Highlights The NBA has required LaMelo Ball to cover up his "LF" tattoo as it now represents his clothing line, which goes against the league's rules on displaying commercial logos.

Ball and his camp argue that the league is inconsistent with this rule, pointing out other players with tattoos of corporate logos.

The NBA received backlash for its decision, especially in light of Miles Bridges' return following a 30-game suspension for domestic violence, where he pleaded no contest. Some critics feel the league's punishment for Bridges was too lenient.

Adam Silver and the NBA have finally had enough. They've finally brought the book down on the Charlotte Hornets. According to multiple sources, the league has informed LaMelo Ball and the Hornets that the star point guard must cover up one of his tattoos.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ball and representatives of the association have been discussing this matter at length over the past several weeks before the NBA reached its official verdict. On Ball's neck, just under his left ear, is a simple tattoo that reads "LF."

These two letters are a shorthand for his middle name, LaFrance, but they now also represent his new clothing line. That latter fact gave the league precedence to require Ball to cover his ink, as the tattoo is now an advertisement for a personal brand that is not in partnership with the NBA.

NBA forced Ball to cover up tattoo

Tim Frank, spokesman for the NBA, stated to Wojnarowski, "Per the [collective bargaining agreement], players are prohibited from displaying commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair during games. We try to enforce the rule reasonably, in accordance with its purpose, and taking into account players’ efforts to express themselves in a non-commercial manner. But LaMelo Ball’s neck tattoo is in obvious violation of the rule and, accordingly, he’s required to cover it."

Ball and his camp have reportedly argued that the league is far too inconsistent with this rule, citing a different "LF" tattoo on his hand and other corporate logos inked on other players that have never been an issue. The league has responded with the notion that Ball is the only one who would directly benefit from the exposure of his tattoo, as those other players have no ownership over the brands they've chosen to adorn on their bodies.

This ruling, while a bit of a nitpick, does fall in line with the NBA's policy. And yet, the league and commissioner Silver received quite a bit of flack after the announcement of their decision. Some dissenters were simply expressing their disdain for such a petty decree from the league, and others pointed out that forcing Ball to slap a very noticeable Band-Aid on the side of his neck would only draw more attention to this story, and as a result, his LaFrancé clothing brand. Most of the other vocal opponents of this decision, though, were motivated by a different matter entirely.

The very same day that this tattoo drama went public, Miles Bridges made his debut for the Hornets after over 500 days away from the NBA. Bridges missed the first ten games of the 2023-24 season, serving out the remainder of his suspension.

Miles Bridges makes NBA return following 30-game suspension

For those who might not remember or don't know the full details, Bridges was handed a 30-game suspension from the league due to his domestic violence conviction. This wasn't an allegation or a detainment or even just an arrest. Bridges was charged with domestic violence and plead no contest.

Keep in mind that most criminals still plead not guilty when charged with a crime, regardless if they're actually innocent or not. Even those who know they stand no chance of winning their trial will often go in front of a jury in hopes of gaining sympathy from their peers or the judge in order to soften their sentence. While it's unknown exactly why Bridges plead no contest to his charges, the assumption would be that his representation knew that having a jury view the physical evidence against him would only make matters worse for their client. By pleading no contest, Bridges would likely be accepting a slap on the wrist and avoiding an admission of guilt.

That's exactly what happened. Despite all of the gruesome details revealed by his victim, Mychelle Johnson, Bridges was slapped on the wrist. Despite him allegedly strangling the mother of his children, giving her a concussion and a fractured nasal bone, among other alleged injuries, Bridges was slapped on the wrist. Despite him assaulting their mother in front of his own children, Bridges was slapped on the wrist. After pleading no contest, Bridges was given three years probation with no jail time and a 10-year restraining order placed against him to prevent his contact with his victim and their children.

And after the justice system slapped him on the wrist, the NBA and commissioner Silver kissed his boo-boo. Over the past couple of years, the league has set some precedents for possible violations from players and their resulting suspensions. Draymond Green will have to sit out a total of five games for putting Rudy Gobert in a choke-hold during an on-court skirmish. For Josh Primo, who exposed himself to a female staff member on multiple occasions during his time with the San Antonio Spurs? Four games. For a convicted felonious domestic abuser like Bridges? A 30-game suspension, except knock off 20 outings for "time served" during the 2022-23 season when he didn't play, as he was dealing with the legal fallout of his actions.

The hypocrisy of the NBA's rulings on the Hornets

In the past, like with Primo, the NBA and Silver could use the legal system as a scapegoat for their inaction. As he reached a settlement with his victim and was never found guilty of sexual assault, Silver could simply deflect and say that the league is following suit with the court system, justifying a light four-game suspension.

This wasn't the case with Bridges. Sure, a "no contest" plea is a little different from a guilty verdict, but it also is a relinquishment of innocence. Furthermore, Bridges is now under legal fire again, after allegedly violating his protective order on two separate occasions.

In October, he turned himself in to appease an arrest warrant that was issued for repeated attempts to contact his victim. That same month, Bridges caught new charges for child abuse, injury to personal property, and another violation of his protective order for threatening his ex and throwing pool balls at her vehicle with their children inside. His trial for his new crimes was originally set for November 13, but has since been moved to February 20.

Silver, when asked about these new allegations and how they'd affect Bridges suspension and eventual return, deflected back to the judicial system once again.

"From my standpoint, I believe we have been consistent, in that we're applying the same principles to every case. No fact pattern is exactly alike, and I think everybody is entitled to due process and a fair system... In terms of new allegations, put yourself in that players' shoes, or anybody in which there's an allegation... We believe in the rule of law in this league, and we believe in due process."

Bridges has stepped in front of a hot mic and expressed his hope that his on-court production will make people forget about his crimes. It appears that Silver and the NBA carry the same wish. Maybe if the court system deals Bridges justice in February, then Silver and the NBA will actually do so too. Or maybe it'll be 30 games with time served again. Or nothing at all. At least they got LaMelo Ball to cover up his tattoo.