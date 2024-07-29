Highlights Only 45 rookies in NBA history made All-Star team, and the last rookie was 20 seasons ago.

Despite missing a season, Blake Griffin excelled, won ROTY, became top 25 NBA player as rookie.

Grant Hill was well-rounded, split the ROTY with Kidd, and led the league in All-Star voting with skills.

Often, NBA rookies take a few seasons to adjust to the play of the league, but sometimes rookies can stand out and quickly prove their star status. The NBA All-Star teams are composed of the most outstanding and best players each season, and usually these players are fully developed players in or close to the prime of their careers or have huge fan bases that vote for their favorite player to make the game, but sometimes a rookie can grace the roster.

Over the NBA's history, there have been dozens of rookies who have made the All-Star team, but as talent in the league continues to increase every season, it has become rarer for rookies to make the team.

Over the course of the NBA's history, only 45 players have made the All-Star game as a rookie. Since the 1986-87 season, only eight players have made the team as rookies, and only one player has done it in the last 20 seasons.

It is a very rare occurrance in today's NBA as the talent is at an all-time high. Looking back, here are the five most recent players to make the All-Star team as a rookie.

1 Blake Griffin, 2011

Taking the league by storm after missing an entire season

Blake Griffin missed the entirety of the 2009-10 season after he broke his kneecap in the pre-season that year. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers with the first overall selection in the 2009 NBA Draft . He had hefty expectations after putting up solid numbers at Oklahoma University and proving his ridiculous athleticism.

Blake Griffin's statistics - 2010-11 season Category Statistic PPG 22.5 RPG 12.1 APG 3.8 SPG 0.8 BPG 0.5 FG% 50.6%

Having an extra season to learn behind veterans was likely a big boost to Griffin's confidence and overall understanding of the game, as he came out of the gates swinging. He was 12th in points per game as a rookie while putting up a career-high in rebounds per game, which was the fourth-highest average of all players. He solidified himself as one of the top 25 players in the NBA as a rookie, which was extremely rare at that time, and even rarer today.

Griffin won the Rookie of the Year award, unanimously, receiving all 118 first-place votes over second-place John Wall of the Washington Wizards , who was the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. Griffin was an easy choice as an All-Star in his rookie season as he took the league by storm with his high-flying dunks and impressive statistics. Griffin finished with eight points, five rebounds and five assists in the game itself, having a solid all-around game showcasing his talent.

2 Yao Ming, 2003

Ming's popularity earned him an All-Star spot

China is one of the world's largest countries and populations. Yao Ming, easily the best Chinese NBA player, came to the NBA as a hyped up prospect, standing at 7-6, and becoming one of the tallest players to play in the NBA. He was the first pick in the 2002 NBA Draft due to his height and potential.

Yao Ming's statistics - 2002-03 season Category Statistic PPG 13.5 RPG 8.2 APG 1.7 SPG 0.4 BPG 1.8 FG% 49.8%

Ming's play likely didn't earn him his first All-Star spot, as most of his averages weren't eye-popping, but he still was effective at both ends of the court during his rookie season. He had extremely effective advanced statistics and helped lead the Houston Rockets to a 43-39 record, a 15-win jump from the season prior. Ming was not a huge part of his first All-Star game, only providing two points and two rebounds on one shot attempt.

He entered the league with millions of fans, which was a huge reason he made the All-Star team as a rookie in the 2002-03 season. He finished with the most votes of any Western Conference player besides Kobe Bryant , with nearly 1.3 million votes, more than both Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal .

It is unsurprising Ming was an eight-time All-Star with his popularity. He even earned an All-Star selection during his last season in 2010-11, despite only playing in five games that season. Although he was an All-Star in every season he played, his career was short as injuries plagued the big man's career. Despite having a shorter career, his impact globally, especially in Asia, will have a lasting impact for basketball across the globe.

