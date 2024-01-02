Highlights Victor Wembanyama has been impressive but faces tough competition in the race for Rookie of the Year.

Brandon Miller has shown scoring potential but needs improvement in defense.

Chet Holmgren is the favorite for Rookie of the Year due to his well-rounded game and impact on both ends of the court.

Going into the 2023-24 NBA season, many assumed San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama would walk away with the Rookie of the Year award without much debate. While his output so far has been truly impressive, his competition is giving him a run for his money.

Other freshmen like Chet Holmgren, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Brandon Miller have all put their respective stamps on their teams, making the race to the ROTY a little more complicated than originally thought.

Rookie of the Year Candidates Category Brandon Miller Dereck Lively II Jaime Jaquez Jr. Victor Wembanyama Chet Holmgren Points 14.9 9.0 13.7 18.9 17.7 Rebounds 3.8 7.7 3.9 10.3 7.8 Assists 2.2 1.2 2.6 3.0 2.5 Field Goal % 43.3 72.8 50.4 44.2 54.3 Three-Point Field Goal % 39.6 0.0 35.4 29.0 40.0 Player Efficiency Rating 10.7 16.7 13.8 19.2 21.9

As the 2023 calendar year comes to a close, rookies are firmly establishing themselves on their teams and are carving out their careers little by little. Given that there can only be one Rookie of the Year, GIVEMESPORT evaluates the best first-year players thus far and ranks them based on their likelihood of getting the coveted award.

5 Brandon Miller – Charlotte Hornets

Player Efficiency Rating: 10.7

The Charlotte Hornets have had a difficult time perfecting their rebuild. Although LaMelo Ball has been every bit as good as advertized, he's lacked the right supporting cast around him to maximize his potential.

Brandon Miller, selected second in the NBA Draft, entered as a premier scorer whose ability to score was touted as innate. He drew early comparisons to Paul George, and while he still has a ways to go before fulfilling that promise, he's been a capable option in the rotation.

Brandon Miller – Rookie Statistics Category Statistics Points 14.9 Rebounds 3.8 Assists 2.2 Field Goal % 43.3 Three-Point Field Goal % 39.6

So far, he's been a strong dunker, completing 88.9 percent of his attempts, as well as a solid shooter, knocking down 39.6 percent of his shots from deep. Even though he's been a veritable scoring option, he hasn't been able to defend particularly well.

Opponents are shooting 50.0 percent against him, a number that only increases when he's defending players inside the three-point line. He's also not a great playmaker yet, but has the potential and dribbling skills to find new ways to involve his teammates.

Miller may not be the favorite to win Rookie of the Year, but his place on one of the two NBA All-Rookie teams should be safe if he continues scoring at the same pace he is now.

Odds to win: +20000

4 Dereck Lively II – Dallas Mavericks

Player Efficiency Rating: 16.7

Going into the 2023-24 season, it was abundantly clear that the Dallas Mavericks needed a center. They rolled the dice, trading down to the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to get the big man they coveted.

28 games in, and the rookie is showing exactly why he's a great fit alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. He doesn't shoot anywhere further than the paint, but he hasn't needed to, given the firepower that surrounds him.

Instead, he's been wildly effective in the restricted area, making 95 of his 121 shots there. He's also been solid on the boards, netting 2.8 offensive and 4.4 defensive rebounds per game, something they'd been lacking when Dwight Powell was their starting center.

Dereck Lively II – Rookie Statistics Category Statistics Points 9.0 Rebounds 7.7 Assists 1.2 Blocks 1.4 Field Goal % 72.8

Standing at seven-foot-one, he's also been a consistent defender, putting up 1.4 blocks per game and protecting the rim pretty well, especially for a rookie. He's still prone to mistakes, as young guys usually are, but he fills a need that the Mavericks couldn't otherwise fill through free agency or trades.

Despite some injuries, he's been effective as their primary center, and has shown signs of improvement both on offense and defense.

In December alone, he made 10.1 points per game, up from the 7.9 he posted in November and has also been making 1.8 blocks per game, up from 1.2 the month prior. Lively II is getting more comfortable with his squad, and it's showing directly in the box score.

Odds to win: +15000

3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Miami Heat

Player Efficiency Rating: 13.8

If there's ever been any doubt as to how good the Miami Heat's scouting system is, then they should be dispelled with the addition of 18th-overall pick Jaime Jaquez Jr., who's lining up to be the steal of the draft.

