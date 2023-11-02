Highlights Nike and the NBA's City Edition jerseys have had varying success, with some designs being forgettable and others sparking interest.

Since the 2017-18 NBA season, Nike started designing City Edition jerseys for all 30 teams. There has been some success between their ideas, while others have been downright horrible.

For the 2023-24 iterations of the uniforms, it’s been mostly a disappointment around the community. Even though there are a few interesting explanations for some choices, the fans want to see good-looking models that entice them to spend money on.

Today, we’re going to rank them as we get used to seeing it be worn during the beginning of the new season. The criteria to evaluate them was flexible, since some jerseys weren’t that great esthetic wise, but sent a cool message, while others were just forgettable, at best.

30 Brooklyn Nets

The idea of partnering with local artist KAWS who’s known for his abstract way was cool. The result, not so much. The predominant black tone, which usually gives us iconic jerseys when paired with the street style, was overshadowed by some blue and red stains. The childish font for "Nets" isn’t impressive either.

Brooklyn might be one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NBA this season, with Mikal Bridges leading a talented young core, but unfortunately these threads won't make the Nets look any better on the floor.

29 Denver Nuggets

The huge number in the front isn’t random (it represents feet in a mile, and Denver is known as the Mile High City), but it definitely looks like it. That feature on its own ruins the jersey. The dark tones of red in the collar and blue in the mountain placed in the middle could be acceptable, but became a bad complement to the yellow number that steals the show.

Luckily for Denver, the Nuggets are the team to beat in the NBA this year, coming off an impressive postseason run that culminated in the franchise's first championship. They've come out of the gates on fire in 2023-24, and seem poised to keep a hold on the Larry O'Brien trophy next spring.

28 Washington Wizards

Another example of too much information distributed in too many colors that usually don’t get along. Some sort of bronze, turquoise and red mix at the top part of a black jersey was a bad idea for the Wizards. The “District of Columbia” reference with the gothic font could actually work under other circumstances. But since it wasn’t the case, it was just another part of a weird jersey.

Things are uncertain in Washington at the moment, with the newly-acquired Jordan Poole running a young squad along with Kyle Kuzma. Their play so far has been less than convincing, just like these new jerseys.

27 Chicago Bulls

If too much information is bad, no information whatsoever also isn’t the way to go. The Bulls wanted to pay homage to the facade of their former home – the Chicago Stadium – but ended up with something that just looks unfinished. The impression left was a name at one side and a loose number at the other, with a big vacant space in the middle.

Few jerseys in the NBA come close to matching the prestige of Chicago's classic uniforms, once donned by Michael Jordan and his iconic dynasty in the 1990s. I have a feeling His Airness would have refused to be seen in these jerseys if they were released back then.

26 Miami Heat

Some teams have set the bar so high for themselves that anything less than greatness looks worse than it actually is. That might be the case for this Heat jersey.

Miami has had some iconic kits with the Vice collection, but now they display a poor attempt at praising the franchise's renowned culture. Why are the two words in different fonts and colors, while one of the words is the only white detail in the jersey?

It's a good thing these were released after the Heat's magical run to the Finals last spring, because seeing these on the NBA's biggest stage would've been a tough look.

25 Philadelphia 76ers

If a jersey can be too friendly, then this is the one. Regardless of the intention of referencing a historic local market, the font is like a “welcome” sign, and it is literally saying “City of Brotherly Love”. Besides that, the number font and the side arrows hurt what could be a decent color combination. This looks like everything but a passable NBA jersey.

The Sixers have a drastically changed roster following the James Harden blockbuster trade, and with Joel Embiid coming off a dominant MVP campaign, Philly has its sights set on a long-awaited title. Hopefully, they don't wear this jerseys too much along the way.

24 Los Angeles Lakers

If Miami take a hit for setting the bar too high for themselves, so do the Lakers. Actually, if anyone in the entire NBA can’t afford to make an ugly jersey, it’s the Los Angeles Lakers.

The purple and gold combination is more than beautiful, it’s iconic. People are used to it everywhere, so something must go really badly for it not to work – and that’s what happened here. The triangle word mark is a reference to when the franchise relocated from Minneapolis. Even though it is a nice idea, it doesn’t make it less weird.

The color combination has proven itself to work time and time again over the years, but this might be the ugliest uniform LeBron James and Co. will be seen in this year.

23 Indiana Pacers

We can give the Pacers some credit for trying something different. The spray-paint type font isn’t the most “NBAish” thing in the world, that’s for sure. Maybe it would be better if it was a little more serious. The same impression is left from the colors: they're different, not necessarily bad, but probably went a little too far. This Pacers’ jersey is the definition of “so close, yet so far."

The team, which includes future superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton and a bevy of young talent, will be one of the more interesting teams to watch in the NBA. These uniforms, however, won't keep many coming back.

22 Golden State Warriors

The problem with local references is that only a few will be gotten, while most of them will be overshadowed by esthetically better designs. The way the Warriors found to represent San Francisco's famed cable cars is another example.

While, in theory, it was a good idea, making a curved word mark just looked like an exaggerated try to do something just to be different. If it wasn’t for the always beautiful black and yellow combination, this jersey would rank lower.