3 Tim Duncan, 1998

Another top draft pick that excelled from the beginning

Duncan is the third consecutive player on this list who was drafted first overall and selected to the All-Star Team as a rookie. He came into the league with an immediate impact and entered as one of the most effective defensive players. He was first in defensive win shares, second in defensive rating and tenth in defensive box plus-minus during his rookie season.

Tim Duncans's statistics - 1997-98 season Category Statistic PPG 21.1 RPG 11.9 APG 2.7 SPG 0.7 BPG 2.5 FG% 54.9%

Duncan's phenomenal rookie season ended with him winning the Rookie of the Year award, finishing on the All-NBA First-Team, All-Defensive Second-Team and finishing fifth in voting for the Most Valuable Player award. His value was off-the-charts from the beginning of his illustrious career with the San Antonio Spurs as he put up one of the best rookie seasons in the history of the NBA. Duncan added two points and 11 rebounds in his first All-Star performance.

The Spurs combined Duncan with David Robinson to form one of the best defensive frontcourts in the history of the NBA. Both players averaged double-digits in rebounds per game and over 2.5 blocks per game during Duncan's rookie campaign as they finished with 56 wins. After the lockout the following season, the defensive duo were able to capitalize and win the first NBA title for the Spurs.

4 Grant Hill, 1995

Hill was a well-rounded player as a rookie

One of the NBA's biggest "what-ifs" in the history of the league is Grant Hill, who was selected third overall in the 1994 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons . He started his career by immediately proving he was worthy of an All-Star selection. His rookie season ended with him splitting the Rookie of the Year award with Jason Kidd, following an incredible all-around season. He was good as a scorer, rebounder, passer and defender, showcasing his tremendous talent.

Grant Hill's statistics - 1994-95 season Category Statistic PPG 19.9 RPG 6.4 APG 5.0 SPG 1.8 BPG 0.9 FG% 47.7%

Hill burst onto the NBA scene as a rookie, and he led all players in the entire league in All-Star voting as a rookie with nearly 1.3 million votes. Unlike Ming, his popularity was due to his skills and abilities on the court. He looked like the next great talent that was going to be one of the league's elite players for a long time, especially with Michael Jordan 's retirement to play in the MLB. Hill scored ten points to go with three assists and two steals during his first appearance in the All-Star game.

Hill unfortunately dealt with several injuries spanning throughout his career. Through his first six seasons in the NBA, he missed a combined 25 games. The following four years later, he combined to appear in only 47 games. He went from one of the most durable players, averaging 21.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, 6.3 assists per game and 1.6 steals per game on the Pistons to a shell of his former self for the Orlando Magic . Hill played six seasons for both the Magic and Pistons, but appeared in less than half the games for the Magic than he did with the Pistons due to injuries.

5 Shaquille O'Neal, 1993

Dominant from the start

One of the most dominant centers of all-time was drafted with the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Magic. O'Neal was as dominant as any NBA player in history with his sheer force and physicality. He entered the association averaging stellar numbers and showing his strength and constant paint presence.

Shaquille O'Neal's statistics - 1992-93 season Category Statistic PPG 23.4 RPG 13.9 APG 1.9 SPG 0.7 BPG 3.5 FG% 56.2%

O'Neal was an incredible talent from the start of his career to the tail-end of his career. He started his career by averaging career-highs with 13.9 rebounds per game and 3.5 blocks per game, both being good enough for second in the NBA during the 1992-93 season. He was a force to deal with on offense and defense. His advanced stats were dominant for a rookie, which showed he was destined to last a long time in the NBA barring injuries, which is exactly what he did.

O'Neal was a 15-time All-Star throughout his illustrious career, including 14 consecutive appearances from the start of his career until the 2006-07 season, excluding the 1998-99 season, which didn't have an All-Star game due to an NBA lockout. O'Neal later became one of television's best personalities for TNT's Inside the NBA telecast, which could potentially be entering its last season during the 2024-25 season.