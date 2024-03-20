Highlights Malik Monk leads the race for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award with his exceptional performance off the bench.

Monk's impact as a top bench contributor has made him the favorite in the odds to win this prestigious title.

Keep an eye on Monk as he continues to shine and make a significant difference for his team coming off the bench.

In the high-octane world of the NBA, every player on the court counts, but there's a unique role that often goes underappreciated: the sixth man. This player, the first to come off the bench, holds the power to shift the game's energy and momentum.

Far from being just a substitute, the sixth man is often among the top five players on the team and is crucial during clutch moments. The significance of this role is highlighted by the Sixth Man of the Year award, an accolade that recognizes the league's best player in this unique position. As the new NBA season unfolds, let's delve into why this award is so crucial and who the top contenders are for this year.

What is the Sixth Man of the Year Award?

The Sixth Man of the Year award in the NBA is not just a ceremonial honor; it's a significant accolade that highlights a player's ability to make a substantial impact without being in the starting lineup. These players are game-changers, often coming in during high-stakes moments to turn the tide in their team's favor. They may not start the game, but they are often the ones to finish it, sealing crucial victories for their teams.

Their versatility is another key aspect that sets them apart. These players bring a unique skill set that complements the starting five, making them indispensable assets to their teams. Whether it's scoring, defending, or playmaking, their contributions often rank them among the top five players on their team.

Here are the top contenders to take home this season's Sixth Man of the Year award.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award Contenders Category Malik Monk Norman Powell Naz Reid Bobby Portis Caris LeVert PTS 15.9 13.9 12.9 13.4 14.0 REB 3.0 2.6 5.0 7.1 4.0 AST 5.3 1.1 1.2 1.2 5.2 FG% 45.0 48.9 48.2 50.4 41.5 3PT% 36.6 43.5 41.4 39.3 32.3

1 Malik Monk – Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings haven't seen the same success they did last season, but Malik Monk has improved in every way imaginable. The seven-year guard has put together the best season of all bench players, cementing him as the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Malik Monk - 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PTS 15.9 REB 3.0 AST 5.3 FG% 45.0

Finishing fifth in voting for the award last season, Monk has elevated his game beyond expectations. Monk has taken a significant jump in his playmaking ability, averaging a career-high 5.3 assists per game. This has been a tremendous development for the former Kentucky Wildcat since he has been known as a score-first player for his entire career.

The Kings are fifth in the NBA in bench assists at 9.7 per game, with Monk being responsible for more than half of them. Monk is also averaging a career-high in points at 15.7 points per game.

At one point, Monk was an afterthought on the Charlotte Hornets and wasn't looked at as a player who plays winning basketball. The Kings are on pace to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season with Monk being a vital piece to their success.

Odds to win: -650

2 Norman Powell – Los Angeles Clippers

Norman Powell finished fourth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting last year. His scoring prowess, coupled with his veteran experience, make him a valuable asset to the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell is the ideal prototype to inject some energy into a squad off the bench, capable of lifting a crowd to its feet with a thunderous dunk or a hot shooting streak.

Powell displayed in the postseason last year that he's capable of exploding when needed, as he dropped 42 points in Game 3 of the First Round against the Phoenix Suns. He has taken that performance and stretched it out throughout this NBA season, being one of the most consistent figures off the bench.

Norman Powell - 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PTS 13.9 REB 2.6 FG% 48.9 3FG% 43.5

Although Powell is averaging the lowest points total since his fourth year in the league, he has embodied all the traits needed in a great sixth man. Powell is shooting at a career-high rate from the three-point line at 43.5 percent and has developed into the perfect complimentary piece alongside the Clippers' superstar duo, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Unlike the other names in contention for this award, Powell had to adjust to a big midseason acquisition of James Harden. Powell has accepted the reduced ball-handling responsibilities and has thrived at being a premier catch-and-shoot option.

Odds to win: +650

3 Naz Reid – Minnesota Timberwolves

Close

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, maintaining a top spot in the Western Conference. Although the big three of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert are due credit for the turnaround of this team, Naz Reid's play this season has also been a big contributor to the Timberwolves' success.

Naz Reid - 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PTS 12.9 REB 5.0 FG% 48.2 3PT% 41.4

Reid is having the best season of his young career, averaging a career-high 12.7 points per game. He's developed into one of the best shooting big men in the association, shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range on 4.7 attempts per game.

An important aspect of Reid's play this season has been his improvement on the defensive side of the ball. Opponents turn the ball over 2.2 percent more when Reid is on the court, which is in the 90th percentile of the league. Opponents shoot 2.1 percent worse in eFG percentage when Reid is on the court wreaking havoc.

Reid has also stepped up greatly amidst the injury to Towns. He put up back-to-back 25+ point games, including a career-high 34 points along with seven three-pointers against the Indiana Pacers. With an increased role for the remainder of the season, Reid's odds of winning Sixth Man of the Year may be more favorable than they seem.

Odds to win: +700