Jaquez Jr. spent more time in college than the rest of the players on this list, but that extra maturity has translated seamlessly to the NBA. In 30 games, the UCLA-alum has provided the Heat with consistent scoring on premier efficiency and has proven to be a good defender, netting at least a steal per game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Rookie Statistics Category Statistics Points 13.7 Rebounds 3.9 Assists 2.6 Field Goal % 50.4 Three-Point Field Goal % 35.4

On a team that needs as many scorers as it can get, Jaquez has proven to be a revelation, scoring with ease in the restricted area (65.0 percent), and a solid 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Beyond the statistics, however, Jaquez Jr. provides lively energy to the team, proving to be useful especially whenever Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo are on the bench. The only thing getting in the way of him and the Rookie of the Year award is his impact on the team.

He's been great for a rookie, that's undisputed, but given that he's playing behind the aforementioned star and Tyler Herro, the number of shots he can take in a game is a bit more limited.

Regardless, at this pace, he may not be winning Rookie of the Year, but he may have a shot at Sixth Man of the Year. Still pretty good for a 22-year-old fresh out of college.

Odds to win: +4000

2 Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs

Player Efficiency Rating: 19.2

The San Antonio Spurs are a mess. They lack a true point guard, consistent scorers, and the proper spacing to really make a competent team, let alone a winning win.

Even with all those holes, No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama has been the team's best player.

Standing at 7-foot-4, the French big man has tried to do everything by himself. He's scoring at a decent clip and on passable efficiency, but he's also had to find his own shot the majority of the time.

Victor Wembanyama – Rookie Statistics Category Statistics Points 18.9 Rebounds 10.3 Assists 3.0 Field Goal % 44.2 Three-Point Field Goal % 29.0

As such, he's had a few troubled games, where he's had to put up a high volume of shots even when he doesn't have it going on in a given game. As well, he's been essentially a non-factor from three.

He makes up for it with his seamless ability to score when he's up close to the basket, but his efficiency quickly dwindles the further away he gets.

Despite his offensive shortcomings, he has the height, length, and basketball IQ to help defend anybody approaching the rim. He's leading the league in blocks with 3.1 per game, but also walks away with 1.3 steals per game, showing that he can create possessions on defense, even when things aren't looking good on the opposite end.

Wembanyama will eventually become a true star. He's got some refining to do, and any concerns about his play this early in his career are partially unfounded. It takes time to adjust to the NBA, even if he played professionally in France, and he'll get there in future seasons.

For now, however, he's a strong rookie with limitless potential of which he's only just begun to scratch the surface.

Odds to win: +160

1 Chet Holmgren – Oklahoma City Thunder

Player Efficiency Rating: 21.9

Chet Holmgren may have missed what would have been his rookie season a year ago, but maybe waiting on the sidelines helped refine his game before he even stepped foot on an NBA court.

Or maybe it's the fact that he's joining a team of young players who have been working their way up the standings for a few years with no real results. Whatever the case may be, Holmgren has been the best rookie in the league thus far.

He may not be scoring, rebounding, or blocking at the same rate as Wembanyama, but he doesn't need to.

Chet Holmgren – Rookie Statistics Category Statistics Points 17.7 Rebounds 7.8 Assists 2.5 Field Goal % 54.3 Three-Point Field Goal % 40.0

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a well-rounded team with plenty of scorers and shooters surrounding Holmgren, leading him to take fewer ill-advised shots. His patience and shot selection is well reflected in his shooting splits as he's converting 54.3 percent of his shots from the field and 40.0 percent from deep.

His ability to score from anywhere, paired with his offensive consistency, gives the Thunder a true second star to pair with their star guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He can dunk, grab alley-oops, hit the fadeaway, finger roll, and hook shots with ease and has a pretty decent jumpshot to boot.

His offensive output is but half the reason why Holmgren is the favorite to take home Rookie of the Year honors. He's averaging 2.7 blocks and 0.7 steals per game, just under Wembanyama's averages, showing that he's capable of manning the paint at all times.

He looks composed and ready to play his role at any given time if he knows it'll help his team win. Even if his assist numbers don't quite show it, he's unselfish and puts winning ahead of personal success. It just so happens that he can do both at once.

Odds to win: -250

All statistics courtesy of NBA.com. Betting odds courtesy of DraftKings.