Highlights Foreign NBA players shine in FIBA competitions, often excelling beyond their NBA stats.

American players struggle internationally due to a lack of situational versatility and off-ball mentality.

Team chemistry is not the main factor in foreign players' success; differences in playing style and training methods play a bigger role.

Team USA Basketball boasts many of the best players in the world, but on the international stage, players like Devin Booker , Jrue Holiday , Jayson Tatum , and other All-Stars look like worse versions of themselves, especially when NBA role players like Dennis Schroder , Patty Mills , and Nicolas Batum look like Hall-of-Fame talents on the international stage.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are less about individual success, like the NBA season often is, and is only about team accolades and winning. Every year, NBA role players take over the tournament and showcase skills not usually seen during the season. While Team USA remains historically dominant, plenty of players always emerge for other teams as high-end talent.

Career Stats - NBA Career vs. FIBA Competitions Category Dennis Schröder Patty Mills Nicolas Batum Evan Fournier Ricky Rubio Rui Hachimura NBA PPG 14.0 8.8 10.4 13.6 10.8 12.7 NBA APG 4.8 2.2 3.3 2.5 7.4 1.3 NBA RPG 2.9 1.6 5.0 2.7 4.1 4.8 FIBA PPG 20.5 16.2 10.8 13.5 8.5 19.8 FIBA APG 7.0 2.9 1.9 2.2 4.2 6.2 FIBA RPG 3.4 2.6 3.9 2.4 3.2 1.7

None of the players above would be considered dominant NBA players, but most of them are among the best talents their country has ever offered to international competition. Almost all of them see significant improvement when playing for their country. Why is that?

Why Do Foreign NBA Players Excel in International Tournaments?

Foreign NBA players almost always have more individual success than their American counterparts

When suiting up for the Men's National Team, many American players have to slot into a role unfamiliar to them: play as the second, often third, option. Jayson Tatum , one of the best players in the entire world, received a DNP against Serbia. On the NBA championship-winning Boston Celtics , Tatum was the first option, but in international competition, there are players on the team who have games better suited to the overall lineup.

Conversely, on Team Japan, Rui Hachimura is easily the best player, so he slots into the "superstar" role. On the L.A. Lakers , he is just a rotation player, but when his number is called in FIBA games, he tends to answer.

Other players like Mills, Fournier, and especially Schröder had a similar role on their national teams. Pretty much every NBA team of the last 20 years has had a 20-point scorer, even teams that are trying to lose on purpose. The same rule applies in FIBA. Someone has to score. Why not a fringe NBA player?

Of course, European-born stars like Nikola Jokic , Giannis Antetokounmpo , and Luka Dončić are superstars in the NBA and play the same role in FIBA games. They are able to make the transition seamlessly from leading one team to another, so why can't American players be counted on to make the same jump?

Why Do American Players Struggle in International Competition?

The best of the best often look a step behind

LeBron James , Stephen Curry , and Kevin Durant are among the best players in the world, and they are all suited up for Team USA. The transition for them is relatively seamless, going from leading an NBA team to an international one, but sometimes the best of the best look lost on the world stage. Why is that?

American developmental strategies can often be blamed. In Europe especially, kids play for teams affiliated with the professional squads, so they get more of an academy training approach. The best European kids start playing professionally often as young as 13, and are placed on teams will other players of a similar, or even better, skill level.

Compare that to the American AAU system, where the best player from one town or community will always be the best player on whatever local team he plays for. That results in more isolation offense, where players are told to clear space and let the best player do their magic.

If the best players growing up always are the best players, they never learn how to be a second option. European players, at one point or another, will play with someone who is simply better than them, which helps when they suit up for their national teams.

Dispelling the Team Chemistry Myth

Contrary to popular belief, team chemistry is not a massive factor

A lot of NBA fans will tune into Olympic Basketball or the FIBA World Cup and dismiss foreign players' successes as the result of "team chemistry." These players look better with their countrymen than they do in the NBA. It must be because they train together, right? Wrong!

NBA players spend the vast majority of their time training with their NBA teams. After all, that's how they make the vast majority of their money. When the USA assembles a team of superheroes, those players have often never played with each other. The same can be said for the best of the best from other countries, as well.

In short, foreign countries don't have much of a chemistry advantage over Team USA.

The many rule differences in FIBA compared to the NBA can be a factor. FIBA teams employ the post-up a lot more than NBA teams do, and growing up, foreign players are taught to play the FIBA way. On top of that, the lack of iso-ball leads to quicker offense, which often leaves American defenders in the dust. The few times Team USA has lost were not due to their inability to put the ball in the basket, but it was their inability to stop the other team from scoring.

You can't outrun the basketball, and foreign teams pass more.

The high-level passing and off-ball movement might look like increased team chemistry. It's actually the result of the team-first training players receive outside the US. In AAU developmental basketball, players are often taught that their stat line is more valuable to scouts than a win. In Europe, young players are already playing for an established club from an early age, so winning matters a lot more.

Until American youth coaches understand that the FIBA game is slowly taking over the NBA, Team USA will look a little lost on the international stage and will have to rely on sheer talent to win.