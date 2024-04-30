Highlights LeBron James and Anthony Davis are focused on winning a championship now, not rebuilding.

The Lakers' supporting cast failed to deliver consistently, leading to a disappointing season.

Head coach Darvin Ham's poor choices and lack of accountability have likely cost him his job.

With a core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the mentality heading into the season is championship-or-bust, regardless of what the supporting cast around them does (or doesn't!) offer. The 2023-24 season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a complete and utter failure, as Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets sent them home in five games to end a season that was supposed to be much better than it was.

Anthony Davis played in 76 games, the most of his career, and at age 39 James continued to defy time and posted 25.7 points and missed only 11 games. Despite the success of their core duo, the supporting cast of D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves were either inconsistent, unhealthy, or downright bad for most of the season, sending James packing.

James and Davis Lakers' Record By Coach Coach Seasons Record Win % Frank Vogel 2019-2022 127-98 .564 Darvin Ham 2022-2024 90-74 .549

Four years removed from his last NBA Finals appearance, the greatest player of this generation is looking to start fresh. He does not have time to build a roster or develop talent next to him and is looking to win now. The Lakers can use their draft picks to trade for players to retool around James and Davis, but the Lakers are looking down the barrel of a shotgun. If James opts out of his contract and signs elsewhere, the Lakers won't have the assets to build a winner around Davis and will have to start totally from square one.

In order to retain some semblance of a winning attitude, the Lakers have to prove to their aging stars that they can be a winner, which means someone has to take responsibility for a failed season.

Darvin Ham Will Be the Fall Guy

Ham has disappointed in his two seasons at the helm of the Lakers

In his first year as the Lakers' head coach, Ham led them to the Western Conference Finals where they fell to the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers spent the offseason preparing for another matchup with the favorites to win the West, but ultimately narrowly avoided missing the playoffs entirely after besting the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

That set a date with the second-seeded Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, and the Nuggets easily dispatched the Lakers. With a slight regression from the previous season, it is clear that LeBron and the Lakers see a bleak future with Ham at the helm, and it is only a matter of time before he gets canned, regardless of what his competitors seem to think.

After the Lakers fell in Game 5 to the Nuggets, the writing on the wall became clear to Ham, who shifted his competitive tone to reflective.

“It’s been a hell of a two years sitting in this seat, I’ll tell you that. It’s been a hell of a two years.” -Darvin Ham

Unfortunately for Ham, his postgame reflection was likely a realization that arrived too late, as his tenure as the Lakers' coach has been marred by a lack of accountability and dubious decision-making.

Ham Ran Himself Out of Town

Poor choices will ultimately lead to his dismissal

While Ham is yet to be let go, most speculation suggests that it is only a matter of time. With a team that features two all-time greats in Davis and James, being knocked out of the first round simply is not an option. Compounding this with Ham's general lack of accountability, it seems like a change will be made very soon.

After the Phoenix Suns beat the Lakers by 18 points in the regular season, Ham chalked the Lakers' woes up to dumb luck.

“Everybody, no matter what their numbers are, shoots well against us. If a guy is shooting 10 percent, he’s going shoot 40 against us." -Darvin Ham

In that loss to Phoenix, Bradley Beal did shoot eight-for-10 from deep, but Grayson Allen was only one-of-six. Overall, the Suns shot 35.0 percent from three in that game, which was significantly lower than their 38.2 percent average on the season. Conversely, the Lakers shot 38.2 percent from deep in that game, which was better than their season average.

Ham's decision-making was frustrating to both fans and the front office. Taurean Prince started 49 games for the Lakers, the most since his stint with the 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets, who went 35-37. Prince is not a bad player, but he is not the type of guy who receives extended minutes on a championship team. That baffling lineup choice took more than half the season to rectify.

While a head coach can't do much when a player gets hurt or goes utterly cold on the offensive end, the glaring lack of accountability is enough to justify Ham's premature exit.

"It's amazing how people just skip that core part of having a consistency with your lineup is all predicated on health and performance. If you're coaching a team and one of your starters is like 10 games in a row, just sh*tting the bed, what are you going to do?" -Darvin Ham

While it is true that D'Angelo Russell had cold streaks throughout the regular season and failed to make a positive impact in the playoffs, a coach referring to his player as "sh*tting the bed" is not a good look, nor does it inspire confidence that Ham will be able to control the locker room next season.

That's why there is not going to be a next season.

As the Lakers wrangle with the uncertainties of drafting Bronny James, LeBron's ability to opt out, and how to recruit talent to Hollywood, one thing is fairly certain: Ham will not have a role with the Purple and Gold next season.