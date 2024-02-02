Highlights The NBA All-Star game will feature teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences, following a return to the traditional format.

LeBron James will make his 20th All-Star appearance in 2024, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most all-time appearances.

The Eastern Conference reserves include three players who have never made an All-Star game before, while all the Western Conference reserves have previous All-Star experience.

The NBA announced the reserves for the 2024 All-Star game on Thursday night. After a few years of having captains pick a team from a pool of talent, the league returned to the traditional conference-centered format, to the weekend's marquee event will feature one team of Eastern Conference teams and one team of Western Conference teams.

The starters for the East are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, and Joel Embiid.

The starters for the West are LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic.

2024 will be James' 20th All-Star game, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most all-time appearances.

The reserves for the East

Adebayo, Banchero, Brown, Brunson, Maxey, Mitchell, and Randle

The Eastern reserves feature three players who have never made an All-Star game. Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, and Paolo Banchero have never received the honor before. Maxey is the frontrunner for the NBA's Most Improved Player award, and Banchero, in only his second year, has led the Orlando Magic to an impressive 25-23 record so far.

Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, and Julius Randle have all made All-Star games before. Randle dislocated his shoulder earlier in the week and will need an injury replacement. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is a frontrunner to take his spot, but no guarantees are made.

Between the starters and reserves, the players representing the East have a combined 43 appearances in the festivities.

The reserves for the West

Booker, Curry, Davis, Edwards, George, Leonard, Towns

The Western Conference boasts impressive and proven talent. No one on the squad is making their first appearance this season. Joining the starting five as reserves are Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

At the time of announcement, no one on the West is injured, meaning the lineup announced is the lineup fans will get.

The experienced roster already has 79 previous All-Star appearances, although between Curry, James, and Durant is 41 All-Star Games, so this should come as little surprise.