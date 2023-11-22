Highlights Sharpe's performance has drastically improved in his second season, averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

Williams has shown significant improvement for the Hornets, averaging 13.8 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game after a lackluster rookie season.

Duren has made great strides in his second season, averaging 12.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Pistons, showing potential to become a top NBA player.

The 2023-24 NBA season is underway and several NBA superstars have impressed. One group that fans around the world are looking at is this year's sophomore players. The 2022 Draft class has plenty of soon-to-be superstars in their ranks. The likes of Paolo Banchero, Jalen Williams, and Bennedict Mathurin are just a few of the players who have made waves.

Their consistency has continued heading into this season, as they have proved to be integral pieces in their respective teams. However, there are a few stars who have taken their game to another level this season. Their rookie years were nothing short of average, but with one year under their belts, they seem to have found new vigor.

These players have in some ways elevated their performances. To the point that they have shown that they have the potential to be equally important to their teams as some of their 2022 Draft classmates. So, without further ado, here are the five sophomore players who have greatly improved this season.

Shaedon Sharpe

Perhaps the player who has taken the biggest leap this season, Shaedon Sharpe, has been on a roll for the Portland Trail Blazers. Drafted with the seventh pick in the 2022 Draft, Sharpe is renowned for his scoring and his athleticism. However, this was unfortunately not on display in his rookie season.

Playing 80 of the Blazers' games last season, Sharpe averaged just 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. A far cry from the scoring machine he was made out to be. This could be narrowed down to the presence of Damian Lillard on the roster. But, with Dame Time now over, Sharpe has taken his game to a whole new level.

Averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, Sharpe has been a key figure for a rebuilding Trail Blazers team. He will surely be a key piece of their roster moving forward.

Mark Williams

Using their 15th overall pick in the 2022 Draft, the Charlotte Hornets, who were in desperate need of some inside presence, drafted Mark Williams. A Duke Blue Devils alumnus, Williams was considered by many to be the perfect fit for the Hornets. Standing at 7-feet, Williams was hailed for his size and defensive ability.

Despite all the hype surrounding him, he only managed to get 43 games in the 2022-23 season. For the most part, he played second fiddle to Nick Richards and averaged a measly 9.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. Not exactly what Hornets fans had in mind for their newest center.

Fortunately, things have taken a turn for the better in the 2023-24 season. Now starting for Charlotte, Williams' game has advanced by leaps and bounds. Currently, averaging 13.8 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, Williams is one of the brightest young talents on the Hornets team and a potential double-double machine.

Jalen Duren

Another center that many people have high hopes for is Jalen Duren. Originally selected by the Hornets with the 13th overall pick, Duren made quite the journey before ending up with the Detroit Pistons. After being selected, his draft rights were traded to the New York Knicks before finally being sent to the Pistons.

Standing at 6-foot-10, he isn't exactly the biggest player under the rim. Nevertheless, his potential as a player made him worth it. Unfortunately, he didn't really show anything in his first season in Detroit. He averaged 9.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Decent numbers, but not exactly noteworthy. Safe to say, he has improved on those numbers this year.

Jalen Duren - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 12.6 Rebounds 10.6 Assists 3.1 Blocks 1.1 FG% 62.2

He clearly is a player that is worth all the hype. In just his second season, he has improved drastically. And, while he does need to work on certain aspects of his game, like his three-point shooting, it looks like he is set to become a top NBA player.

Christian Braun

Despite playing a minor role on last year's team, Christian Braun is already an NBA Champion with the Denver Nuggets. He was drafted late in the first round of the 2022 Draft with the 21st overall pick. Playing as a guard, Braun brought championship experience to the Nuggets, having won the NCAA National Championship with the Kansas Jayhawks before declaring for the draft.

As a rookie, Braun featured in 71 games, averaging 15.5 minutes a night. After all, he was playing behind the likes of Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson, Bones Hyland, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Now playing 21.2 minutes per night, Braun has seen his stats rise significantly. In 2022-23, he averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. Those averages have ballooned to 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. A huge improvement, as he will aim to be a key role player for the Nuggets in what will hopefully be another championship run.

Dyson Daniels

Another example of a player who normally doesn't get that many minutes, Dyson Daniels, has also made great strides this season. Playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, Daniels was drafted with the eighth overall pick in 2022.

Daniels has had to play second fiddle to star guard CJ McCollum on the Pelicans so far in his career. However, with McCollum currently out through injury, Daniels has seen his time on the court increase. In the 2022-23 season, he managed 17.7 minutes in a game. This led to averages of 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. But, now that he is up to 27.5 minutes per game, those numbers have improved significantly.

Dyson Daniels - NBA 2023-24 Statistics Points 8.5 Rebounds 4.9 Assists 3.9 FG% 46.5 3PT% 33.3

There can be no denying that his numbers aren't exactly at an All-Star level. But, given time, he is sure to develop into a great player for New Orleans.

