There's a reason behind all the hype Victor Wembanyama is getting these days.

Using a beautiful blend of size, athleticism, ball handling, and shot-creation, the San Antonio Spurs rookie is about to justify every claim of being the best prospect since LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003.

The thing is, several other young names deserve attention as well.

With that said, we take a look below at the top contenders for Rookie of the Year not named Victor Wembanyama.

5 Amen Thompson

Standing at 6 foot 7 and possessing all the tools required to be an electric shot creator, Amen Thompson looks ready to do just that when the Houston Rockets drafted him using the fourth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

With a solid career playing for the City Reapers in Overtime Elite, notching averages of 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists along the way, heads will definitely turn whenever Thompson has the ball in his hands.

Much like Ja Morant or Zion Williamson before him, Thompson blends a tank-like physique with a talent to handle the ball well. Add in a touch of athleticism and versatility to take on multiple positions, and the Rockets will gain another weapon in its arsenal to make it back to the playoffs.

Perhaps the biggest knock, though, to Thompson’s Rookie of the Year case is the presence of ball-heavy guys in the Rockets’ rosters, such as Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green. Add Jabari Smith Jr.’s need to get more minutes for his development, and there might not be enough time for Thompson on the floor. But in the event he dazzles from the get-go, expect the buzz to grow more around him.

4 Brandon Miller

Looking at the incoming guys right now, there's one name that’s drawing a lot of heat: Brandon Miller. Chosen over Scoot Henderson by the Charlotte Hornets using the second pick, the 6-foot-9 wing from the University of Alabama has split opinion.

Back when he was playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over 37 games. His performance during that lone season gave everyone a glimpse of what he can become: an able scorer that can create plays and do almost everything for the Hornets.

With shades of Paul George peeping through his game, it’s understandable why Charlotte went for Miller instead of the more promising Henderson.

Since LaMelo Ball is already on their roster, the need for Miller’s talents will benefit the team more in the long run.

And if he lives up to his potential, the heat for him being picked over Henderson will dissipate quickly and even lead to good fight for the Rookie of the Year award against the number one contender, Wembanyama.

3 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Normally, people won’t take any late first-round pick to be their contender for Rookie of the Year. But there’s a case to be made for the Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Chosen by Miami using the 18th pick, Jaquez is showing that he belongs to the NBA in just a couple of Summer League games. Back in his last season playing for UCLA, the 6-foot-6 guard notched 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. But as it stands, his college performance is smoothly transitioning to the preseason via an impressive performance in the Summer League.

In his game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jaquez went off with a game-high 22-point performance to lead his team toward a 107-90 victory. During those 22 minutes he spent on the court, Jaquez impressed by getting buckets all over the court and making an impact, even without the ball in his hands. If he continues this trend in the regular season, it won’t be a surprise if his name ends up being pitted against Wembanyama.

2 Scoot Henderson

Before the lottery for the 2023 Draft occurred, many people thought that whoever went second will still end up a winner, even though Wembanyama won’t be available by then. That’s because Scoot Henderson, the guy touted as the next best player in his class, would be ripe for the taking at the second pick.

In his lone season playing for the G League Ignite, the explosive guard racked up 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Apart from those numbers, Henderson boasts an amazing feel for the game, athleticism, and a massive chip on his shoulder to prove why he’s the number one guy to look out for in the Rookie of the Year race.

Mixing the best of Russell Westbrook and Allen Iverson together, the Portland Trail Blazers look set to build around Scoot, especially since Damian Lillard is about to leave the franchise. This bodes the young guard well, as he'll have all the opportunity to dominate in the league.

1 Chet Holmgren

While Henderson might be more than a match for Wembanyama, there’s still one guy who can seize the ROTY award from the Spurs star in the upcoming season, and he’s not even from the same draft class as him. Due to Chet Holmgren sustaining a foot injury before last season began, the Oklahoma City Thunder star will have to make his debut in the same year as Wembanyama and Henderson.

That’s all good because Holmgren is more than ready to take on the challenge. In the lone season he played for Gonzaga during the 2021-22 NCAA season, the 7-foot big man posted 14.1 points on 60 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from deep. He also made 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Those numbers look good, especially when paired with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in OKC. His tall frame, good feel for defense, exceptional ball handling skills for his height, and ability to shoot anywhere on the court opens up a lot of possibilities for a Thunder team looking to compete in the postseason soon.

With the new season starting in a couple of months, there’ll be enough time for these guys to show why they deserve to be in the ROTY race. One thing is for sure, though - Victor Wembanyama won’t lie around and wait for these rookies to get the best out of him. Expect a good fight between these players in their rookie year soon.