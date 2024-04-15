Highlights Teams with depleted draft capital face tough rebuilds, as high picks are essential for success.

The Brooklyn Nets have no 2024 draft picks due to trades, jeopardizing their future rebuilding process.

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets have uncertain futures due to conditional draft pick ownership.

The 2023-24 NBA season saw a plethora of teams around the league graduate from rebuilding status to contending status. This year, more teams than ever are sporting lineups full of young talent, and as a result, there are fewer bottom-feeder teams in the league.

That does not mean that no teams of that nature exist, for there is a decent amount of them. While the majority of them do own picks in upcoming drafts, particularly first-rounders, a few of them either do not own many of said picks or none at all. This will not bode well for those teams as their rebuilding process will take much longer and be more drawn out, due to a lack of said picks.

The key to any rebuild is a concession of solid draft picks. Higher picks often lead to more success, although that is not a given in many instances. These teams are facing rebuilds in the near future, but those processes will be more complex as they lack adequate draft picks.

1 Brooklyn Nets

The Nets emptied their draft capital during the Big Three era

The Brooklyn Nets gambled their chips to go big during the Big Three era, and it did not work out. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden were all traded, marking the end of the era and forever labeling it as a failure in the team’s history.

But with the end of that era also came the realization that the Nets sold their soul to get there. The team’s draft capital was drained, leaving them in a dark position for the near future.

It can be argued that the Nets possess a decent core in Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges, but it is safe to say that the team has finished below expectations this season. They are 32-49 and do not own any draft picks in the 2024 Draft, in either the first or second round — those both go to the Houston Rockets.

Brooklyn Nets - Draft Pick Conditions Year First Round Second Round 2024 To HOU To HOU 2025 Own or swap with HOU or OKC To NYK 2026 To HOU Own 2027 Own or HOU (via HOU swap for BRK) Own or to DAL 2028 To PHX (1-8), otherwise to PHI Own 2029 Own Own 2030 Own Own

In 2025, the Nets’ first-round pick will most likely be swapped with either the Rockets or the Miami Heat, and their second-round pick will go to the New York Knicks. If it is a pick between 38 and 59, it will go to the Heat. Then in 2026, the Rockets get the Nets’ first-round pick.

The Nets’ 2027 pick will go to Houston if it is a top-eight pick, and if not, the Philadelphia 76ers will gain it. Similarly, in 2028, the pick will go to the Phoenix Suns if it is a top-eight pick, and if not, the 76ers will gain that one as well. Brooklyn does not exclusively own a first-round pick until 2029, and a second-round pick until 2026.

2 Utah Jazz

Utah's picks are dependent on where they finish in the Draft

The Utah Jazz are not in a great position to rebuild. That might be their only option at this point, as it is looking evermore likely that Lauri Markkanen will be the centerpiece they choose to rebuild around. The only problem is that they do not own any first-round picks until 2027, and any second-round picks until 2029.

At 31-50 and 12th in the Western Conference, it is unknown where the Jazz will finish in the draft lottery. If they finish within the top 10, which the chances of are low, they will retain possession of their first-round pick in 2024. But if not, it goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The same occurs in 2025.

Utah Jazz - Draft Pick Conditions Year First Round Second Round 2024 1-10 Own, otherwise to OKC More favorable to UTA 2025 1-10 Own, otherwise to OKC To MIN 2026 1-8 Own, otherwise to OKC To SAS 2027 Own To IND 2028 Own or swap with CLE To OKC 2029 1-5 Own, otherwise to MIN Own 2030 Own Own

In 2026, their first-round pick will go to the Thunder if it is not within the top eight. They do own a first-round pick in 2027, but only if it is a top-five — otherwise, it goes to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Additionally, in 2028, they could swap the pick with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in 2029, the pick will go to the Minnesota Timberwolves if it is higher than six. The Jazz possess full ownership of their 2030 pick.

As for Utah’s second-round picks, their 2025 pick will go to the Timberwolves, their 2026 pick will go to the San Antonio Spurs, their 2027 pick will go to the Indiana Pacers, and their 2028 pick will go to the Thunder. It is safe to say that the Jazz will have a tough time rebuilding in the near future due to these circumstances.

