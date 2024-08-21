Highlights Despite lukewarm reviews, the 2024 NBA Draft class could be better than anticipated.

The 2024 NBA Draft received a lukewarm reception from analysts and pundits regarding its quality. Many believed this last draft class did not stack up favorably in relation to a lot of recent editions of the yearly tradition.

Some even went as far as comparing 2024's crop of rookies to the infamous 2013 NBA Draft. However, there can be positives to draw away from even that dubious comparison.

The 2013 NBA Draft was not well regarded in its time and is still treated with the same contempt, but when taking a look back at that class, there is a lot more talent there than many care to remember.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert shoulder the weight for the class. Both players were selected outside the lottery and are now positioned to be future Hall of Fame entries.

CJ McCollum was another complimentary star that made his presence felt during his NBA career to this point. Victor Oladipo also had 'star' written all over him before injuries derailed his career.

The draft even had quality starters like Steven Adams and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to go with a handful of solid role players.

The point being made is that even if the early reviews of this year's class are lackluster, that does not mean there will not be some good talent emerging from this draft. If anything, the 2024 class should have a chip on their shoulders to prove the skeptics wrong.

The first opportunity they will receive will be their rookie campaigns in 2024-25. The current betting odds for winning the Rookie of the Year award do not have an overwhelming favorite, suggesting that this could be anyone's race by the end of the year.

However, even then, a few players do stand out among the pack as the more likely recipients of what could be the first major honor of their careers.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are accurate as of August 21st, 2024. Odds are subject to change.

1 Zach Edey (Center – Memphis Grizzlies)

Betting odds: +600

Zach Edey is the current favorite to win the Rookie of the Year as things slowly move towards the start of the 2024-25 regular season. There is plenty of time between then and now, but there is good reason to believe Edey deserves to be the favorite.

Zach Edey – College Stats Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 22.3 25.2 RPG 12.9 12.2 BPG 2.1 2.2 FG% 60.7 62.3 TS% 63.9 65.9 WS 8.8 10.5

Edey was certainly a polarizing prospect ahead of the 2024 draft. He was absolutely dominant during his last two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers. Edey won back-to-back Naismith Trophies as the most outstanding player in men's college basketball.

However, that has not stopped doubters from questioning whether Edey will be able to keep up with the speed of the NBA. In all fairness, it is an important question to pose.

The good news is that Edey looked quite impressive in the Summer League. Granted, one should not put too much stock into Summer League play, but it is encouraging to have seen him play as well as he did.

The other piece of good news is that Edey fell into as close to a perfect situation as he could have. He was selected ninth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies .

Edey should be a day one starter for the Grizzlies. The team had a hole to fill at center and Edey was the man identified as a problem-solver for them.

The 7 foot 4 giant should be put into a role in Memphis that will play to his strengths and not demand too much of him. Considering the talent that will surround him as well, there should be plenty of reason to believe Edey will be a productive NBA rookie immediately.

2 Reed Sheppard (Guard – Houston Rockets)

Betting odds: +700

Reed Sheppard is in an interesting position with the Houston Rockets . The team is certainly not lacking in guards who can potentially take minutes away from Sheppard in his rookie year.

However, one would imagine that after the Rockets selected Sheppard with the third overall pick, there should be a spot in the rotation for him this season. Especially after he dazzled those watching him play in the Summer League.

Sheppard quickly looked like a player who was too good to be there. Everyone should recognize Sheppard as one of the best shooters in the 2024 draft. However, he managed to show that there is a lot more to his offensive game than just being a lights out marksman.

Reed Sheppard – 2024 Summer League Stats Category Stat PPG 20.0 RPG 5.3 APG 4.8 SPG 2.8 BPG 1.3 FG% 50.0 3P% 27.8 GP 4

Some have already started discussing how long it will be until Sheppard pushes Jalen Green out of Houston. If Sheppard can start his career off with a Rookie of the Year, continuing to showcase major potential, that may be a serious conversation worth having.

3 Zaccharie Risacher (Forward – Atlanta Hawks)

Betting odds: +800

Some people were surprised when Zaccharie Risacher was selected first overall by the Atlanta Hawks over compatriot Alexandre Sarr . This will leave Risacher with a lot to prove in his NBA career.

Zaccharie Risacher – Summer League Stats Category Stat PPG 14.5 RPG 5.0 FG% 39.3 3P% 25.0 GP 2

Fans did not see much of Risacher in the Summer League. He only appeared in two games for the Hawks.

The appeal of Risacher as a prospect is his potential, more than his readily available skills. However, he did prove himself to be a capable defender and knockdown shooter while playing overseas.

ESPN's draft expert Jonathan Givony held him in high regard in relation to those skills.

"Risacher would be a good fit on almost any NBA roster thanks to his combination of size, transition scoring prowess, defensive versatility, feel for the game and ability to shoot off movement, making 39% of his 3-pointers this season. He's a solid rebounder who was tasked with guarding point guards through power forwards for a Bourg team that had the No. 1-ranked defense in both the French league and EuroCup, where he helped his team make the finals." -Jonathan Givony

The allure of what Risacher could be if he improves his ability to create offense for himself is hard not to be enamored with. Until then, he will have the opportunity to capitalize off the looks that Trae Young creates for him.

Perhaps Young's talent as an offensive engine will be enough to fuel Risacher's Rookie of the Year campaign.

4 Alexandre Sarr (Forward/Center – Washington Wizards)

Betting odds: +1000

Arguably, no player's stock took a bigger hit from their Summer League performance than that of the Wizards big man. Sarr had a lot of times when he looked dreadful on the court.

Alexandre Sarr – Summer League Stats Category Stat PPG 5.5 RPG 7.8 TOV 2.3 FG% 19.1 3P% 11.8 PF 4.3 GP 4

Sarr wound up settling way too much when it came to his shot selection, lacking the aggression that one would expect out of a player with his size. One would hope that is not the case when it comes to his rookie season.

The French big man was always going to require some time to tap into his potential. His overall package is still fairly raw. That could make him a tough pick to get behind for Rookie of the Year.

5 Matas Buzelis (Forward – Chicago Bulls)

Betting odds: +1000

Matas Buzelis is one of those players who have a relatively safe floor in the NBA. However, unlike a lot of those prospects, his potential is worth keeping an eye on.

Many quickly called the selection of Buzelis the steal of the draft when his hometown Chicago Bulls managed to snatch him with the 11th overall pick. His play in the Summer League did not convince anyone who held that opinion to back down from it, for the most part.

Matas Buzelis – Summer League Stats Category Stat PPG 16.4 RPG 4.2 FG% 33.7 3P% 21.4 SPG 2.0 BPG 2.0 GP 4

Buzelis' efficiency from his Summer League performances certainly leaves a lot to be desired. However, he was a major standout defensively. Some have compared him to former All-Star Andrei Kirlineko based on the sample size. That is good company to keep.

Buzelis has certainly displayed the confidence needed for a rookie to be a big performer in his first season. He should also have plenty of opportunities with the rebuilding Bulls to develop his offense as the year goes on.

The offseason addition of Josh Giddey should provide Buzelis with a distributor that is capable of creating offense for him as well.

Giddey will get an opportunity to be featured a lot more as the focal point that runs the offense in Chicago, in comparison to his diminishing role with the Oklahoma City Thunder .

After a strong run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , Giddey has been identified as a dark horse to win the Most Improved Player award. Perhaps the Bulls teammates can aid each other in their quest for individual accolades in 2024-25.

Stats are courtesy of NBA.com and Sports Reference.