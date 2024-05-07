Highlights Victor Wembanyama won the NBA Rookie of the Year award by a unanimous vote, showcasing exceptional talent on both ends of the court.

Prior to being selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama threw out a first pitch at Yankee Stadium. The toss was a little wide and low and that might have been the last time he did something in an athletic arena that didn't wow people.

He went on to have a historic first NBA season and won the Rookie of the Year Award in a landslide vote on Monday evening.

He received all 99 first-place votes, becoming the first player since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16 to accomplish this feat and only the sixth player ever. Wembanyama winning the award was all but a foregone conclusion.

The question was going to be how much he would win by. That points to how effective Wembanyama was on the court for the San Antonio Spurs this season. While the Spurs struggled overall, Wembanyama did not, and he was dynamic on both ends of the floor.

This was why choosing him to win the award was a no-brainer for voters.

Just How Good Was Wembanyama This Season?

Spurs star impressed all year long

Wembanyama finished the season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game while playing nearly 30 minutes a night. For a 7' 4" player, he showed his smoothness and ability to play both beyond the arc and down low effectively.

He led the league in blocks as a rookie. Not just leading rookies in blocks, he led all players across the entire NBA in blocks. He finished second in defensive rating to Rudy Gobert, who he is up against for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, which will be announced tomorrow.

Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach noted that Wembanyama had overall more impressive numbers in his rookie campaign than the last teenage phenom with this much hype coming into the league: LeBron James. James finished his first year with 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Wembanyama averaged 1.8 3-pointers made per game, which shows how unique a player he truly is. A player that size who has a shooting touch to hit nearly two 3s per game has almost never been seen in the league.

How Did Wembanyama Compare to Other Rookies

He was heads above the rest

Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller finished in second and third place, respectively. They both had strong seasons and Holmgren impressed as a member of the number one overall seed in the Western Conference. Holmgren finished with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. Miller tallied 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.6 blocks per game.

Both of these players had successful years, yet neither could compare to the body of work put forth by Wembanyama. The biggest area of improvement for Wembanyama is turnovers, as he averaged 3.7 per game.

The other two players averaged less than two turnovers per game. But the Spurs need to find a way to surround Wembanyama with a better supporting cast. That should come in due time, and free agents will likely want to play with him.

After all, why wouldn't you want to join a unicorn?