA game at the time, at 18 years and 53 days old.

However, the lack of opportunities ultimately made the Blazers trade him to Indiana in 2000. After averaging 12.9 points and 9.8 rebounds in his first season, O’Neal increased his numbers to 19 points and 10.5 rebounds, earning the MIP Award in 2001-02. The big man winded up with six All-Star and three All-NBA selections throughout his career.

7 Kevin Johnson

The Phoenix Suns legend was another case of a player who only needed a change of environment to explore his full potential. Johnson didn’t even finish his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1987, as he was traded to Arizona after only 52 games.

His sophomore leap was one of the most notable ones since the MIP Award was created. Going from 9.2 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds to 20.4 points, 12.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 1988-89 is simply an incredible jump.

In recognition of being one of the best point guards of the 90s, Johnson retired with three All-Star and five All-NBA selections under his belt. Also, his No. 7 is hanging in the Suns’ rafters.

6 Pascal Siakam

So far, the Toronto Raptors’ star is the only player to win the award and become an NBA champion in the same season. And he has only improved since.

After spending the 2017-18 season as a complementary piece off the bench, Siakam got his spot between the starters in the following season and played a crucial role in the Raptors’ first championship run. His numbers went from 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 assists to 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The forward already has two All-Star and two All-NBA appearances, while solidifying himself as one of the best in his position and Toronto’s franchise player for years to come.

5 Kevin Love

As Kevin Love spends his final career years providing veteran experience and complementing squads, it’s important to remember he once was a walking double-double.

After being drafted as the fifth overall pick in the 2008 Draft, Love took a couple of years until starting to cause real impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He spent his first two seasons as a backup big averaging around 12 points and 10 rebounds. That’s not bad, but it also isn’t close to the 20.2 points and 15.2 rebounds (league high) that he delivered in his third year.

Love’s arsenal was unique, as he became a floor spacer big man, who was also a constant double-digits threat in rebounds. This skill set culminated in five All-Star and two All-NBA appearances, besides his vital role to help the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first championship in 2016.

4 Paul George

One of the best wings of the last decade, Paul George also had a leap year acknowledged with a MIP Award.

When George arrived in Indiana, their franchise player was Danny Granger (the 2009 MIP winner, by the way), a consolidated small forward who consistently delivered 20 points per game. However, a knee injury sidelined Granger through almost the entire 2012-13 season, prompting his third-year teammate George to mature quickly.

PG13 elevated his averages from 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steal to 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steal during that campaign. After that, he has also earned eight All-Star, six All-NBA and four All-Defensive selections.

3 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler might be known as the Miami Heat's franchise player, who is already a legendary playoff performer, but he didn’t arrive in the NBA carrying those kinds of expectations. His first few years with the Chicago Bulls as a late first-round pick weren’t commanding much attention around the Association.

During his fourth season, Jimmy started to show strong signs of development, as his scoring went from 13.1 to 20 points per game, and he became the team’s primary offensive option, as former MVP Derrick Rose struggled with injuries. Butler also led the NBA in minutes played per game, with 38.7. That evolution earned him the 2014-15 MIP Award.

By now, he has been named an All-Star six times, while being selected to five All-NBA and All-Defensive teams. Butler has also an Eastern Conference finals MVP under his belt.

2 Tracy McGrady

One of the most iconic players of his generation, Tracy McGrady still is the only MIP winner who has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is also the only one who won a scoring title.

After spending his first three seasons with the Toronto Raptors, T-Mac decided to leave the North to find a place where he could be the first option, as Toronto already had his cousin Vince Carter running the show. As a Florida native, he decided to join the Orlando Magic alongside another star forward in Grant Hill.

McGrady had a major improvement in Orlando, raising his averages from 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steal to 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steal. He overcame Peja Stojakovic and Steve Nash to win the MIP Award in 2000-01, and earned seven All-Star and All-NBA selections throughout his career.

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

When the Greek Freak decides to hang up his sneakers, it will be hard to explain to the next generations how he wasn’t always this massive force of nature. Since that is the actual case, this award probably never fit any player better than it did with Antetokounmpo back in 2017.

Giannis was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks as the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, when he was still a skinny young man from Greece. Since then, the forward has put some serious work in on his body, ultimately becoming one of the most dominant players ever. No one else has won an MVP nor a Finals MVP among the MIP winners.

The leap that granted Antetokounmpo the award was from 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists to 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 2016-17. At the age of 28, he has already a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume that includes seven All-Star and All-NBA selections, two MVP awards, five All-Defensive teams, a Defensive Player of the Year award and an NBA title as the Finals MVP.