21 New Orleans Pelicans

It’s Halloween in New Orleans! Or so it seems. But it’s unsure if the goosebumps given by this jersey are negative or positive – the light green secondary to the predominant black is a good start, though.

The very subtle purple details are also a good fit, despite them reinforcing the Halloween vibes. It probably ends up one green font away from being a very nice jersey, but when a team try something so far from its identity, it doesn’t have a wide margin for error. If Zion Williamson and the Pelicans need to glow in the dark, they've got the right threads for it.

20 Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City usually produces some good material, but this time they may have gone too far. Even though it’s not horrible, it’s hard to argue if someone wants to send this jersey to the “too much going on” zone. We’re not going to deny that it went too far with the background references, and that’s also why it isn’t ranked higher.

But a nod to the nice yellow and orange combination with the predominant black tone and the cool traditional font are still valid and give it some familiarity. The Thunder have taken on an experimental mindset of late, both in their roster construction and marketing strategy, and this is just the latest example.

19 New York Knicks

This is one of the hardest jerseys to rank, simply due to the fact that it’s basically a traditional Knicks Icon Edition. And that’s what saves it from being in the bottom five of this ranking. The stripes and side panels are excusable, despite not being the best thing they could have done. The 3D look in the font, however, is one of the worst of this entire list.

Still, the throwback feel will resonate with plenty of Knicks fans who yearn for the years of success and strong team identity of the 1990s, led by the head coach Pat Riley and stars like Patrick Ewing.

18 Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks flirted with greatness in this design. It is such a clean and harmonic combination of colors – without recurring to the safe bets. The light blue is even a historical touch from their time in St. Louis. It's hard to wrong with black, especially as the Hawks have embraced the darkness in their latest generation of branding.

They were ready to get an A+, until it was the moment to analyze font. The basics would have done the job, but someone thought it was better to use a huge Word font, while adding a fourth color to the equation. Oh, what could have been...

17 Toronto Raptors

The classic Raptors design is so appreciated around the league that they might have placed themselves in the higher-bar category. We’ve seen here that it can make a bad jersey look worse, and now we have this one, which had potential, but just looks average.

The colors aren’t bad, neither is the font nor the design. Nothing here is bad, but everything could have been better. Toronto has generally done a good job of including the black and gold tints introduced by team ambassador Drake, who's apparel brand OVO has collaborated with the Raptors on a number of occasions in the past.

16 Memphis Grizzlies

Black, white and gold as your base colors is one of the safest choices one can make, and that’s what Memphis has consistently done. This year, however, they went with a bolder design. As the main part of a black jersey, the more traditional font in the front of the uniform has now been transformed into what looks like a long barcode. We're not mad about it, though.

With a better distribution of these same colors, Memphis might have made the best jersey of this list. These should look pretty slick once they hit the court.

15 Milwaukee Bucks

Two points kept the Bucks from topping this ranking: the green details and the cream-colored strip not ending in the chest. That aside, it’s a successful idea. It's a safe idea, we must admit, but some big swings aren't worth taking, as we've seen with some of the misses on this list.

The Hoan Bridge upon the Milwaukee River reference was so subtle, with the arc in the middle representing the bridge, and a predominant blue with light texture as the river. Overall, its potential makes this a small fumble.

14 Minnesota Timberwolves

The idea of paying a homage to the state’s nickname, “The Land of 10,000 lakes” was pretty well executed by the Timberwolves. And it wasn’t by doing the basics. The water design is effortless in sending its message, while the white part on the top complements it by giving some real winter vibes. The blue dominating the jersey has now become synonymous with the club since they moved on from the Kevin Garnett-era branding.

Minnesota winters are notoriously harsh, but T-Wolves fans will certainly find some warmth at Target Center when their star-ladden squad freezes their foes in these icy threads this season.

13 Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks might have the opposite effect of some aforementioned teams, with the bar being set too low for them, due to their constant failed attempts to make something cool. Regardless of this reputation, we have to praise them for this one.

The font, inspired by soul singer Leon Bridges, was a beautiful fit with the main colors, giving a clean look without losing the Mavs’ identity. The only negative point is the style of the player’s names on the back, which seemed to be too disconnected from the numbers’ style.

12 Phoenix Suns

The Suns are on a hot streak. After a gorgeous Classic Edition last year, they came to the 2023-24 season as sharp as a Devin Booker midrange jumper. All four of their jerseys are great.

The light-blue from last season wasn’t their best, especially considering the success of the “Valley” model from the previous years. For now, they basically remastered that design with a little desert flair and some colored details on the side. The numbers' color probably could have been better, but it’s still a win overall.

11 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento opted to celebrate their 100th anniversary with a design paying homage to the days of legendary point guard Oscar Robertson, when they were known as the Cincinnati Royals. And Bulls’ fans should be upset when comparing the outcome of these two very similar ideas.

The blue, white and red combination isn’t the easiest one on the eye, but the Kings still managed to keep it cool while maintaining the retro vibes. This was a win, and with plenty of wins expected to come their way on the court this season, the Kings should get used to lighting the beam.