3 Washington Wizards

The Wizards’ ownership of picks is dependent on various factors

The Washington Wizards gave the Detroit Pistons a run for their money at one point, for the worst record in the NBA. The Pistons have since reclaimed that lead, by one game, arguably leaving the Wizards in an even worse position. They will be in prime position for a top pick in the Draft Lottery, though, but there are some contingencies with their picks.

Their 2024 first-round pick will most likely go to them if it is within the top 12, which it probably will be, otherwise it can go to the Suns. Their other first-round pick is more favorable to go to the Memphis Grizzlies than to Washington, and if it is not within the top 12, it will go to the Knicks.

Washington Wizards - Draft Pick Conditions Year First Round Second Round 2024 More favorable of own (if 1-12) More favorable of own 2025 1-10 Own, otherwise to NYK Less favorable of own 2026 More favorable of own (if 1-8) To NYK 2027 Own To NYK 2028 More favorable of own Less favorable of own 2029 Own More favorable of own 2030 Own or swap with PHX Own

The Wizards do own their 2025 first-round pick, but only if it is in the top 10; otherwise, it will go to the Knicks. Their 2026 picks are more tricky, most likely going to Phoenix if certain conditions are met. In 2028, their pick will go to the 76ers if it is not in the top eight. Washington owns their 2027, 2029, and 2023 first-round picks.

4 Houston Rockets

The Rockets own their picks but only if they are within the top four

The Rockets are in a more unknown position in regards to their draft picks. Since they will finish the season hovering right around the .500 mark, it puts them in a worse position for a high pick come the Draft Lottery. It can still happen, but the odds are not likely, and if they do not receive a high order in the draft, they risk losing key picks.

In the 2024 Draft, the Rockets will only retain possession of their first-round pick if they are within the top 4; otherwise, it will go to the Thunder. The same occurs in 2026. In 2025, it is the same situation except the pick will go to the Thunder only if it is not in the top 10. After 2026, the Rockets own their first-round picks.

Houston Rockets - Draft Pick Conditions Year First Round Second Round 2024 1-4 Own, otherwise to OKC To OKC 2025 1-10 Own, otherwise to OKC To OKC 2026 1-4 Own, otherwise to OKC To OKC 2027 Own or swap with BKN More favorable of own 2028 Own To ATL 2029 Own To OKC 2030 Own To OKC

As for second-round picks, the majority of them will go to Oklahoma City from 2024 to 2026, and then again in 2029 and 2030. In 2028, their pick will go to the Atlanta Hawks, leaving Houston in a hole.

5 Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers own their picks but only if they are within the top 14

The Portland Trail Blazers have a similar situation with their draft picks than the Houston Rockets do, but the Blazers have a bit more flexibility. Rather than losing their picks if they are not within the top four, the Blazers will hold on to their picks as long as they are within the top 14.

This gives them more flexibility as Portland is currently towards the bottom of the league, at 21-60. It is therefore likely that they will finish in the top 14 in the Draft Lottery. All of their first-round picks from 2024 to 2028 will be owned by them if it is within the top 14, otherwise, they will go to the Chicago Bulls. They own their picks in 2029 and 2030.

Portland Trail Blazers - Draft Pick Conditions Year First Round Second Round 2024 1-14 Own, otherwise to CHI To SAC 2025 1-14 Own, otherwise to CHI To SAC 2026 1-14 Own, otherwise to CHI More favorable of own 2027 1-14 Own, otherwise to CHI Less favorable of own 2028 1-14 Own, otherwise to CHI Own or to CHI 2029 Own To PHI 2030 Own or swap to MIL Own

The Blazers’ second-round picks are less fortunate, as they will be headed to the Sacramento Kings in 2024 and 2025. In 2026, certain conditions will send their second-round picks to the Pistons or New Orleans Pelicans, and in 2027, they will most likely go to either the Pelicans or Charlotte Hornets.

In 2028, Portland can choose to own their second-round picks or swap them to the Bulls. Their 2029 pick will be sent to the 76ers, and then finally in 2030, they own their second-round pick.