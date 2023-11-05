Highlights Nate Robinson, at 5-foot-9, won the Slam Dunk Contest three times and had a successful career averaging 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

It’s a given that being tall is a key factor to succeeding in the NBA. But throughout the league’s existence, there have been several individuals who made their small stature work against the long odds they faced of making it to the top of professional basketball.

Some might say that height is might in basketball and the NBA, but these players proved that more often than not, heart and the desire to achieve their dreams were as just important.

Having said that, here's a look the smallest players to ever suit up in the NBA.

In the history of the Slam Dunk Contest, there’s only one person who won it three times. The irony here is that Nate Robinson accomplished this feat in 2006, 2009, and 2010, while standing at a humble 5-foot-9.

Entering the league in 2005, Robinson spent 11 years playing for different teams, such as the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors, among others. Throughout that stretch, the diminutive dunk specialist averaged 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Also, he connected on 36 percent of his shots from downtown to diversify his overall offensive game.

Nate Robinson Career Stats Points 11.0 Rebounds 2.3 Assists 3.0 FG% 42.3% 3PT FG% 36.3%

As the years went by, Robinson found himself as a journeyman, playing short stints for various teams. Even if that’s the case, he remains one of the most talented players under six feet tall to ever play in the NBA.

No one would have expected Isaiah Thomas, the last pick in the 2011 Draft, to become one of the NBA’s most talented scorers in his prime. What was even more surprising was the fact that the former Boston Celtics star only stands at 5-foot-8.

Thomas’ 76-game run during the 2016-17 season solidified his role as one of the best scorers in the NBA. Throughout that stretch, the crafty guard averaged 28.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per contest. He also showed up during the postseason at that time, posting averages of 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 15 games.

Ultimately, a recurring hip injury and a trade that sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers killed all the momentum Thomas had to take his game to the next level. Over the remainder of his NBA career, the point guard bounced from team to team until his last game for the Charlotte Hornets in 2022. Nevertheless, the things Thomas accomplished greatly exceeded his draft position and small stature, making his career better than most players in the league.

Thomas is a two-time All-Star and a one-time member of the All-NBA Second Team. True enough, had it not been for an injury, it would have been amazing to see what he could have accomplished in his career.

Spud Webb won the hearts and minds of everyone from the late 1980s to mid-90s by using his 5-foot-6 frame to overcome all challenges. After being selected by the Detroit Pistons using the 87th pick in the 1985 Draft, the point guard surpassed all expectations by playing 12 seasons in the NBA.

During his time in the league, Webb posted career averages of 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Also, he notched a career-high 16.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest for the Sacramento Kings during the 1991-92 season.

But above his performance on the court, Webb’s biggest accomplishment was winning the Slam Dunk Contest in 1986. It should be remembered that the point guard won against Dominique Wilkins, one of the best dunkers in league history. With that kind of feat to his name, Webb remains one of the most notable small individuals to ever play in the NBA.

While it’s more and more common for tall stars to score 30 points or more on a nightly basis on today's NBA, it’s considerably harder for guys below six feet. That’s why Earl Boykins’ 36-point explosion against the Sacramento Kings in 2007 caught everybody by surprise at the time.

In that contest, Boykins connected on 65 percent of his field goals, including 55 percent from the three-point line, while dishing out five assists for the Milwaukee Bucks that night. What’s impressive about this performance, though, is the Ohio native is only 5-foot-5 tall.

Even before Isaiah Thomas lit the league up with his scoring prowess, Boykins did just that by scoring 20 or more points during a span of 10 games in the 2006-07 season. And while that was only for a little while, Boykins’ offensive showcase was a spectacle to behold, especially since almost everybody in the NBA was much taller than he was.

Throughout his career, Boykins recorded averages of 8.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 41.7 percent shooting from the field and 34.8 percent from deep. He last appeared in the NBA in 2012 with the Rockets.

Claiming the title for smallest player to ever suit up in the NBA is Muggsy Bogues at 5-foot-3. During his 14-year career, the point guard averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Bogues was known for playing his heart out against formidable opponents, like Michael Jordan, without backing down from them. With that kind of dedication, Bogues made it seem he was always taller by doing his best on the court.

Muggsy Bogues Career Stats Points 7.7 Rebounds 2.6 Assists 7.6 FG% 45.8% 3PT FG% 27.8%

Bogues is best remembered for his time with the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent nine full seasons before being traded to the Golden State Warriors early in 1997-98, his 10th campaign with the franchise. From the 1992-93 to the 1994-95 seasons, he averaged a near double-double of 10.6 points and 9.2 assists, on top of 1.7 steals.

