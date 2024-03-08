Highlights An Un-named NBA Executive predicts Klay Thompson will not leave Golden State Warriors in Free Agency.

Despite injuries and decline this season, Thompson's elite shooting keeps him valuable.

The Magic, Pistons, Sixers & Jazz have ample cap space and may aggressively pursue Thompson.

As he nears the end of a five-year, $189.9 million contract extension that he signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2019, Klay Thompson can become a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

The 34-year-old has had an up-and-down 2023-24 campaign, battling against his body, his doubts, and Father Time alike. But staring down the barrel of NBA mortality, Thompson has been unflinching. While not unwilling to admit that his prime has passed, he knows he's a highly valuable player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Klay Thompson has made 2,407 career three-pointers, good for seventh all-time.

Klay Thompson 'Not Going Anywhere'

He has plenty of value to the Warriors

Business is business, as they say. Thompson could leverage his three-point prowess, championship experience, and willingness to come off of the bench into a large contract. Not just with the Warriors, but with multiple contenders. Depending on the role that he wants to play —and the salary that he wants to play for —he could even join a middling or lower-level team with the right amount of cap space and opportunity.

Nonetheless, when considering the chemistry he's developed with his teammates and the organization since being drafted 11th overall by the Warriors in 2011, there's a sentimentality that will surely play a part in the decision-making of both parties. More than that, it's simply exceedingly difficult to replace a player that's been part of your core for 933 games (playoffs included); ones in which both he and the team made history.

Per one NBA executive, "Klay's not going anywhere."

"He's a four-time champion, and they can't really replace him. At some point, if a player isn't getting the job done and still wants to play as he gets older, you'd come off the bench, and he's doing that while playing better. Maybe they tie his deal to Steph's. Klay's value is in the $20-25 million range." – Unnamed NBA Executive

Citing Thompson's value as being in the $20-25 million range, it's worth noting that one-third of the league's teams are projected to have at least $20 million in cap space.

$20 Million Man Team Projected Cap Space — 2024-25 Philadelphia 76ers $76,818,078 Detroit Pistons $75,565,955 Orlando Magic $62,265,467 Utah Jazz $54,904,423 Toronto Raptors $43,401,483 Oklahoma City Thunder $41,737,187 Charlotte Hornets $40,135,665 Indiana Pacers $36,361,527 San Antonio Spurs $34,402,118 Wizards $22,350,947

Four teams —the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Utah Jazz —are projected to have at least $50 million in cap space. The Magic have been linked to Thompson by NBA insider Marc Stein. A team desperate for three-point shooting with money to blow, the Magic's return to prominence could be accelerated if they sign the four-time NBA champion.

Even Klay Thompson is Mortal

While he's had a rapid decline, his worst is many other's best

Just three years after scoring 60 points on 11 dribbles, Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

One half of the Splash Brothers, Thompson's injury was instantly a crippling blow to the Warriors. They lost that game by four points; two measly possessions that might have gone their way if he was on the court. A two-time All-NBA selection during Golden State's first two runs to the NBA Finals, Thompson had been named an All-Defensive selection less than a month before the Toronto Raptors captured the title.

Because of the timing and nature of the injury, Thompson was ruled out for the next season.

Still, the Warriors recognized his importance and re-signed him to a lengthy and lucrative contract. After all, ACL injuries are no longer as damaging to a player's career as they were before major medical advances were made over the last decade and a half. Furthermore, not only was his two-way impact crucial to their success, Thompson had terrific chemistry with his teammates.

But just when he looked like he was ready to return, Lady Luck left Thompson again. Tearing his Achilles during a workout, Thompson missed his second season in a row.

Over the next three seasons, Thompson has averaged 19.8 points per game while shooting 39.6 percent from deep. They're fine numbers in a vacuum, but they weren't what he or the Warriors are used to. As an All-Star, he averaged 21.6 points per game on 42.3 percent shooting from three over a five-season stretch. Outside the numbers, he lacks his usual pop thanks to his injuries, limiting him as both a finisher and perimeter defender.

Klay Thompson's Regression Season PPG FG% 3PT% 2018-19 (missed next two seasons) 21.5 46.7% 40.2% 2021-22 20.4 42.9% 38.5% 2022-23 21.9 43.6% 41.2% 2023-24 17.0 42.2% 37.9%

Still, even at what's arguably his worst, Thompson is still a better player than many. His elite shooting ability —the lightning-quick release and masterful technique that's led to him making 2,908 career three-pointers (playoffs included) —hasn't left him. In fact, Thompson led the league in made threes last season with 301. He's still capable of microwave-scoring efforts. Just last month, he scored a season-high 35 points in 18 minutes as the Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz in a 22-point blowout.

With what was a rapid decline appearing to have hit a merciful plateau, Thompson's role as a three-point specialist can keep him in the league for a little while longer. Even if a player that once seemed like a god really is mortal.