Draymond Green will soon be making his return to NBA action.

After being handed a 12-game suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during a game, the NBA has allowed Green to resume play.

According to Shams Charania, Green has been attending counseling sessions in the weeks since the incident and all parties were satisfied with the progress he'd made.

"All sides have been pleased with Green’s progress through receiving help over his indefinite suspension from Dec. 14-Jan. 5. Regular check-ins among the parties are expected to continue even after Green returns to action soon."

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Toronto Raptors, battling trade rumors of their own, on Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

