The first major date of any NBA offseason calendar is when the NBA Draft comes around. After spending countless hours trying to scout the next generation of potential stars, teams will line up to select who they believe to be the best player available when their pick is on the clock.

Naturally, the teams picking near the top of any NBA Draft are usually the woeful franchises that are in need of a major boost. Sometimes they get that needed spark, sometimes they get the furthest thing from it.

One of the things that was supposed to make the process easier for NBA teams was the introduction of the one-and-done rule into the draft process. The one-and-done rule requires prospects to be at least one year out of high school and be at least 19 years old or be turning 19 by the end of the same calendar year they entered the draft.

This was a monumental shift for the league.

It has been nearly two decades since the rule was instituted. There was some momentum for getting rid of the rule at the last CBA negotiations between the NBA and NBAPA. Ultimately, it stayed in place.

This is a matter that will surely be revisited in future negotiations. One would hope that, eventually, a time will come when the controversial rule is done away with.

The History Of High School Players Making The Leap To The NBA

There have been several game-changing talents to come straight out of high school

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the greatest players to make the leap straight from high school to the NBA happened in the period from the mid-1990s to mid-2000s era of basketball.

Best Players To Go From High School to the NBA Player Round Pick Selected By Year LeBron James 1 1 Cleveland Cavaliers 2003 Kobe Bryant 1 13 Charlotte Hornets 1996 Kevin Garnett 1 5 Minnesota Timberwolves 1995 Dwight Howard 1 1 Orlando Magic 2004 Tracy McGrady 1 9 Toronto Raptors 1997 Amar'e Stoudemire 1 9 Phoenix Suns 2002 Tyson Chandler 1 2 Los Angeles Clippers 2001

Moses Malone is easily one of the greatest basketball players to have gone straight to a professional basketball career from high school. However, Malone made that leap from high school to the ABA. He would join the NBA after the merger that took place in 1976.

Kevin Garnett was the first legendary name that shifted the landscape in more modern times. In the 1995 NBA Draft, Garnett was the first high school player to be selected in the top five since Darryl Dawkins was chosen by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1975.

It felt like Garnett opened the floodgates for the high school players entering the NBA Draft after him. Kobe Bryant was selected in the lottery the following year in the 1996 NBA Draft.

There was more success to follow, but none truly rivaled that of LeBron James going first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. James was so dominant as a high school athlete, at only 16 years old, that it left onlookers absolutely perplexed.

The way he was talked about in articles like this New York Times piece from 2001 is mind-blowing.

"LeBron isn't an extraterrestrial athlete, but he has a tremendous feel for the game. He sees situations two passes ahead of the play. He's been compared to Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. But I think he has a better feel for the game than they do... right now." -Tom Konchalski, H.S.B.I. Report

Dwight Howard even offered a great encore to James, going first overall the following year. However, these success stories would soon be a thing of the past.

The Introduction Of The One-And-Done Rule

David Stern made the call and the 2006 NBA Draft suffered as a result

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA commissioner David Stern was the man behind the introduction of the one-and-done rule. The change went into effect for the 2006 NBA Draft.

Stern believed the new rule would benefit teams across the league. The opportunity to pull scouts out of high school gyms was something he cited as important in an episode of Sports: Buzz Cuts and Basketball for the New York Times.

However, the 2006 draft suffered in the process. That year could have been headlined by the likes of Kevin Durant or Greg Oden. Instead, Andrea Bargani went first overall to the Toronto Raptors . That ended up being one of the worst picks in Raptors' history.

Why The One-And-Done Rule Should Go

There are prospects who can and should skip college

Durant, as mentioned above, is a great example of a player who really did not need his one season in the NCAA. His lone season with the Texas Longhorns showcased a player who was likely ready for the NBA Draft straight out of high school.

Kevin Durant – Stats with Texas Category Stat PPG 25.8 RPG 11.1 SPG 1.9 BPG 1.9 FG% 47.3% 3P% 40.4%

Durant is not the only example of players who could have skipped college during the existence of the one-and-done rule. Highly-anticipated prospects like Ben Simmons , Zion Williamson , Andrew Wiggins , and even Cade Cunningham could probably have done without it.

The argument here is not that these prospects would succeed no matter what. A few of them have failed for one reason or another. The argument is questioning what the one season of college did for their growth. The answer is, quite honestly, nothing. One could easily argue that an extra season with NBA development coaches would have been better for each of those players.

Then there are the international prospects. While college is not necessarily a problem for them, waiting until 19 is. Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama provide two great examples here.

Dončić was a young prospect who had been playing professional basketball from an early age in Europe. He came into the NBA and immediately found success, rising to superstardom in his second season. Delaying the process by one year does nothing for him.

Wembanyama was the most anticipated draft prospect since James. If he were available in the 2022 NBA Draft, Wembanyama would likely have gone first overall and found similar success in the league.

Even looking ahead, a prospect like Cooper Flagg will be in the 2025 NBA Draft due to the one-and-done rule. Flagg could have comfortably declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and still have been the favorite to go first overall, likely changing the narrative around this past draft.

The point being made is that, for some players, it just makes no sense to delay the process one extra year. If they still choose to do so, that is their decision. However, it is not a decision they should be robbed of.

The one-and-done rule has been around long enough to be seriously put on trial at every opportunity that presents itself. The verdict here is that it should probably go.

Stats are courtesy of Sports Reference.